Results Score Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 19.04.2026

T20Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

254

LSG
LSG

200

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Pant Rishabhwicket keeper432314186.96
Markram Aidenall rounder422233190.91
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Chahal Yuzvendrabowler40361900
Jansen Marcoall rounder403729.2500

Latest Highlights

19.5
W

OUT! Jansen gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Stoinis on the off side.

19.4
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

19.3
1

DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and lofts a poor drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Prabhsimran Singh.

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