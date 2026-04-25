Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 25.04.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

228

SRH
SRH

229

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 25, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJaiswal Yashasvi, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Hetmyer Shimron, Ferreira Donovan, Jadeja Ravindra, Archer Jofra, Deshpande Tushar, Burger Nandre, Sharma Brijesh, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Bishnoi Ravi, Singh Ravi, Sharma Sandeep, Dubey Shubham
BenchCurran Sam, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Mishra Sushant, Perala Aman Rao, Punja Yash Raj, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Singh Yudhvir

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

PlayersSharma Abhishek, Kishan Ishan, Klaasen Heinrich, Arora Salil, Verma Aniket, Reddy Nithish, Cummins Pat, Kumar Shivang, Hussain Sakib, Malinga Eshan, Hinge Praful, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Livingstone Liam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Patel Harshal, Head Travis
BenchAnsari Zeeshan, Carse Brydon, Coetzee Gerald, Edwards Jack, Fuletra Krains, Kumar Amit, Mavi Shivam, Mendis Kamindu, Payne David, Tarmale Onkar, Unadkat Jaydev

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End