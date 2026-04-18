Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 18.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

175

DC
DC

179

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 18, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Salt Phil, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Sharma Suyash, Hazlewood Josh, Salam Rasikh, Cox Jordan, Yadav Mangesh, Ostwal Vicky, Iyer Venkatesh
BenchBethell Jacob, Chouhan Kanishk, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan

Delhi Capitals Squad

PlayersRahul KL, Nissanka Pathum, Rizvi Sameer, Patel Axar, Miller David, Stubbs Tristan, Nabi Aquib, Ngidi Lungi, Yadav Kuldeep Singh, Natarajan Thangarasu, Kumar Mukesh, Nigam Vipraj, Sharma Ashutosh, Nair Karun, Chameera Dushmantha, Rana Nitish
BenchDuckett Ben, Jamieson Kyle, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Parikh Sahil, Porel Abhishek, Shaw Prithvi, Starc Mitchell, Tiwari Madhav, Vijay Tripurana

Venue Guide

StadiumM.Chinnaswamy Stadium
CityBangalore
Capacity40000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toBEML End