Results Score Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 19.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pant Rishabhwicket keeper
|43
|23
|1
|4
|186.96
|Markram Aidenall rounder
|42
|22
|3
|3
|190.91
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Chahal Yuzvendrabowler
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Jansen Marcoall rounder
|4
|0
|37
|2
|9.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
W
OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Stoinis on the off side.
19.4
4
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.
19.3
1
DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and lofts a poor drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Prabhsimran Singh.