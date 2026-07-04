Highlights Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 04.07.2026
Couch to Smith, 0 runs
Couch to Smith, 0 runs
Couch to Smith, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Chapman, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Chapman, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Chapman, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Chapman, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Smith, 0 runs
Hardie to Smith, leg bye
Hardie to Chapman, 1 run
Hardie to Chapman, 6 runs
Hardie to Smith, 1 run
Hardie to Chapman, 1 run
Hardie to Chapman, 0 runs
Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs
Bartlett to Smith, 2 runs
Bartlett to Chapman, 1 run
Bartlett to Chapman, 0 runs
Bartlett to Chapman, 0 runs
Couch to Chapman, 0 runs
Couch to Chapman, 0 runs
Couch to Chapman, 0 runs
Couch to Gous, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gous)
Couch to Gous, 0 runs
Couch to Smith, 1 run
Bartlett to Smith, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Bartlett to Smith, 1 run
Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs
Bartlett to Smith, review
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, 3 runs
Haris Rauf to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (caught - J Edwards)
J Edwards plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
Bartlett to J Edwards, 0 runs
Bartlett to J Edwards, 2 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 1 run
Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs
J Edwards to Haris Rauf, appeal, wicket (caught - Haris Rauf)
J Edwards to Immanuel, 1 run
Netravalkar to Haris Rauf, 2 runs, appeal
Netravalkar to Immanuel, 1 run
Netravalkar to Haris Rauf, 1 run
Netravalkar to Haris Rauf, 1 run, appeal
0 runs
Netravalkar to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)
Holland to Couch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Couch)
Holland to Couch, wide
Holland to Bartlett, appeal, wicket (caught - Bartlett)
Holland to Bartlett, 4 runs
Holland to Bartlett, 0 runs
Holland to MH Khan, leg bye
Holland to Bartlett, 1 run
Holland to Bartlett, wide
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Short, appeal, wicket (caught - Short)
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 1 run
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 6 runs
Owen to Short, 2 runs
Netravalkar to MH Khan, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 2 runs
Netravalkar to MH Khan, 1 run
Netravalkar to MH Khan, 0 runs
Netravalkar to MH Khan, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, appeal
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 1 run
Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, wide
Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 1 run
Holland to Short, 0 runs
Holland to Short, 4 runs
Holland to Short, 4 runs
Holland to MH Khan, 1 run
Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs
Short defends for one run.
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 1 run
Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 2 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, wide
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 2 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs
Owen to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (caught - Hammad Azam)
Owen to Short, 1 run
J Edwards to Short, 1 run
J Edwards to Hammad Azam, 1 run
J Edwards to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
J Edwards to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
J Edwards to Short, 1 run
J Edwards to Short, 0 runs
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Owen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
Owen to Hammad Azam, 4 runs
Owen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
Owen to Short, 1 run
J Edwards to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
J Edwards to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
J Edwards to Hardie, appeal, wicket (caught - Hardie)
J Edwards to Hardie, 4 runs
J Edwards to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
FH Allen plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, 2 runs
Dwarshuis to Short, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, leg bye
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 0 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 0 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 0 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, wide
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 1 run
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 1 run
J Edwards to FH Allen, 0 runs
J Edwards to Pretorius, 1 run
J Edwards to Pretorius, 0 runs
J Edwards to Pretorius, 4 runs
J Edwards to Pretorius, 0 runs
J Edwards to Pretorius, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 3 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 2 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 4 runs