18.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Arora gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.3 . Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump again. Arora gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off once more. Arora pushes forward and drives on the leg side for six runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Arora goes back and lofts a pull for four runs behind square.

17.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Arora moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

17.5 6 SIX! Bumrah pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Arora moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.3 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull

17.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

17.1 1 Bumrah pitches one up, pitching outside off. Arora gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off again. Arora moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

16.5 1 Boult pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Boult, pitching on a good line. Arora rocks back and lifts a pull for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Arora gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 4 runs back behind point.

16.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

15.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Ghazanfar, outside off. Kumar Reddy rocks back and drives for four runs on the off side.

15.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Klaasen rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen rocks back and lofts a switch hit behind point on the off side for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

15.2 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar. Klaasen gets on the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for a run.

15.1 6 SIX! Klaasen brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside leg. Klaasen advances down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

14.6 . Pitched up, outside off again. Kumar Reddy goes back but misses while trying to play a drive

14.5 . Full, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy rocks back but swings and misses while trying a scoop

14.4 1 Boult pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen goes back and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Boult. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the leg side for one run.

13.6 1 Bumrah pitches one up, outside off again. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Klaasen goes back and plays a flick for a run.

13.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line once again. Klaasen gets forward and drives for six runs.

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Klaasen gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

12.2 . Full, outside off stump once more. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and defends sloppily

12.1 1 Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run behind point.

11.6 4 And again! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

11.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, on line. Klaasen pushes forward and pulls down the ground for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Klaasen. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Klaasen rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

10.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Klaasen rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

10.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Klaasen gets on the front foot and eases a drive

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg. Kumar Reddy gets forward and plays a paddle behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Pandya pitches one up, outside off. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

9.5 . Good line and length. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 W OUT! Pandya gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Head goes back and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Jacks on the off side.

9.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the off side for a single run.

9.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Head rocks back and drives averagely for one run.

9.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

8.6 1 Ghazanfar now coming over the wicket to Klaasen. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Klaasen rocks back and glances back behind square for 1 run.

8.5 W OUT! Bowled. Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.4 W OUT! Ghazanfar breaks through! Full ball, outside off. Head gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Boult on the off side.

8.3 2 Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for a single run over the off side field.

8.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and punches a mediocre drive

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Head rocks back and cuts for one run through point.

7.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Head. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Head gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

7.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Pandya, pitching on leg and angled across Head. He gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a run back behind square.

7.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.1 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Head. He moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Head moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

6.4 6 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head rocks back and cuts for a half dozen runs back behind point.

6.3 6 DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Head pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dhir. Not an easy chance for Dhir.

6.2 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Kumar pitches one up, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

6.1 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

5.6 1 Full ball, on line. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and lifts a cut behind point for six runs.

5.4 . Bumrah comes around the wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump again. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and drives

5.3 1lb Bumrah drops one in short, outside leg and angled across the batter. Head moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Head moves onto the back foot and glances for four runs behind point on the off side.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Head rocks back and skies a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and leg glances behind square for four runs.

4.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Head. He gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.4 4 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Head moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for a pair of runs.

4.3 2 FOUR! Back of a length from Ghazanfar, on line. Head goes back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

4.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg and angling across the batter. Head gets forward and glances for four runs on the on side.

3.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Head pushes forward and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

3.4 1 Jacks pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but lets the ball travel through to the keeper untouched

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Head rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

2.5 6 SIX MORE! Boult pitches one up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Head gets on the back foot and flicks for six runs back behind square.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Head pushes forward and drives for 6 runs back behind point.

2.3 . On a good line and length from Boult. Head rocks back and defends

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Head pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.1 6 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump again. Head pushes forward and edges through point on the off side for 6 runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dhir.

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull. Mumbai Indians appeal, however Abhishek Sharma is given not out.

1.5 4 Good length, outside leg. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

1.4 6 SIX! Bumrah pitches one up, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

1.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Head gets on the back foot and guides a cut back through point for 1 run.

1.2 . Full toss, outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and drives poorly on the off side.

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma goes back and flicks a glance behind point for a run.

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and glances behind point for one run.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Boult, outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a run back behind point.

0.4 . Good length from Boult, outside off stump. Head gets forward and glances

0.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a single run.

0.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, on leg stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

0.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

0.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line but angled across Rickelton. He goes back and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

19.5 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

19.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Minz goes back and inside edges for a run.

19.3 W OUT! Hinge, Praful gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and lifts a drive, but is caught by Klaasen down the ground.

19.2 1 Hinge, Praful pitches one up, outside off stump. Rickelton rocks back and plays a mediocre drive for a run over the off side.

19.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Rickelton rocks back and skies a flick for a couple of runs.

18.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.5 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching on a good line. Rickelton goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

18.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.3 . Back of a length from Hussain, pitching near leg stump. Tilak Varma advances but swings and misses while attempting a pull

18.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off once again. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

18.1 W OUT! Hussain breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Pandya goes back and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Klaasen on the off side.

17.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pandya pushes forward and pulls for one run.

17.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Pandya rocks back but misses while attempting a glance

17.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

17.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Rickelton gets forward but swings and misses while trying a pull

17.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Pandya gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

17.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

17.2 2 Full, on line once again. Pandya goes back and drives for two runs.

17.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Pandya moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.6 1 Good length from Cummins, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and glances for a run back behind point.

16.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and plays a drive on the off side for a run.

16.4 1 Cummins now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Pandya rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

16.3 1 Cummins now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Cummins, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.2 1 Cummins comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Pandya moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

15.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Pandya gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

15.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Pandya goes back and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pandya gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

14.6 1 Rickelton brings up his century! Back of a length, outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 . Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off. Rickelton goes back and glances

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Kumar Reddy now coming around the wicket to Rickelton. Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off once again. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rickelton goes back and flicks for four runs back behind square.

14.2 1 Kumar Reddy now coming over the wicket to Pandya. Good length, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Rickelton rocks back and drives over the off side for a single run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pandya pushes forward and glances for a run on the on side.

13.4 W OUT! Hinge, Praful gets the wicket! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Dhir moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly, and is caught by Dubey, Harsh

13.3 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Dhir. He moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

13.2 1 Hinge, Praful now coming around the wicket to Rickelton. Full, outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, pitching on a good line again. Dhir moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full, on a good line. Dhir rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

12.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run behind square.

12.4 1 Malinga pitches one up, on a good line. Dhir gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Rickelton gets forward and pulls for a single run.

12.2 1 Good line and length. Dhir pushes forward and plays a drive on the leg side for a single run.

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Rickelton. He gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Dhir moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

11.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for two runs.

11.2 6 And another! Dubey, Harsh now coming around the wicket to Rickelton. Pitched up, outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

11.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump again. Rickelton pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and glances back behind point for four runs.

10.5 1 Full, on a good line once again. Rickelton pushes forward and lofts a flick for a single run behind square.

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Rickelton rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dhir goes back and pulls behind square for one run.

10.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Rickelton pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

10.2 1w Wide. Short ball, on a good line. Rickelton rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

10.1 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off. Dhir goes back and slices a cut back behind point for a run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Cummins now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Rickelton goes back and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Cummins, outside off once more. Dhir pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Cummins comes over the wicket to Dhir. Cummins pitches one up, outside off stump. Dhir gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Cummins comes around the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Rickelton goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

9.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Dhir pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives

8.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Rickelton goes back and edges behind square for 1 run.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dhir pushes forward and glances. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to complete one overthrow.

8.3 W OUT! Malinga breaks through! Back of a length from Malinga, on line. Yadav moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma back behind square.

8.2 . Back of a length from Malinga, outside off stump. Yadav gets on the front foot and plays a pull

8.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Yadav rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

7.6 2 Kumar Reddy now coming around the wicket to Rickelton. Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Rickelton brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Rickelton. He rocks back and hooks for six runs behind square.

7.4 4 FOUR! Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Yadav gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Yadav moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for four runs behind point.

7.1 W OUT! Kumar Reddy breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Jacks gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

6.6 4 FOUR! Dubey, Harsh comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside leg. Rickelton pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

6.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Jacks gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dubey, Harsh now coming around the wicket to Jacks. Full ball, outside off stump. Jacks gets forward and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

6.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

6.2 2 Dubey, Harsh now coming over the wicket to Rickelton. On a good length, outside off stump. Rickelton rocks back and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the on side.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacks rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run through the on side field.

5.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Jacks gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Rickelton rocks back and pulls for six runs.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

5.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line. Rickelton goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Dubey, Harsh, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

4.5 . Good length, outside off once again. Jacks moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut

4.4 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Jacks advances down the pitch and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

4.3 . On a good line and length once more. Jacks rocks back and eases a bad drive through the off side field.

4.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Jacks pushes forward and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

4.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

3.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

3.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

3.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Jacks pushes forward and edges for a pair of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Hinge, Praful costing 1 run.

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Rickelton rocks back and edges back behind square for a run.

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Jacks moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

3.2 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rickelton shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Rickelton. He moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and guides a cut

2.5 4 FOUR! Cummins pitches one up, on a good line. Jacks gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Rickelton. He moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

2.3 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Rickelton pushes forward and drives for two runs through the on side field.

2.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Rickelton pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Cummins, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs past the bowler.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cummins, pitching on a good line. Rickelton gets forward and lofts a pull for four runs.

1.6 . Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

1.5 . Good length from Hinge, Praful, outside off again. Jacks gets on the back foot and edges

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, outside off. Jacks moves down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Jacks goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

1.2 1 Good line and length from Hinge, Praful once again. Rickelton gets forward and drives for 1 run.

1.1 6 SIX! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rickelton pushes forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Jacks gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

0.5 1 On a good line and length. Rickelton gets forward and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

0.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and defends

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and defends