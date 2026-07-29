H2h Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 29.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN

214

GAL
GAL

208

Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants

T20, T20 Lanka Premier League

GALGalle Gallants

154

KANKandy Royals

165

T20, T20 Lanka Premier League

KANKandy Royals

GALGalle Gallants