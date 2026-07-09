Ugarkar to Pretorius, 4 runs

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 6 runs

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

Ugarkar to Short, 0 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

Short plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

Boult to Short, wide

Boult to Pretorius, 1 run

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

Ugarkar to Short, 4 runs

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Ugarkar to Pretorius, wide

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

Patel to Short, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs

Patel to Pretorius, 2 runs

Patel to Pretorius, 4 runs

Patel to Pretorius, wide

Ugarkar to Short, 0 runs

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Ugarkar to Short, 1 run

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, wide

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 0 runs

Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs

Patel to Short, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

Patel to Short, 1 run

Patel to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to Pretorius, 2 runs

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, 1 run

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 2 runs

Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs

Patel to Pretorius, 0 runs

Patel to Short, 1 run

Patel to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to Short, 0 runs

Shepherd to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

Ugarkar to FH Allen, 1 run

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Ugarkar to FH Allen, 1 run

Ugarkar to FH Allen, 2 runs

Ugarkar to FH Allen, appeal

Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 4 runs

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 0 runs

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, wide

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 1 run

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 4 runs

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

Boult to FH Allen, 4 runs

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs

Boult to FH Allen, 4 runs

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 1 run

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 2 runs

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, appeal

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 4 runs

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 0 runs

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Pretorius, review (out => ?)

Shepherd to FH Allen, 1 run

Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run

Shepherd to Pretorius, 0 runs

Shepherd to FH Allen, 1 run

Boult to Pretorius, 6 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs

Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs

Bartlett to Shepherd, 4 runs

Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs

Bartlett to Shepherd, 6 runs

Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs

Bartlett to Shepherd, review

Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs

18.6 W

Haris Rauf to Ugarkar, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Ugarkar)