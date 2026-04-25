Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 25.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Indian Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, April 25, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Royals Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|City
|Jaipur
|Capacity
|23185
|Ends
|Van Vihar Colony End
|Hosts to
|Garh Ganesh Temple End