Match details Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 09.07.2026

T20

New York, NY

NEW
NEW
SAN
SAN

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 09, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Marine Park, New York, NY, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mi New York Squad

PlayersAhmadzai Faisal Khan, Al Hasan Shakib, Anderson Corey, Bosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Chopra Agni, De Kock Quinton, de Villiers AB, Gayle Chris, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Kenjige Nosthush, Kohli Virat, Luus Tristan, Patel Monank, Patel Sunny, Phillips Glenn, Pollard Kieron, Pooran Nicholas, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Shepherd Romario, Singh Kunwarjeet, Singh Tajinder, Ugarkar Rushil, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

San Francisco Unicorns Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Ashwin Ravichandran, Azam Hammad, Bartlett Xavier, Connolly Cooper, Drysdale Juanoy, Ganesh Saideep, Gomel Aakarshit, Hardie Aaron, Ilyas Mohammad, Immanuel Anirudh, Khan Hassan, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Peake Oliver, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Rauf Haris, Short Matt, Zia-ul-Haq
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMarine Park
CityNew York, NY
Capacity10000
Ends
Hosts to

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