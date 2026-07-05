Highlights Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 05.07.2026
le Roux to Anderson, 6 runs
le Roux to Pollard, 1 run
le Roux to Anderson, 1 run
le Roux to Anderson, 2 runs
le Roux to Pollard, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Anderson, wide
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, leg bye, review
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 6 runs
van Schalkwyk to Anderson, wide
Russell to Pollard, 4 runs
Russell to Pollard, 2 runs
Russell to Pollard, 4 runs
Russell to Anderson, 1 run
Russell to Anderson, 0 runs
Russell to Anderson, wide
Russell to Pollard, 1 run
Holder to Pollard, 1 run
Holder to Anderson, 1 run
Holder to Anderson, 6 runs
Pollard plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Holder to Pollard, 4 runs
Holder to Pollard, 6 runs
Russell to Pollard, 1 run
Russell to Pollard, 6 runs
Russell to Pollard, 2 runs
Russell to Pollard, 0 runs
Russell to Anderson, leg bye
Russell to Pollard, 1 run
Narine to Anderson, review
Narine to Anderson, 0 runs
Narine to Anderson, 0 runs
Narine to Pollard, 1 run, appeal
Narine to Pollard, 2 runs
Narine to Pollard, 0 runs
Holder to Anderson, 0 runs
Holder to Anderson, 1 run
Holder to Anderson, 6 runs
Holder to Anderson, 0 runs
Holder to Anderson, 4 runs
Russell to Anderson, 1 run
Russell to Pollard, 1 run
Russell to Pollard, 4 runs
Russell to Anderson, 1 run
Russell to Anderson, 0 runs
Russell to Anderson, wide
Russell to Pollard, 1 run
le Roux to Anderson, 0 runs
le Roux to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)
le Roux to TS Dhillon, 6 runs
le Roux to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
le Roux to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
le Roux to Pollard, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 4 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 4 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 2 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 2 runs
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run
le Roux to Patel, 1 run
le Roux to Patel, 0 runs
le Roux to Patel, 2 runs
le Roux to Patel, 0 runs
le Roux to Pollard, 1 run
le Roux to Pollard, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run
Russell to Patel, 0 runs
Russell to Patel, 0 runs
Russell to Patel, 4 runs
Russell to Pollard, 1 run
Russell to Patel, 1 run
Russell to Patel, 4 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pooran, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Pooran, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Patel, wide, appeal
le Roux to Pooran, 2 runs
le Roux to Pooran, 0 runs
le Roux to Pooran, 4 runs
le Roux to Patel, 1 run
le Roux to Patel, wide
le Roux to Patel, 0 runs
le Roux to Patel, 4 runs
le Roux to Patel, wide
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Patel, 1 run
Narine to Patel, 0 runs
Narine to Patel, 0 runs
Patel plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.
Holder to Patel, 4 runs
Holder to Pooran, 1 run
Holder to Pooran, 0 runs
Holder to Pooran, 2 runs
Holder to Pooran, 4 runs
Narine to Pooran, 1 run
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Narine to Pooran, 0 runs
Holder to Pooran, 1 run
Holder to Pooran, 0 runs
Holder to Pooran, 0 runs
Holder to Pooran, 0 runs
Holder to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)
Holder to Patel, 1 run
Narine to de Kock, 0 runs
Narine to de Kock, 0 runs
Narine to Patel, 1 run
De Kock plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Narine to de Kock, 0 runs
Narine to Patel, 1 run
Ugarkar to Allen, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Allen, wide
Ugarkar to Allen, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Holder, appeal, wicket (caught - Holder)
Ugarkar to Holder, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Holder, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Holder, 4 runs
Boult to Holder, 1 run
Boult to Holder, 2 runs
Boult to Holder, 6 runs
Boult to Holder, 0 runs
Boult to Holder, wide
Boult to Narine, 1 run
Boult to Holder, 1 run
Shepherd to Holder, 6 runs
Shepherd to Narine, 1 run
Shepherd to Narine, 6 runs
Shepherd to Holder, 1 run
Shepherd to Holder, 0 runs
Bosch to Russell, appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)
Bosch to Russell, 0 runs
Bosch to Russell, 0 runs
Bosch to Russell, 0 runs
Bosch to Russell, 0 runs
Bosch to Russell, 0 runs
Pollard to Russell, 1 run
Pollard to Russell, wide
Pollard to Holder, 1 run
Pollard to Holder, 0 runs
Pollard to Russell, 1 run
Pollard to Russell, wide
Pollard to Holder, 1 run
Pollard to Holder, 4 runs
Bosch to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)
Bosch to Holder, 1 run
Bosch to Holder, 0 runs
Bosch to Holder, 4 runs
Bosch to Tromp, 1 run
Bosch to Tromp, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run
wide
Ugarkar to Holder, 1 run
Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run
Ugarkar to Holder, 1 run
Ugarkar to Powell, appeal, wicket (caught - Powell)
Powell plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Shepherd to Powell, 1 run
Shepherd to Tromp, 1 run
Shepherd to Tromp, 0 runs
Shepherd to Powell, 1 run
Shepherd to Powell, 6 runs
Shepherd to Powell, 6 runs
Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs
Kenjige to Powell, 1 run
Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run
Kenjige to Tromp, 2 runs
Kenjige to Powell, 1 run
Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run
Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs
Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs
Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs
Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs
Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs
Shepherd to Tromp, 1 run
Pollard to Powell, 0 runs
Pollard to Tromp, 1 run
Pollard to Powell, 1 run
Pollard to Powell, 4 runs
Pollard to Powell, appeal
Pollard to Tromp, 1 run
Ugarkar to Powell, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Powell, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Fletcher, review (out), wicket (caught - Fletcher)
Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run
Ugarkar to Tromp, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Tromp, 0 runs
Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run
Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs
Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs
Kenjige to Fletcher, 1 run
Kenjige to Fletcher, 6 runs
Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run
Shepherd to Fletcher, 6 runs
Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs
Shepherd to Fletcher, 6 runs
Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs
Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs
Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Tromp, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run
Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Ugarkar to Fletcher, wide
Tromp plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.
Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Boult to Fletcher, 1 run
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 4 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 4 runs
Boult to Fletcher, appeal
Boult to Tromp, 1 run
Bosch to Tromp, 1 run
Bosch to Tromp, 4 runs
Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs
Bosch to Fletcher, 1 run
Bosch to Tromp, 1 run
Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs
Tromp defends for a single run.
Boult to Tromp, 0 runs
Boult to Tromp, 0 runs
Boult to Tromp, 4 runs
Boult to Tromp, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 1 run
Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs
Bosch to Chand, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Chand)
Bosch to Chand, 0 runs
Bosch to Chand, 0 runs
Bosch to Fletcher, 1 run
Chand plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs
Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs