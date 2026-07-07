Match details Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 09.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major League Cricket 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, July 09, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Marine Park, New York, NY, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mi New York Squad
San Francisco Unicorns Squad
|Players
|Allen Finn, Ashwin Ravichandran, Azam Hammad, Bartlett Xavier, Connolly Cooper, Drysdale Juanoy, Ganesh Saideep, Gomel Aakarshit, Hardie Aaron, Ilyas Mohammad, Immanuel Anirudh, Khan Hassan, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Peake Oliver, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Rauf Haris, Short Matt, Zia-ul-Haq
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Marine Park
|City
|New York, NY
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet