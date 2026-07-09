Highlights Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 09.07.2026
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Short, 1 run
Ugarkar to Short, 0 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs
Short plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Boult to Short, wide
Boult to Pretorius, 1 run
Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Short, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Ugarkar to Pretorius, wide
Ugarkar to Short, 1 run
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Ugarkar to Short, 1 run
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 1 run
Patel to Short, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs
Patel to Pretorius, 2 runs
Patel to Pretorius, 4 runs
Patel to Pretorius, wide
Ugarkar to Short, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Ugarkar to Short, 1 run
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Ugarkar to Short, 1 run
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, 1 run
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, wide
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 0 runs
Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs
Patel to Short, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 1 run
Patel to Short, 1 run
Patel to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to Pretorius, 2 runs
Shepherd to Short, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, 1 run
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 2 runs
Patel to Pretorius, 6 runs
Patel to Pretorius, 0 runs
Patel to Short, 1 run
Patel to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to Short, 0 runs
Shepherd to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Ugarkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Ugarkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Ugarkar to FH Allen, 2 runs
Ugarkar to FH Allen, appeal
Ugarkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, wide
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 4 runs
Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs
Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs
Boult to FH Allen, 4 runs
Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs
Boult to FH Allen, 0 runs
Boult to FH Allen, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 2 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, appeal
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, 0 runs
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Pretorius, review (out => ?)
Shepherd to FH Allen, 1 run
Shepherd to Pretorius, 1 run
Shepherd to Pretorius, 0 runs
Shepherd to FH Allen, 1 run
Boult to Pretorius, 6 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 4 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs
Boult to Pretorius, 0 runs
Bartlett to Shepherd, 4 runs
Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs
Bartlett to Shepherd, 6 runs
Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs
Bartlett to Shepherd, review
Bartlett to Shepherd, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Ugarkar, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Ugarkar)
Haris Rauf to Ugarkar, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Boult, appeal, wicket (caught - Boult)
Haris Rauf to Boult, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Shepherd, leg bye
Haris Rauf to Shepherd, 0 runs
Hardie to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Hardie to Patel, 0 runs
Hardie to Patel, 2 runs
Hardie to Shepherd, 1 run
Hardie to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)
Hardie to Patel, 1 run
Bartlett to Patel, 1 run
Bartlett to Anderson, 1 run
Bartlett to Anderson, 2 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, leg bye
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Patel, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Patel, 2 runs
Anderson defends for 1 leg bye.
Couch to Patel, 4 runs
Couch to Anderson, 1 run
Couch to Patel, 1 run
Couch to Patel, 0 runs
Couch to Patel, 4 runs
Couch to Patel, 0 runs
Hardie to Patel, 1 run
Hardie to Anderson, 1 run
Hardie to Patel, 1 run
Hardie to Patel, 0 runs
Hardie to Patel, 0 runs
Hardie to Patel, 4 runs
Immanuel to Anderson, 0 runs
Patel plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Immanuel to Patel, 6 runs
No ball. Anderson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Immanuel to Anderson, appeal
Immanuel to Anderson, 0 runs
Immanuel to Patel, 1 run
Couch to Pooran, review (out), wicket (caught - Pooran)
Couch to Pooran, 0 runs
Couch to Pooran, 0 runs
Couch to Pooran, 2 runs
Couch to Pooran, 0 runs
Couch to Patel, 1 run
Immanuel to Patel, 1 run
Immanuel to Pooran, 1 run
Immanuel to Pooran, 0 runs
Immanuel to Patel, 1 run
Immanuel to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)
Immanuel to Pollard, 6 runs
Hardie to Pollard, 1 run
Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs
Hardie to Pollard, 4 runs
Hardie to Pooran, 1 run
Hardie to Pooran, 0 runs
Hardie to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pooran, 1 run
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pollard, 1 run
Short to Pollard, 4 runs
Short to Pooran, 1 run
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pollard, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pooran, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pollard, 0 runs
Short to Pollard, 0 runs
Short to Rickelton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Rickelton)
Short to Pooran, 1 run
Short to Pooran, 4 runs
Short to Rickelton, 1 run
Bartlett to Rickelton, 1 run
Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs
Bartlett to Pooran, 1 run
Bartlett to Rickelton, 1 run
Bartlett to Rickelton, review (out => ?)
Bartlett to Rickelton, 6 runs
Short to Pooran, 6 runs
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pooran, wide
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Patel, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patel)
Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Patel, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Rickelton, 4 runs
Short to Patel, 0 runs
Short to Patel, 0 runs
Short to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)
Short to de Kock, 0 runs
Short to de Kock, 4 runs
Short to de Kock, 0 runs
Couch to Rickelton, 6 runs
Couch to de Kock, 1 run
Couch to Rickelton, 1 run
Couch to de Kock, 1 run
Couch to Rickelton, 1 run
Couch to Rickelton, 4 runs
Bartlett to de Kock, 0 runs
Bartlett to Rickelton, 1 run
Bartlett to Rickelton, wide
Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs
Bartlett to Rickelton, 4 runs
Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs
Bartlett to Rickelton, 0 runs