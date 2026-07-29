Match details Kandy Royals vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 29.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN

214

GAL
GAL

208

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Galle Gallants won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersUdara Lahiru, Phillips Dale, Sandesh Pawan, Ali Moeen, Mathews Angelo, Hasaranga Wanindu, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Afridi Shaheen, Thushara Nuwan, Fernando Asitha, Shankar Vijay, Khan Zahir
BenchAtal Sediqullah, Halambage Vishen, Lakshan Muditha, McMullen Brandon, Perera Kusal, Sanketh Garuka, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Asalanka Charith, Karunaratne Chamika, Shanaka Dasun, Nawaz Mohammad, Ratnayake Tharindu, Kalupahana Dinura, Javed Akif, Colombage Sachindu, Malinga Eshan, Arachchige Sahan
BenchBowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Lynn Chris, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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