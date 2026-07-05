Highlights Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 05.07.2026

T20Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA
LOS
LOS

165

NEW
NEW

168

19.5
6

le Roux to Anderson, 6 runs

19.4
1

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

19.3
1

le Roux to Anderson, 1 run

19.2
2

le Roux to Anderson, 2 runs

19.1
1

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

18.6
.

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 0 runs

18.5
.

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 0 runs

18.5
1

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, wide

18.4
1lb

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, leg bye, review

18.3
.

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 0 runs

18.2
1

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 1 run

18.1
6

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 6 runs

18.1
1

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, wide

17.6
4

Russell to Pollard, 4 runs

17.5
2

Russell to Pollard, 2 runs

17.4
4

Russell to Pollard, 4 runs

17.3
1

Russell to Anderson, 1 run

17.2
.

Russell to Anderson, 0 runs

17.2
1

Russell to Anderson, wide

17.1
1

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

16.6
1

Holder to Pollard, 1 run

16.5
1

Holder to Anderson, 1 run

16.4
6

Holder to Anderson, 6 runs

16.3
1

Pollard plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.2
4

Holder to Pollard, 4 runs

16.1
6

Holder to Pollard, 6 runs

15.6
1

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

15.5
6

Russell to Pollard, 6 runs

15.4
2

Russell to Pollard, 2 runs

15.3
.

Russell to Pollard, 0 runs

15.2
1

Russell to Anderson, leg bye

15.1
1

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

14.6
.

Narine to Anderson, review

14.5
.

Narine to Anderson, 0 runs

14.4
.

Narine to Anderson, 0 runs

14.3
1

Narine to Pollard, 1 run, appeal

14.2
2

Narine to Pollard, 2 runs

14.1
.

Narine to Pollard, 0 runs

13.6
.

Holder to Anderson, 0 runs

13.4
1

Holder to Anderson, 1 run

13.3
6

Holder to Anderson, 6 runs

13.2
.

Holder to Anderson, 0 runs

13.1
4

Holder to Anderson, 4 runs

12.6
1

Russell to Anderson, 1 run

12.5
1

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

12.4
4

Russell to Pollard, 4 runs

12.3
1

Russell to Anderson, 1 run

12.2
.

Russell to Anderson, 0 runs

12.2
1

Russell to Anderson, wide

12.1
1

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

11.6
.

le Roux to Anderson, 0 runs

11.5
W

le Roux to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)

11.4
6

le Roux to TS Dhillon, 6 runs

11.3
4

le Roux to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

11.2
W

le Roux to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

11.1
1

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

10.6
1

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run

10.5
4

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 4 runs

10.4
4

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 4 runs

10.3
2

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 2 runs

10.2
2

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 2 runs

10.1
1

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

9.6
1

le Roux to Patel, 1 run

9.5
.

le Roux to Patel, 0 runs

9.4
2

le Roux to Patel, 2 runs

9.3
.

le Roux to Patel, 0 runs

9.2
1

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

9.1
.

le Roux to Pollard, 0 runs

8.6
.

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

8.5
1

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run

8.4
1

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

8.3
.

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

8.2
.

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

8.1
1

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run

7.6
.

Russell to Patel, 0 runs

7.5
.

Russell to Patel, 0 runs

7.4
4

Russell to Patel, 4 runs

7.3
1

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

7.2
1

Russell to Patel, 1 run

7.1
4

Russell to Patel, 4 runs

6.6
W

van Schalkwyk to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)

6.5
1

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

6.4
.

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

6.3
1

van Schalkwyk to Pooran, 1 run

6.2
.

van Schalkwyk to Pooran, 0 runs

6.1
1

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

6.1
1w

van Schalkwyk to Patel, wide, appeal

5.6
2

le Roux to Pooran, 2 runs

5.5
.

le Roux to Pooran, 0 runs

5.4
4

le Roux to Pooran, 4 runs

5.3
1

le Roux to Patel, 1 run

5.3
1

le Roux to Patel, wide

5.2
.

le Roux to Patel, 0 runs

5.1
4

le Roux to Patel, 4 runs

5.1
1

le Roux to Patel, wide

4.6
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

4.5
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

4.4
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

4.3
1

Narine to Patel, 1 run

4.2
.

Narine to Patel, 0 runs

4.1
.

Narine to Patel, 0 runs

3.6
3

Patel plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

3.5
4

Holder to Patel, 4 runs

3.4
1

Holder to Pooran, 1 run

3.3
.

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

3.2
2

Holder to Pooran, 2 runs

3.1
4

Holder to Pooran, 4 runs

2.6
1

Narine to Pooran, 1 run

2.5
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

2.4
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

2.3
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

2.2
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

2.1
.

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

1.6
1

Holder to Pooran, 1 run

1.5
.

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

1.4
.

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

1.3
.

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

1.2
W

Holder to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)

1.1
1

Holder to Patel, 1 run

0.6
.

Narine to de Kock, 0 runs

0.5
.

Narine to de Kock, 0 runs

0.4
1

Narine to Patel, 1 run

0.3
1lb

De Kock plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

0.2
.

Narine to de Kock, 0 runs

0.1
1

Narine to Patel, 1 run

19.6
2

Ugarkar to Allen, 2 runs

19.6
1

Ugarkar to Allen, wide

19.5
2

Ugarkar to Allen, 2 runs

19.4
W

Ugarkar to Holder, appeal, wicket (caught - Holder)

19.3
2

Ugarkar to Holder, 2 runs

19.2
6

Ugarkar to Holder, 6 runs

19.1
4

Ugarkar to Holder, 4 runs

18.6
1

Boult to Holder, 1 run

18.5
2

Boult to Holder, 2 runs

18.4
6

Boult to Holder, 6 runs

18.3
.

Boult to Holder, 0 runs

18.3
1

Boult to Holder, wide

18.2
1

Boult to Narine, 1 run

18.1
1

Boult to Holder, 1 run

17.5
6

Shepherd to Holder, 6 runs

17.4
1

Shepherd to Narine, 1 run

17.3
6

Shepherd to Narine, 6 runs

17.2
1

Shepherd to Holder, 1 run

17.1
.

Shepherd to Holder, 0 runs

16.6
W

Bosch to Russell, appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)

16.5
.

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

16.4
.

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

16.3
.

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

16.2
.

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

16.1
.

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

15.6
1

Pollard to Russell, 1 run

15.6
1

Pollard to Russell, wide

15.5
1

Pollard to Holder, 1 run

15.4
.

Pollard to Holder, 0 runs

15.3
1

Pollard to Russell, 1 run

15.3
1

Pollard to Russell, wide

15.2
1

Pollard to Holder, 1 run

15.1
4

Pollard to Holder, 4 runs

14.6
W

Bosch to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)

14.5
1

Bosch to Holder, 1 run

14.4
.

Bosch to Holder, 0 runs

14.3
4

Bosch to Holder, 4 runs

14.2
1

Bosch to Tromp, 1 run

14.1
4

Bosch to Tromp, 4 runs

13.6
1

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

13.6
1

wide

13.5
1

Ugarkar to Holder, 1 run

13.4
1

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

13.3
1

Ugarkar to Holder, 1 run

13.2
W

Ugarkar to Powell, appeal, wicket (caught - Powell)

13.1
2

Powell plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

12.6
1

Shepherd to Powell, 1 run

12.5
1

Shepherd to Tromp, 1 run

12.4
.

Shepherd to Tromp, 0 runs

12.3
1

Shepherd to Powell, 1 run

12.2
6

Shepherd to Powell, 6 runs

12.1
6

Shepherd to Powell, 6 runs

11.6
.

Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs

11.5
1

Kenjige to Powell, 1 run

11.4
1

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

11.3
2

Kenjige to Tromp, 2 runs

11.2
1

Kenjige to Powell, 1 run

11.1
1

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

10.6
.

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

10.5
.

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

10.4
.

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

10.3
.

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

10.2
.

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

10.1
1

Shepherd to Tromp, 1 run

9.6
.

Pollard to Powell, 0 runs

9.5
1

Pollard to Tromp, 1 run

9.4
1

Pollard to Powell, 1 run

9.3
4

Pollard to Powell, 4 runs

9.2
.

Pollard to Powell, appeal

9.1
1

Pollard to Tromp, 1 run

8.6
.

Ugarkar to Powell, 0 runs

8.5
.

Ugarkar to Powell, 0 runs

8.4
W

Ugarkar to Fletcher, review (out), wicket (caught - Fletcher)

8.3
1

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

8.2
6

Ugarkar to Tromp, 6 runs

8.1
.

Ugarkar to Tromp, 0 runs

7.6
1

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

7.5
.

Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs

7.4
.

Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs

7.3
1

Kenjige to Fletcher, 1 run

7.2
6

Kenjige to Fletcher, 6 runs

7.1
1

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

6.6
6

Shepherd to Fletcher, 6 runs

6.5
.

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

6.4
6

Shepherd to Fletcher, 6 runs

6.3
.

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

6.2
.

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

6.1
.

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

5.6
4

Ugarkar to Tromp, 4 runs

5.5
1

Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run

5.4
1

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

5.3
1

Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run

5.3
1

Ugarkar to Fletcher, wide

5.2
3

Tromp plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

5.1
1

Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run

4.6
1

Boult to Fletcher, 1 run

4.5
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

4.4
4

Boult to Fletcher, 4 runs

4.3
4

Boult to Fletcher, 4 runs

4.2
.

Boult to Fletcher, appeal

4.1
1

Boult to Tromp, 1 run

3.6
1

Bosch to Tromp, 1 run

3.5
4

Bosch to Tromp, 4 runs

3.4
.

Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs

3.3
1

Bosch to Fletcher, 1 run

3.2
1

Bosch to Tromp, 1 run

3.1
.

Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs

2.6
1

Tromp defends for a single run.

2.5
.

Boult to Tromp, 0 runs

2.4
.

Boult to Tromp, 0 runs

2.3
4

Boult to Tromp, 4 runs

2.2
.

Boult to Tromp, 0 runs

2.1
1

Boult to Fletcher, 1 run

1.6
.

Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs

1.5
W

Bosch to Chand, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Chand)

1.4
.

Bosch to Chand, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bosch to Chand, 0 runs

1.2
1

Bosch to Fletcher, 1 run

1.1
1

Chand plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.6
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

0.5
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

0.4
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

0.3
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

0.2
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

0.1
.

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs