Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 18.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Stubbs Tristanbatsman
|60
|47
|4
|1
|127.66
|Rahul KLbatsman
|57
|34
|6
|2
|167.65
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|26
|3
|6.5
|0
|0
|Pandya Krunalall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
4
FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Miller moves onto the back foot and flicks for four runs.
19.4
6
Back-to-back maximums! Shepherd pitches one up, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for six runs.
19.3
6
SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.