Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 29.04.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

243

SRH
SRH

249

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Head Travisbatsman763048253.33
Klaasen Heinrichwicket keeper653074216.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Boult Trentbowler4041110.2520
Bumrah Jaspritbowler4054013.520

Latest Highlights

18.4
6

SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Arora gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.3
.

Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump again. Arora gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

18.2
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off once more. Arora pushes forward and drives on the leg side for six runs.

Read all highlights