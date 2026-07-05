le Roux to Anderson, 6 runs

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

le Roux to Anderson, 1 run

le Roux to Anderson, 2 runs

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, wide

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, leg bye, review

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, 6 runs

van Schalkwyk to Anderson, wide

Russell to Pollard, 4 runs

Russell to Pollard, 2 runs

Russell to Pollard, 4 runs

Russell to Anderson, 1 run

Russell to Anderson, 0 runs

Russell to Anderson, wide

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

Holder to Pollard, 1 run

Holder to Anderson, 1 run

Holder to Anderson, 6 runs

Pollard plays a defensive stroke for a run.

Holder to Pollard, 4 runs

Holder to Pollard, 6 runs

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

Russell to Pollard, 6 runs

Russell to Pollard, 2 runs

Russell to Pollard, 0 runs

Russell to Anderson, leg bye

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

Narine to Anderson, review

Narine to Anderson, 0 runs

Narine to Anderson, 0 runs

Narine to Pollard, 1 run, appeal

Narine to Pollard, 2 runs

Narine to Pollard, 0 runs

Holder to Anderson, 0 runs

Holder to Anderson, 1 run

Holder to Anderson, 6 runs

Holder to Anderson, 0 runs

Holder to Anderson, 4 runs

Russell to Anderson, 1 run

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

Russell to Pollard, 4 runs

Russell to Anderson, 1 run

Russell to Anderson, 0 runs

Russell to Anderson, wide

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

le Roux to Anderson, 0 runs

le Roux to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)

le Roux to TS Dhillon, 6 runs

le Roux to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

le Roux to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 4 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 4 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 2 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 2 runs

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

le Roux to Patel, 1 run

le Roux to Patel, 0 runs

le Roux to Patel, 2 runs

le Roux to Patel, 0 runs

le Roux to Pollard, 1 run

le Roux to Pollard, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pollard, 1 run

Russell to Patel, 0 runs

Russell to Patel, 0 runs

Russell to Patel, 4 runs

Russell to Pollard, 1 run

Russell to Patel, 1 run

Russell to Patel, 4 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pooran, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Pooran, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Patel, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Patel, wide, appeal

le Roux to Pooran, 2 runs

le Roux to Pooran, 0 runs

le Roux to Pooran, 4 runs

le Roux to Patel, 1 run

le Roux to Patel, wide

le Roux to Patel, 0 runs

le Roux to Patel, 4 runs

le Roux to Patel, wide

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Patel, 1 run

Narine to Patel, 0 runs

Narine to Patel, 0 runs

Patel plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

Holder to Patel, 4 runs

Holder to Pooran, 1 run

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

Holder to Pooran, 2 runs

Holder to Pooran, 4 runs

Narine to Pooran, 1 run

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Narine to Pooran, 0 runs

Holder to Pooran, 1 run

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

Holder to Pooran, 0 runs

Holder to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)

Holder to Patel, 1 run

Narine to de Kock, 0 runs

Narine to de Kock, 0 runs

Narine to Patel, 1 run

De Kock plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

Narine to de Kock, 0 runs

Narine to Patel, 1 run

Ugarkar to Allen, 2 runs

Ugarkar to Allen, wide

Ugarkar to Allen, 2 runs

Ugarkar to Holder, appeal, wicket (caught - Holder)

Ugarkar to Holder, 2 runs

Ugarkar to Holder, 6 runs

Ugarkar to Holder, 4 runs

Boult to Holder, 1 run

Boult to Holder, 2 runs

Boult to Holder, 6 runs

Boult to Holder, 0 runs

Boult to Holder, wide

Boult to Narine, 1 run

Boult to Holder, 1 run

Shepherd to Holder, 6 runs

Shepherd to Narine, 1 run

Shepherd to Narine, 6 runs

Shepherd to Holder, 1 run

Shepherd to Holder, 0 runs

Bosch to Russell, appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

Bosch to Russell, 0 runs

Pollard to Russell, 1 run

Pollard to Russell, wide

Pollard to Holder, 1 run

Pollard to Holder, 0 runs

Pollard to Russell, 1 run

Pollard to Russell, wide

Pollard to Holder, 1 run

Pollard to Holder, 4 runs

Bosch to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)

Bosch to Holder, 1 run

Bosch to Holder, 0 runs

Bosch to Holder, 4 runs

Bosch to Tromp, 1 run

Bosch to Tromp, 4 runs

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

Ugarkar to Holder, 1 run

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

Ugarkar to Holder, 1 run

Ugarkar to Powell, appeal, wicket (caught - Powell)

Powell plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

Shepherd to Powell, 1 run

Shepherd to Tromp, 1 run

Shepherd to Tromp, 0 runs

Shepherd to Powell, 1 run

Shepherd to Powell, 6 runs

Shepherd to Powell, 6 runs

Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs

Kenjige to Powell, 1 run

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

Kenjige to Tromp, 2 runs

Kenjige to Powell, 1 run

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

Shepherd to Powell, 0 runs

Shepherd to Tromp, 1 run

Pollard to Powell, 0 runs

Pollard to Tromp, 1 run

Pollard to Powell, 1 run

Pollard to Powell, 4 runs

Pollard to Powell, appeal

Pollard to Tromp, 1 run

Ugarkar to Powell, 0 runs

Ugarkar to Powell, 0 runs

Ugarkar to Fletcher, review (out), wicket (caught - Fletcher)

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

Ugarkar to Tromp, 6 runs

Ugarkar to Tromp, 0 runs

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs

Kenjige to Tromp, 0 runs

Kenjige to Fletcher, 1 run

Kenjige to Fletcher, 6 runs

Kenjige to Tromp, 1 run

Shepherd to Fletcher, 6 runs

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

Shepherd to Fletcher, 6 runs

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

Shepherd to Fletcher, 0 runs

Ugarkar to Tromp, 4 runs

Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run

Ugarkar to Tromp, 1 run

Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run

Ugarkar to Fletcher, wide

Tromp plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

Ugarkar to Fletcher, 1 run

Boult to Fletcher, 1 run

Boult to Fletcher, 0 runs

Boult to Fletcher, 4 runs

Boult to Fletcher, 4 runs

Boult to Fletcher, appeal

Boult to Tromp, 1 run

Bosch to Tromp, 1 run

Bosch to Tromp, 4 runs

Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs

Bosch to Fletcher, 1 run

Bosch to Tromp, 1 run

Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs

Tromp defends for a single run.

Boult to Tromp, 0 runs

Boult to Tromp, 0 runs

Boult to Tromp, 4 runs

Boult to Tromp, 0 runs

Boult to Fletcher, 1 run

Bosch to Tromp, 0 runs

1.5 W

Bosch to Chand, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Chand)