19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Miller moves onto the back foot and flicks for four runs.

19.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Shepherd pitches one up, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for six runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

19.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Stubbs goes back and flicks for 1 run.

19.1 1lb Length ball, on leg stump. Miller goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Miller pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

18.5 1 Good line and length. Stubbs goes back and drives on the leg side for a run.

18.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He rocks back and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

18.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Stubbs goes back and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

18.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Stubbs. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Stubbs creates room and drives through the off side for a single run.

17.5 2 50 comes up for Stubbs! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

17.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Kumar, outside off stump again. Stubbs rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Miller rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

17.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Stubbs goes back and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

16.6 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stubbs rocks back and defends

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.4 1 Yorker, on a good line again. Miller rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

16.3 1 Hazlewood drops one in short, on line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

16.2 1 CHANCE! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run. A run out chance but DELHI CAPITALS survive the attempt.

16.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Stubbs creates room and defends for a run.

15.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.5 W Length ball, outside off stump once more. Patel gets on the back foot and plays a scoop back behind square for a run.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

15.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Patel rocks back and flicks for one run.

15.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Patel rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

14.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a sweep

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

14.3 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Patel rocks back and cuts for a single run through point.

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Stubbs pushes forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.5 . Length ball, outside off again. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and drives

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Stubbs rocks back and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

13.3 2 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Stubbs rocks back and drives

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Patel rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

12.6 2 Length ball, outside off again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for two runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Patel pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

12.3 1 Rasikh Salam drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Rasikh Salam. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for a single run.

12.1 2 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

12.1 nb FOUR! No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patel gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

11.6 1 On a good line and length from Hazlewood. Patel goes back and drives for one run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Patel moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

11.4 . On a good length, outside leg. Patel moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.2 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line. Stubbs goes back and defends

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Patel gets on the back foot and defends poorly on the on side for a run.

10.6 . Pandya pitches one up, outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and eases a drive

10.5 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Patel moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Patel steps back and cuts for 2 runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Sharma.

10.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Patel gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Pandya, pitching outside off stump again. Patel rocks back and slices a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

10.1 W OUT! Pandya gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Kohli on the off side.

9.6 1 Good length from Sharma, on leg stump and angled across the batter. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

9.5 2 Good length, outside off stump. Nissanka rocks back and slices a cut for a couple of runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Nissanka pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 2 Fifty up for Nissanka! Good length, pitching outside off. Nissanka rocks back and punches a drive for two runs through the off side.

9.2 1 On a good line and length but angled across. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Nissanka. He goes back and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Pandya once more. Nissanka gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run straight down the ground.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Stubbs gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Nissanka moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Stubbs pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Nissanka rocks back and drives for one run back through point.

8.1 1 Good line and length once again. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Sharma, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

7.3 2 Good line and length. Nissanka advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a pair of leg byes behind point on the off side.

7.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Nissanka goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

7.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

6.6 . On a good line and length. Stubbs pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for a pair of runs.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Nissanka rocks back and cuts for a run back through point.

6.3 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off. Stubbs gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Nissanka gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Stubbs rocks back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Stubbs gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.5 . Short of a length, on line once more. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 2 Good line and length from Rasikh Salam. Stubbs gets on the back foot and plays a flick for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Salt prevents a boundary.

5.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

5.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Nissanka pushes forward and drives

5.1 1 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Stubbs goes back and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

4.6 . Yorker, outside off again. Nissanka steps back and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Nissanka goes back and defends

4.4 4 And again! Short, outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and cuts late back behind point for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nissanka gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point for four runs.

4.2 . Good length from Hazlewood, outside off once more. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and defends

4.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Nissanka gets forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

3.6 1 Yorker, outside leg. Nissanka gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

3.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and eases a drive

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

3.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Stubbs rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1 Good length, outside off once again. Nissanka rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Nissanka gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg.

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Stubbs pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

2.5 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Rizvi gets forward and edges, and is remarkably caught by Sharma

2.4 2 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump once more. Rizvi goes back and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

2.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Rizvi gets forward and defends

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump once again. Nair shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Salt through point on the off side.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run back behind point.

1.6 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

1.5 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Nissanka rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off again. Nair pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off again. Nair gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nissanka gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Nissanka gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a half dozen runs.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Nair gets forward and defends

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Nair moves onto the front foot and defends

0.4 W OUT! LBW. Good length from Kumar, outside off stump once more. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU appeal for LBW, but KL Rahul is given not out. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU call for a review. The decision is overturned, and KL Rahul is given out.

0.3 1 Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Nissanka gets on the front foot and edges for a run down the ground.

0.2 . Good line and length from Kumar. Nissanka gets on the front foot and defends

0.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Nissanka gets forward and outside edges for one run behind point.

19.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Kumar pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

19.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Kumar gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Miller down the ground.

19.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive. DELHI CAPITALS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Wide. Half-tracker, pitching outside off stump but angled wildly across Pandya. He is run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by KL Rahul and Ngidi.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

19.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

18.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive. DELHI CAPITALS appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives Sharma not out. DELHI CAPITALS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

18.4 . Very short ball, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pandya backs away but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.2 . Short ball, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 6 runs.

17.5 1 Dropped in short by Ngidi, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

17.4 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across Pandya. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

17.3 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Sharma gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharma rocks back and edges behind point for four runs.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

16.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Pandya goes back and drives through point for one run.

16.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for a single run.

16.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and drives for one run back through point.

16.3 W OUT! LBW. Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, on line. Shepherd gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives Shepherd out LBW, however Shepherd signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Shepherd must depart.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Sharma. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sharma rocks back and drives

15.6 . On a good line and length again. Shepherd gets on the back foot and drives

15.5 1 Back of a length from Patel, on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Shepherd moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

15.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Shepherd gets forward and punches a drive

15.2 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching outside off once more. David moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Natarajan

15.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. David goes back and eases a drive

14.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Sharma gets forward and punches a drive

14.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. David gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.4 1 Free hit. Very short ball, on a good line once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.

14.4 nb No ball. Mukesh Kumar drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across David. He rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

14.4 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside off.

14.3 . Yorker, outside off once more. David gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

14.1 1 Dropped in short by Mukesh Kumar, on a good line. David gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. David rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Patel. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sharma pushes forward and drives

13.2 1 Good length from Patel, outside off stump again. David moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. David moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

12.6 . Length ball, outside off. Sharma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.6 1w Wide. Very short ball, on a good line but angled across.

12.5 . Yorker, on line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and defends

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by KL Rahul

12.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching well down the leg side.

12.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off. Patidar rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

12.2 1 Short, outside off stump. David goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

12.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Patidar. He rocks back and flicks for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. David pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

11.5 1 Yorker, on line. Patidar moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. David moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.3 . Short ball, on line. David moves onto the back foot and pulls

11.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. David goes back and punches a drive

10.6 1 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump. David rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. David gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

10.4 W OUT! Kuldeep Yadav gets the wicket! Good length, outside off again. Salt gets on the back foot and lofts a poor cut, and is caught by Stubbs

10.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Salt moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

10.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, on a good line. Salt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

9.6 W OUT! Patel breaks through! Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Miller on the leg side.

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Salt rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Padikkal rocks back and drives on the leg side for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Padikkal advances and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

9.2 2 Back of a length from Patel, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

9.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Salt rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

8.4 1lb Good length, outside leg and angling across Padikkal. He goes back and plays a flick behind square for a leg bye.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Salt brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 6 runs.

8.1 2 Good line and length again. Salt gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

7.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Salt moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Padikkal gets forward and skies a wild drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Natarajan, pitching well outside off stump.

7.4 . Good length, outside leg. Padikkal gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

7.2 1 Yorker, on line. Salt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Salt goes back and cuts through point for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off. Salt goes back and cuts for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Padikkal gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Padikkal goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Salt gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

5.6 2 Length ball, outside off. Salt gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point for two runs.

5.5 2 Short of a length, outside off again. Salt goes back and lofts a poor pull for 2 runs.

5.4 . Back of a length from Ngidi, pitching outside off. Salt goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

5.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Salt creates room and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for a couple of runs.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Ngidi, pitching outside off stump once more. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

5.1 W OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli advances down the pitch and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Nissanka through point on the off side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Salt advances and drives for four runs.

4.5 2 Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

4.4 6 SIX! Good length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward and punches a drive for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Kohli gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

4.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Salt goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back through point for 4 runs.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and drives

3.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a cut

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

3.3 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Salt moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.1 2 Mukesh Kumar drops one in short, pitching outside off. Salt goes back and pulls poorly for a pair of runs.

2.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Salt gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

2.5 1 Dropped in short by Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

2.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Salt rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye. DELHI CAPITALS appeal, but Salt is given not out.

2.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Salt gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

2.2 2 Back of a length, outside off once again. Salt rocks back and plays a cut for two runs back through point.

2.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Kohli gets forward and edges for one run back behind square.

1.6 . Mukesh Kumar drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Kohli rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side.

1.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

1.2 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Salt gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

0.6 1 Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, outside off again. Kohli gets on the back foot and defends through point on the off side for one run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

0.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Salt gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt gets forward and drives back through point for four runs.

0.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Kohli rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind square.

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.