Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 18.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

175

DC
DC

179

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Stubbs Tristanbatsman604741127.66
Rahul KLbatsman573462167.65
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler402636.500
Pandya Krunalall rounder40241600

Latest Highlights

19.5
4

FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Miller moves onto the back foot and flicks for four runs.

19.4
6

Back-to-back maximums! Shepherd pitches one up, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for six runs.

19.3
6

SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

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