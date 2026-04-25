Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Indian Premier League 25.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kishan Ishanwicket keeper
|74
|31
|11
|3
|238.71
|Sharma Abhishekall rounder
|57
|29
|11
|1
|196.55
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|0
|34
|2
|8.5
|1
|0
|Sharma Brijesh
|4
|0
|44
|2
|11
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
18.3
6
SIX! Burger drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Arora gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.
18.2
1
Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Verma rocks back and slices a late cut for a run back behind point.
18.2
1w
Wide. Back of a length from Burger, pitching far outside leg.