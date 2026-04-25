Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 25.04.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

228

SRH
SRH

229

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kishan Ishanwicket keeper7431113238.71
Sharma Abhishekall rounder5729111196.55
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Archer Jofrabowler403428.510
Sharma Brijesh404421130

Latest Highlights

18.3
6

SIX! Burger drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Arora gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

18.2
1

Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Verma rocks back and slices a late cut for a run back behind point.

18.2
1w

Wide. Back of a length from Burger, pitching far outside leg.

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