18.3 6 SIX! Burger drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Arora gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Verma rocks back and slices a late cut for a run back behind point.

18.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Burger, pitching far outside leg.

18.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Arora moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

17.5 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Klaasen rocks back but watches the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

17.4 . Full toss, on a good line once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

17.3 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Arora gets on the front foot and defends for one run down the ground.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Klaasen. He goes back and flicks for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and defends for a run.

16.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Deshpande, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.3 2 On a good line and length once more. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for a pair of runs.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

16.1 6 SIX! Deshpande pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward and drives through the off side field for six runs.

15.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Klaasen goes back and flicks for 1 run.

15.5 2 Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Klaasen. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

15.4 . On a good line and length from Sharma. Klaasen pushes forward and drives

15.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives poorly

15.2 1 Yorker, on line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

14.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and edges

14.4 1 Archer drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Klaasen goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Klaasen gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

14.1 1 DROPPED! Short, outside off once again. Kumar Reddy goes back and outside edges for a run behind point. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sharma.

13.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

13.3 2 Good length from Burger, pitching outside off again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

13.2 . Good length from Burger, outside off. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives

13.1 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Burger, pitching on leg and angling across Kumar Reddy. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

12.6 . Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. Klaasen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 . Archer drops one in short, outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.4 1 Short ball, on line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Short, on line. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 4 FOUR! Jadeja pitches one up, pitching outside off. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

11.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

11.5 2 Good length, outside off stump. Klaasen goes back and plays a cut behind point for two runs.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

11.3 3 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 3 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Jadeja. Klaasen pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Klaasen creates space and eases a drive

10.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and eases a drive for four runs on the on side.

10.5 6 SIX! Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

10.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Klaasen rocks back and cuts

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

9.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Ferreira. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Archer down the ground.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for 1 run.

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for 6 runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg. Abhishek Sharma goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

9.2 1 50 comes up for Ishan Kishan! Full, outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.1 2 Full, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

8.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

8.4 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.3 4 And another! Fifty for Abhishek Sharma in emphatic style! Short of a length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma creates room and plays a cut for four runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Sharma drops one in short, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls for four runs.

8.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run behind point.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Deshpande, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

7.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and drives

7.3 . Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and cuts

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Deshpande, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

7.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

6.6 1 Good line and length. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy sweep for 1 run.

6.3 1 On a good line and length from Parag. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

6.2 1 Good line and length again. Ishan Kishan advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

5.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but decides to just let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

5.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

5.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

5.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ishan Kishan goes back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

4.6 . DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive over the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jadeja.

4.5 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma creates space and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma steps back and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

4.3 1lb Yorker, outside leg once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in one leg bye. Rajasthan Royals appeal, but the umpire gives Ishan Kishan not out.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Deshpande, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

4.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives

3.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and cuts through point for four runs.

3.6 1w Wide. Short, pitching on a good line.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma creates room and drives for four runs.

3.4 . Burger drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

3.3 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch and drives for six runs on the off side.

3.2 4 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hetmyer.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.5 . Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

2.2 . Back of a length from Archer, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and inside edges

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives for four runs.

1.6 . Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

1.4 . Back of a length from Burger, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 5w Wide. Burger drops one in short, on a good line but angled loosely across the batter. The ball beats Jurel and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma advances but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.2 4 On a good length, on leg stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a flick for four leg byes back behind square.

1.1 . Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and defends

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Bouncer, on a good line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke for six runs behind square.

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. Head rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Jurel

0.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Head gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 6 runs.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Head moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

0.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.1 . DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off. Head rocks back and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Jurel.

19.5 1lb Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Archer moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

19.4 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Archer rocks back and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

19.3 W OUT! Hinge, Praful breaks through! Full toss, on line. Hetmyer rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Kumar Reddy

19.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Hetmyer. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for a pair of runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs back behind point.

19.1 1w Wide. Hinge, Praful drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

18.5 . Full ball, on line. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and defends

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and defends on the on side for a single run.

18.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Hetmyer. He gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is upheld.

18.1 . Full, on line. Hetmyer goes back and defends

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ferreira. He goes back and pulls averagely for 1 run.

17.4 6 SIX! Short ball, on line. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

17.2 . Yorker, on line once again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and defends

17.1 6 SIX! Hussain pitches one up, on a good line once again. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

16.6 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hetmyer rocks back and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

16.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ferreira rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

16.3 . Yorker, on line. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

16.2 1 Cummins pitches one up, outside off. Hetmyer pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

16.1 W OUT! Cummins gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line again. Parag gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Parag has to go

15.6 . Short ball, pitching on a good line again. Ferreira goes back but misses while trying to play a late cut

15.5 . Short ball, pitching on a good line again. Ferreira goes back but watches the ball through to Ishan Kishan without offering a shot

15.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira goes back and defends

15.2 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Hinge, Praful, on line. Parag goes back and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kumar Reddy. A really difficult chance for Kumar Reddy there. The effort by Kumar Reddy results in a boundary being saved.

15.1 . Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, outside off. Parag gets on the back foot and drives

14.6 . Good line and length. Ferreira pushes forward and punches a drive

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

14.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Parag gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

14.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Parag pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs.

14.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run back through point.

14.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Parag pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

13.6 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside leg.

13.4 6 SIX! Hundred for Sooryavanshi in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and punches a drive for six runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back and drives for 4 runs.

13.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 6 runs.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Parag gets forward and defends for one run.

12.6 1 Good line and length. Parag rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

12.5 . Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off again. Parag pushes forward and drives

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

12.3 4 FOUR! Jurel brings up his fifty with a boundary! On a good length, pitching outside off. Jurel shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

12.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching far outside leg.

12.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Jurel gets on the back foot and plays a flick

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

11.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Jurel pushes forward and scoops back behind square for a run.

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Jurel pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Jurel goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

10.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Jurel goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point. The ball is misfielded.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off. Jurel goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

10.3 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Jurel goes back and cuts for two runs.

10.2 . Good length, outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and defends

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

10.1 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi rocks back and flicks for a single run.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and eases a wild drive

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

9.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg. Jurel moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run behind square.

9.2 1 On a good line and length from Hinge, Praful. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls for a single run.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Jurel pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

8.5 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a single run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hussain. Not an easy chance for Hussain.

8.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

8.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and drives

8.2 . Yorker, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jurel gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

7.6 . On a good line and length but angling across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

7.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and defends back behind point for a run.

7.4 1 Yorker, outside leg. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

7.1 . On a good line and length. Jurel pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Kumar, outside off. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives for four runs.

6.5 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Sooryavanshi rocks back and drives past the bowler for six runs.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Jurel goes back and cuts for one run.

6.3 . On a good line and length. Jurel moves onto the back foot and defends

6.2 4 FOUR! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

6.1 1 Full ball, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

5.6 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hussain.

5.5 1 Short ball, on line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Sooryavanshi brings up his fifty with a maximum! Hussain drops one in short, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

5.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Jurel goes back and flicks for 1 run.

5.3 1w Wide. Hussain drops one in short, pitching far outside leg.

5.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and drives

4.5 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Malinga, on line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

4.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and skies a shaky cut for 2 runs.

4.3 . Good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

4.1 4 DROPPED! Short, on line but angling across Sooryavanshi. He rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for four runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Verma. The misfield by Verma.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Jurel gets on the back foot and cuts through point for four runs.

3.5 . Good line and length from Cummins. Jurel pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Jurel advances and edges behind point for 4 runs.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets on the front foot and edges

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and plays a bad pull for a run.

2.6 1 Back of a length from Malinga, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and cuts for a single run.

2.5 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Jurel advances down the pitch and plays a pull for a single run.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Jurel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Short, outside off stump once again. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Klaasen down the ground.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Jaiswal goes back and flicks behind square for four runs.

1.6 6 SIX! Very short, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

1.5 1 Dropped in short by Cummins, pitching outside leg and angling across. Jaiswal rocks back and pulls for a run behind square.

1.4 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Jaiswal rocks back and defends

1.3 . Dropped in short by Cummins, on line. Jaiswal goes back and pulls shakily down the ground.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Cummins again. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

0.6 6 And another! On a good line and length from Hinge, Praful again. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

0.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length from Hinge, Praful. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs.

0.4 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

0.3 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

0.2 . Good length from Hinge, Praful, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive