Highlights Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 09.07.2026

T20Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
NEW

143

SAN
SAN

146

15.4
4

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 4 runs

15.3
6

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 6 runs

15.2
1

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

15.1
.

Ugarkar to Short, 0 runs

14.6
4

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

14.5
1

Short plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.5
1

Boult to Short, wide

14.4
1

Boult to Pretorius, 1 run

14.3
4

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

14.2
4

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

14.1
4

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

13.6
4

Ugarkar to Short, 4 runs

13.5
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

13.5
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, wide

13.4
1

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

13.3
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

13.2
1

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

13.1
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

12.6
1

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

12.5
1

Patel to Short, 1 run

12.4
1

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

12.3
6

Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs

12.2
2

Patel to Pretorius, 2 runs

12.1
4

Patel to Pretorius, 4 runs

12.1
1

Patel to Pretorius, wide

11.6
.

Ugarkar to Short, 0 runs

11.5
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

11.4
1

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

11.3
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

11.2
1

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

11.1
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

10.6
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

10.5
1

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

10.4
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

10.3
1

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

10.3
1

Shepherd to Short, wide

10.2
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

10.1
1

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

9.6
.

Patel to Pretorius, 0 runs

9.5
6

Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs

9.4
1

Patel to Short, 1 run

9.3
1

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

9.2
1

Patel to Short, 1 run

9.1
.

Patel to Short, 0 runs

8.6
2

Shepherd to Pretorius, 2 runs

8.5
1

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

8.4
.

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

8.3
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

8.2
1

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

8.1
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

7.6
1

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

7.5
2

Patel to Pretorius, 2 runs

7.4
6

Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs

7.3
.

Patel to Pretorius, 0 runs

7.2
1

Patel to Short, 1 run

7.1
1

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

6.6
.

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

6.5
.

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

6.4
.

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

6.3
.

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

6.2
.

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

6.1
W

Shepherd to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

5.6
1

Ugarkar to FH Allen, 1 run

5.5
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

5.4
1

Ugarkar to FH Allen, 1 run

5.3
2

Ugarkar to FH Allen, 2 runs

5.2
.

Ugarkar to FH Allen, appeal

5.1
1

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

4.6
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 4 runs

4.5
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 0 runs

4.4
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run

4.4
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, wide

4.3
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 1 run

4.2
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run

4.1
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 4 runs

3.6
.

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

3.5
.

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

3.4
4

Boult to FH Allen, 4 runs

3.3
.

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

3.2
.

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

3.1
4

Boult to FH Allen, 4 runs

2.6
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 1 run

2.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run

2.4
2

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 2 runs

2.3
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, appeal

2.2
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 4 runs

2.1
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.6
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

1.5
.

Shepherd to Pretorius, review (out => ?)

1.4
1

Shepherd to FH Allen, 1 run

1.3
1

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

1.2
.

Shepherd to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.1
1

Shepherd to FH Allen, 1 run

0.6
6

Boult to Pretorius, 6 runs

0.5
4

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

0.4
.

Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.3
4

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

0.2
.

Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.1
.

Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.6
4

Bartlett to Shepherd, 4 runs

19.5
.

Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs

19.4
6

Bartlett to Shepherd, 6 runs

19.3
.

Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs

19.2
.

Bartlett to Shepherd, review

19.1
.

Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs

18.6
W

Haris Rauf to Ugarkar, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Ugarkar)

18.5
.

Haris Rauf to Ugarkar, 0 runs

18.4
W

Haris Rauf to Boult, appeal, wicket (caught - Boult)

18.3
4

Haris Rauf to Boult, 4 runs

18.2
1

Haris Rauf to Shepherd, leg bye

18.1
.

Haris Rauf to Shepherd, 0 runs

17.6
W

Hardie to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

17.5
.

Hardie to Patel, 0 runs

17.4
2

Hardie to Patel, 2 runs

17.3
1

Hardie to Shepherd, 1 run

17.2
W

Hardie to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)

17.1
1

Hardie to Patel, 1 run

16.6
1

Bartlett to Patel, 1 run

16.5
1

Bartlett to Anderson, 1 run

16.4
2

Bartlett to Anderson, 2 runs

16.3
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

16.2
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

16.1
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

15.6
1

Haris Rauf to Anderson, leg bye

15.5
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

15.4
6

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 6 runs

15.3
1

Haris Rauf to Patel, 1 run

15.2
2

Haris Rauf to Patel, 2 runs

15.1
1lb

Anderson defends for 1 leg bye.

14.6
4

Couch to Patel, 4 runs

14.5
1

Couch to Anderson, 1 run

14.4
1

Couch to Patel, 1 run

14.3
.

Couch to Patel, 0 runs

14.2
4

Couch to Patel, 4 runs

14.1
.

Couch to Patel, 0 runs

13.6
1

Hardie to Patel, 1 run

13.5
1

Hardie to Anderson, 1 run

13.4
1

Hardie to Patel, 1 run

13.3
.

Hardie to Patel, 0 runs

13.2
.

Hardie to Patel, 0 runs

13.1
4

Hardie to Patel, 4 runs

12.6
.

Immanuel to Anderson, 0 runs

12.5
1lb

Patel plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

12.4
6

Immanuel to Patel, 6 runs

12.4
nb

No ball. Anderson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.3
.

Immanuel to Anderson, appeal

12.2
.

Immanuel to Anderson, 0 runs

12.1
1

Immanuel to Patel, 1 run

11.6
W

Couch to Pooran, review (out), wicket (caught - Pooran)

11.5
.

Couch to Pooran, 0 runs

11.4
.

Couch to Pooran, 0 runs

11.3
2

Couch to Pooran, 2 runs

11.2
.

Couch to Pooran, 0 runs

11.1
1

Couch to Patel, 1 run

10.6
1

Immanuel to Patel, 1 run

10.5
1

Immanuel to Pooran, 1 run

10.4
.

Immanuel to Pooran, 0 runs

10.3
1

Immanuel to Patel, 1 run

10.2
W

Immanuel to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)

10.1
6

Immanuel to Pollard, 6 runs

9.6
1

Hardie to Pollard, 1 run

9.5
.

Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs

9.4
4

Hardie to Pollard, 4 runs

9.3
1

Hardie to Pooran, 1 run

9.2
.

Hardie to Pooran, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hardie to Pooran, 0 runs

8.6
1

Short to Pooran, 1 run

8.5
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

8.4
1

Short to Pollard, 1 run

8.3
4

Short to Pollard, 4 runs

8.2
1

Short to Pooran, 1 run

8.1
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

7.6
.

Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs

7.5
.

Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs

7.4
.

Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs

7.3
.

Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs

7.2
1

Haris Rauf to Pooran, 1 run

7.1
.

Haris Rauf to Pooran, 0 runs

6.6
.

Short to Pollard, 0 runs

6.5
.

Short to Pollard, 0 runs

6.4
W

Short to Rickelton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Rickelton)

6.3
1

Short to Pooran, 1 run

6.2
4

Short to Pooran, 4 runs

6.1
1

Short to Rickelton, 1 run

5.6
1

Bartlett to Rickelton, 1 run

5.5
.

Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs

5.4
1

Bartlett to Pooran, 1 run

5.3
1

Bartlett to Rickelton, 1 run

5.2
.

Bartlett to Rickelton, review (out => ?)

5.1
6

Bartlett to Rickelton, 6 runs

4.6
6

Short to Pooran, 6 runs

4.5
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

4.4
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

4.4
1

Short to Pooran, wide

4.3
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

4.2
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

4.1
W

Short to Patel, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patel)

3.6
.

Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 0 runs

3.5
1

Haris Rauf to Patel, 1 run

3.4
1

Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 1 run

3.3
4

Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 4 runs

3.2
.

Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 0 runs

3.1
4

Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 4 runs

2.6
.

Short to Patel, 0 runs

2.5
.

Short to Patel, 0 runs

2.4
W

Short to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)

2.3
.

Short to de Kock, 0 runs

2.2
4

Short to de Kock, 4 runs

2.1
.

Short to de Kock, 0 runs

1.6
6

Couch to Rickelton, 6 runs

1.5
1

Couch to de Kock, 1 run

1.4
1

Couch to Rickelton, 1 run

1.3
1

Couch to de Kock, 1 run

1.2
1

Couch to Rickelton, 1 run

1.1
4

Couch to Rickelton, 4 runs

0.6
.

Bartlett to de Kock, 0 runs

0.5
1

Bartlett to Rickelton, 1 run

0.5
1

Bartlett to Rickelton, wide

0.4
.

Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs

0.3
4

Bartlett to Rickelton, 4 runs

0.2
.

Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs