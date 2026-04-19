19.5 W OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Stoinis on the off side.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

19.3 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and lofts a poor drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Prabhsimran Singh.

19.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Markram gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

19.1 1 Short ball, on line. Choudhary gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and flicks past the bowler for one run.

18.5 . OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Stoinis on the off side.

18.4 2 DROPPED! Short ball, pitching outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and lifts a bad pull for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shashank Singh.

18.3 1 Yorker, on line. Markram gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

18.3 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off. Markram goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

18.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Markram gets forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Markram gets on the front foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Markram gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs Shashank Singh misjudged the catch and costed them six runs.

17.4 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Choudhary gets forward and drives behind point for one run.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Choudhary pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point.

17.1 . Short ball, outside off stump. Choudhary moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.6 . Free hit, but Markram doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, outside leg. Markram gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

16.6 nb No ball. Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off again. Markram rocks back but misses while trying a pull

16.5 . Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off once again. Markram moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

16.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Choudhary goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.3 6 SIX! Vijaykumar Vyshak pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Choudhary gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

16.2 . Vijaykumar Vyshak drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary rocks back but misses while attempting a late cut

16.1 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Markram gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.6 1 Yorker, on line. Markram gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

15.5 6 And again! Full toss, on line. Markram moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

15.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Markram gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Choudhary goes back and plays a pull for a single run down the ground.

15.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Markram pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

15.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Choudhary gets on the front foot and drives averagely for one run down the ground.

14.6 1 Good length from Jansen, outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and late cuts behind point for a run.

14.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Markram gets forward and drives averagely for a single run through the leg side field.

14.4 1 Short, outside off stump once more. Choudhary rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.3 . Jansen now coming around the wicket to Choudhary. Very short ball, pitching outside off. Choudhary moves onto the back foot but lets the ball travel through to the keeper

14.2 W OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Jansen again. Pooran gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Iyer down the ground.

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Markram moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a single run on the on side.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Markram gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.5 1 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Pooran pushes forward and sweeps averagely for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Shashank Singh. Not an easy chance for Shashank Singh.

13.4 1 Full ball, on line once more. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.3 1 Yorker, on line once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

13.2 . Pitched up, on line once again. Pooran gets forward and punches a drive

13.1 1 Good line and length from Chahal. Markram moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and skies a late cut for four runs behind point.

12.5 1 Good line and length. Markram moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, outside off. Pant moves onto the front foot and outside edges. Umpire Madanagopal gives Pant out, however Pant signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Pant must depart.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Pooran pushes forward and lofts a sweep for one run. Tidy fielding by Bartlett and Jansen prevents a certain boundary.

12.3 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well down the leg side. Pooran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

12.2 2 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once again. Pooran pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

12.1 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Pant pushes forward and drives for a run.

11.6 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across Pooran. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. PUNJAB KINGS appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. PUNJAB KINGS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

11.5 1 On a good line and length from Chahal once more. Pant advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

11.4 6 And another! Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pant pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

11.3 6 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Chahal. Pant advances and drives on the leg side for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Priyansh Arya. Not an easy chance for Priyansh Arya.

11.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

11.1 W OUT! Chahal gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and lofts a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Bartlett down the ground.

10.6 . Yorker, outside off. Pant moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.5 . Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off stump. Pant moves onto the front foot and outside edges

10.4 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

10.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

10.2 1 Good line and length. Pant gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a sweep for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off once more. Pant moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.1 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside leg. Pant moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

9.6 1 On a good line and length. Pant advances and guides a glance for a run.

9.5 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Chahal, pitching on a good line. Pant gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

9.2 1 Chahal pitches one up, on line. Pant gets forward and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

9.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Pant moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.6 1 Vijaykumar Vyshak drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across. Pant rocks back and inside edges for one run back behind square.

8.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Marsh gets forward and drives for a single run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Pant goes back and cuts for 1 run.

8.4 1w Wide. Very short, pitching far outside off.

8.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.2 1 Short, on a good line. Pant advances and plays a pull for a single run down the ground.

8.1 1 Full toss, on line. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.

8.1 1w Wide. Half-tracker, too wide outside off.

7.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Marsh moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly for a single run.

7.5 6 SIX! Chahal pitches one up, outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Chahal, pitching on a good line once again. Pant gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

7.3 2 Good line and length from Chahal once more. Pant moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep for a pair of runs.

7.2 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pant gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.6 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Pant pushes forward but misses while trying a reverse sweep

6.5 6 And again! Pitched up, on a good line. Pant moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Jansen now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Pant gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

6.3 1 Jansen now coming around the wicket to Marsh. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull for a run.

6.2 1 Jansen comes over the wicket. Short, outside off. Pant moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Marsh rocks back and pulls for a run.

5.6 W OUT! Vijaykumar Vyshak gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bartlett on the on side.

5.5 . Full toss, outside off stump once again. Ayush Badoni gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

5.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.3 1 Yorker, outside off. Marsh gets forward and defends through the off side for 1 run.

5.2 1 Full, on line. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Vijaykumar Vyshak pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives for four runs.

4.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Ayush Badoni. He gets forward and flicks a glance for a run through the on side field.

4.5 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and scoops for four runs back behind square.

4.3 1lb On a good line and length from Jansen once again. Marsh gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Arshdeep Singh costing a couple of runs.

3.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Marsh gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Bartlett. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and drives on the on side.

2.6 4 And again! Pitched up, on line once more. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line again. Marsh gets forward and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 2 On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and skies a mediocre drive for a couple of runs over the off side field.

2.3 3 Full, on a good line. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and eases a wild drive on the on side for three runs.

2.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Ayush Badoni goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot but watches the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Marsh gets on the back foot but lets it go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

1.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a wild drive for two runs.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Bartlett drops one in short, outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh advances down the pitch and defends

1.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 1 run.

1.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Ayush Badoni rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

0.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground.

0.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

0.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. PUNJAB KINGS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and edges

0.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Marsh moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, on a good line. Stoinis gets forward and punches a drive for one run. Quality fielding by Pooran results in a run being saved. He is then run out, after some fantastic fielding by Pooran.

19.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Jansen moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, outside off stump again. Shashank Singh moves onto the back foot and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Markram down the ground.

19.3 1 Full, outside off once again. Stoinis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

19.2 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Shashank Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

19.1 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Stoinis gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Shashank Singh pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

18.5 6 SIX! Short ball, outside off. Shashank Singh pushes forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.5 1w Wide. Mohammad Shami drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

18.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis rocks back and cuts for a run.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, outside off stump. Stoinis goes back and lifts a pull down the ground for six runs.

18.2 . Short, outside off. Stoinis goes back but allows it to pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

18.1 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off. Stoinis rocks back but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot Punjab review for a wide

18.1 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off.

18.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching well outside off stump. Stoinis gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shashank Singh creates room and edges behind square.

17.5 1lb Avesh Khan pitches one up, outside leg. Stoinis gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Stoinis pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

17.3 . Short, pitching outside off. Stoinis gets on the back foot but lets the ball through to the keeper

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Avesh Khan drops one in short, outside off stump again. Stoinis pushes forward and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

16.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran once more. Shashank Singh gets on the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Wadhera pushes forward and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Pooran on the leg side.

16.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Wadhera gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for 6 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Wadhera pushes forward and scoops for four runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Stoinis gets forward and lofts a drive for a run.

16.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wadhera gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a glance for one run back behind square.

15.6 1 Good length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off stump. Wadhera moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.5 . Length ball, outside off. Wadhera moves onto the front foot and defends

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and defends for a run through the off side field.

15.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Wadhera gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

15.2 W OUT! Mohsin Khan gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Iyer pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Mohammad Shami

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Iyer gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

14.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives through point on the off side for one run.

14.5 2 On a good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Iyer pushes forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the off side.

14.4 1 Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, outside off again. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

14.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and scoops for a pair of runs behind square.

14.2 W OUT! Siddharth, Manimaran breaks through! Full, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Marsh on the off side.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Iyer gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

13.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

13.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Connolly gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Yadav, outside off. Connolly moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

13.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Connolly moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

12.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good line and length from Markram once again. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Markram, pitching near leg stump and angled across Priyansh Arya. He moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

12.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Connolly pushes forward and inside edges for a single run.

12.4 1w Wide. Markram now coming over the wicket. Pitching far outside off.

12.3 6 And again! Full ball, outside off once again. Connolly pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

12.2 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Markram, outside leg once again. Connolly steps back and pulls for six runs.

12.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Connolly pushes forward and skies a cut for a half dozen runs.

11.6 . Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

11.5 1 Avesh Khan pitches one up, outside off. Connolly pushes forward and lofts a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Connolly rocks back and scoops for four runs back behind square.

11.3 1 Yorker, on line. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and drives through point on the off side for one run.

11.2 6 And another! Full toss, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

11.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives for six runs down the ground.

10.6 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami comes around the wicket. Yorker, outside off. Connolly gets on the front foot and cuts late behind point for four runs.

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! 50 comes up for Connolly in emphatic style! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and plays a drive for 6 runs.

10.4 1 Yorker, on line. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives for one run.

10.3 1 Mohammad Shami pitches one up, outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on line once again. Connolly gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

10.1 1 Yorker, on line. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side. Quality work in the field by Siddharth, Manimaran results in a boundary being saved.

9.5 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Connolly moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

9.4 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Yadav. Not an easy chance for Yadav.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and lifts a cut for a half dozen runs.

9.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

9.1 . Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets forward and inside edges

8.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

8.5 1 Yorker, on line. Connolly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Priyansh Arya. He gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a flick for one run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Siddharth, Manimaran, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya rocks back and lofts a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

8.2 2 Priyansh Arya brings up his fifty! On a good line and length. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

8.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

7.6 2 Back of a length from Avesh Khan, outside off. Priyansh Arya rocks back and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

7.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

7.4 1 Avesh Khan now coming around the wicket to Connolly. Good line and length from Avesh Khan. Connolly moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

7.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Connolly moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

7.2 . On a good line and length. Connolly gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick behind square.

7.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

6.6 1 Ayush Badoni now coming over the wicket to Priyansh Arya. On a good line and length. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

6.3 1 Good length from Ayush Badoni, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

6.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Connolly moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs down the ground.

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ayush Badoni, pitching outside off stump. Connolly goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

5.6 6 SIX! Short ball, outside off. Priyansh Arya goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.5 2 Short ball, outside off. Priyansh Arya goes back and lifts a mediocre pull for 2 runs down the ground.

5.4 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 6 runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching on a good line again. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

5.2 1lb Good line and length from Mohsin Khan. Connolly gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Connolly pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

4.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.4 . Yadav drops one in short, on line. Connolly rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

4.3 . Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Connolly pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

4.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and cuts

4.1 . Back of a length from Yadav, outside off. Connolly rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.

3.5 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull for 2 runs.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump. Connolly gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

3.3 . Mohsin Khan drops one in short, outside off stump. Connolly goes back and pulls sloppily

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Connolly gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

2.6 1lb Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya rocks back and late cuts behind point for a single run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and cuts for a single run.

2.2 . Mohammad Shami now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a cut

2.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Connolly gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

1.4 . Good line and length from Mohsin Khan. Connolly gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive. LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS appeal, however Connolly is given not out.

1.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for one run.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and lifts a pull for six runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Connolly pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

0.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.4 . Mohammad Shami now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Connolly gets forward but opts to let it through to Pant without offering a shot

0.3 W 0 runs

0.2 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, on line. Priyansh Arya rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching far outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Priyansh Arya goes back and drives