Sandeep Sharma News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Sandeep Sharma, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket. Why No One Talks About Sandeep Sharmas IPL Greatness The IPL has seen many great bowlers who were eventually able to play for the national team. But if there is one bowler who could be termed as the most underrated in the tournament history, it will definitely be Sandeep Sharma. Sandeep Sharma Was Sandeep Sharma Set to Lead RR Before a Last-Minute Change? Sandeep Sharma DC vs RR | Twitter reacts as Delhi dugout enters argument mode over missed wide call Sandeep Sharma ‌SRH vs RR | Twitter reacts to poor Sandeep grimacing in pain after incurring a dull thud off Jaiswal’s wayward throw Sandeep Sharma ‌WATCH, SMAT | Shami gears up for BGT with merciless ball-striking at Chinnaswamy

International career

Sandeep Sharma's time with the Indian national cricket team was short but notable. He had a strong presence in domestic cricket and the IPL, but his international career consisted of only a few matches. Here is a breakdown of his journey:

2015:

Sandeep Sharma made his debut for India in 2015 during the T20 series against Zimbabwe. In his first match, he didn’t take any wickets. In the second match, he managed to take one wicket, but India lost the game. After these two matches, he was dropped from the team. His inconsistent performances led to him not getting another opportunity in international cricket. Despite this, his skills in the IPL did get him attention.

Sandeep Sharma made his debut for India in 2015 during the T20 series against Zimbabwe. In his first match, he didn’t take any wickets. In the second match, he managed to take one wicket, but India lost the game. After these two matches, he was dropped from the team. His inconsistent performances led to him not getting another opportunity in international cricket. Despite this, his skills in the IPL did get him attention. Under-19 Career:

Sandeep had a much more successful career in Under-19 cricket. He played in two Under-19 World Cups. 2010: In the 2010 World Cup, he took 7 wickets in six matches, with an economy rate of 3.16. 2012: Sandeep performed even better in the 2012 World Cup, where he took 12 wickets in 6 matches. His economy rate was 3.62. In the final match, he helped India win by dismissing four Australian players. His 12 wickets in the tournament were the most by any Indian bowler, tied with Ravikant Singh.

Sandeep had a much more successful career in Under-19 cricket. He played in two Under-19 World Cups.

Though his international career was brief, Sandeep Sharma proved his abilities in youth cricket and domestic competitions. His skill in swinging the ball and bowling accurate yorkers made him a key player at the domestic level.

Leagues Participation

Sandeep Sharma started his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab and quickly became known for his skills.

Indian Premier League

Here's a year-by-year look at his IPL participation:

Year Team Notable Performance Price at Auction 2013 Kings XI Punjab Took 3 wickets for 21 runs in debut match against Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2014 Kings XI Punjab Was the leading wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab and helped the team reach its first IPL final - 2017 Kings XI Punjab Took 3/22, dismissing Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers in a single match - 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction INR 3.00 Crores 2022 Punjab Kings Rejoined Punjab Kings for the 2022 IPL season INR 1.50 Crores 2023 Rajasthan Royals Joined Rajasthan Royals as an injury replacement for Prasidh Krishna. Played an important role in the team - 2024 Rajasthan Royals Best performance: 5 wickets for 18 runs against Mumbai Indians. Helped win key matches INR 4.00 Crores 2025 Rajasthan Royals Maintained an elite strike rate despite a mid-season finger injury INR 4.00 Crores (Mega Auction) 2026 Rajasthan Royals Enters the season as the lead domestic seamer following a 14-wicket domestic run Retained

Rajasthan Royals retained Sandeep Sharma for INR 4 crore in 2025. He took 9 wickets in 10 matches and remained reliable in the death overs despite a finger injury.

For 2026, RR kept him as a key pace option. He comes into the season in good form after a strong domestic run and is set to lead the pace attack in the opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Sandeep has been one of the top bowlers in powerplay overs, with 55 wickets in IPL history. In the 2024 season, he played 11 matches and took 13 wickets, with an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 8.18 runs per over. His best performance came against Mumbai Indians, where he took 5 wickets for 18 runs.

Domestic career

Sandeep Sharma first gained attention when he played in the 2010 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. However, his biggest breakthrough came two years later in the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia. Playing for Unmukt Chand’s team, he played a vital role in India's victory. He took four wickets in the final against Australia and finished with 12 wickets, the most by any Indian bowler in the tournament.

After the junior success, Sandeep continued his good form in domestic cricket. In the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy, he was Punjab's top wicket-taker, ending the season as the fifth-highest overall with 42 wickets from 9 matches at an average of 19.41. He also claimed three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sandeep again led Punjab in wickets, taking 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 20.60. His bowling average in First-Class cricket has remained strong at 26.14.

Records and achievements

Sandeep Sharma has had a remarkable cricket career, especially in the IPL and international tournaments. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

IPL Career: Played 127 matches and took 137 wickets.

Best Bowling Performance: Took 5 wickets for 18 runs against Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL season.

2024 IPL: Played 10 matches for Rajasthan Royals and took 13 wickets.

2017 IPL: Took 4 wickets for 20 runs against Delhi Daredevils.

2012 U-19 World Cup: Part of the winning India Under-19 team, where he took 12 wickets in 6 matches.

Quadrangular U-19 Series: Was the highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets in 4 matches in Australia.

2023 IPL: Became the second-best bowler in terms of wickets in powerplay overs in IPL history.

Personal life

Sandeep Sharma comes from a modest family in Punjab. He married his long-time girlfriend, Tasha Sathwick, in 2021 after dating for six years. Sandeep was born and grew up in Patiala. His father, Balwinder Sharma, works as an agriculturist, and his mother, Naina Wati, is a homemaker. He has three brothers: Ranjeet Sharma, Jagdeep Sharma, and Shatrughan Sharma. In June 2022, Sandeep and Tasha welcomed their daughter, Sohani, and share pictures of her on their social media.

Finance

As of 2024, Sandeep Sharma's net worth is about $4 million.

Cars and House

Sandeep loves cars and owns a BMW X1, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. He often posts about his cars on social media. He also has a luxurious house in Patiala, Punjab, which is believed to be worth several crores, although details are not public.

Scandals

In 2021, Sandeep faced some controversy when he supported Rihanna’s stance on the farmer protests in India. He tweeted about it but later deleted the post within hours.

Fans

Sandeep Sharma has a strong following. After taking five wickets in an IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 22, 2024, fans praised his consistent performances. They noted that he often doesn't get the recognition he deserves. In 2023, fans also took notice when Sandeep made a smart move during a match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. He chased down Suryakumar Yadav, grabbed the ball, and held onto it even as he fell to the ground. Sandeep has 160K followers on Instagram.