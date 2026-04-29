Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 29.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Head Travisbatsman
|76
|30
|4
|8
|253.33
|Klaasen Heinrichwicket keeper
|65
|30
|7
|4
|216.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Boult Trentbowler
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|2
|0
|Bumrah Jaspritbowler
|4
|0
|54
|0
|13.5
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
6
SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Arora gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.
18.3
.
Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump again. Arora gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
18.2
6
MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off once more. Arora pushes forward and drives on the leg side for six runs.