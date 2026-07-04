Highlights Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 04.07.2026

T20George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN
SAN

126

7.3
.

Couch to Smith, 0 runs

7.2
.

Couch to Smith, 0 runs

7.1
.

Couch to Smith, 0 runs

6.6
4

Haris Rauf to Chapman, 4 runs

6.5
.

Haris Rauf to Chapman, 0 runs

6.4
2

Haris Rauf to Chapman, 2 runs

6.3
.

Haris Rauf to Chapman, 0 runs

6.2
1

Haris Rauf to Smith, 1 run

6.1
.

Haris Rauf to Smith, 0 runs

5.6
1

Hardie to Smith, leg bye

5.5
1

Hardie to Chapman, 1 run

5.4
6

Hardie to Chapman, 6 runs

5.3
1

Hardie to Smith, 1 run

5.2
1

Hardie to Chapman, 1 run

5.1
.

Hardie to Chapman, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs

4.5
2

Bartlett to Smith, 2 runs

4.4
1

Bartlett to Chapman, 1 run

4.3
.

Bartlett to Chapman, 0 runs

4.2
.

Bartlett to Chapman, 0 runs

3.6
.

Couch to Chapman, 0 runs

3.5
.

Couch to Chapman, 0 runs

3.4
.

Couch to Chapman, 0 runs

3.3
W

Couch to Gous, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gous)

3.2
.

Couch to Gous, 0 runs

3.1
1

Couch to Smith, 1 run

2.6
1

Bartlett to Smith, 1 run

2.5
1

Bartlett to Gous, 1 run

2.4
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

2.3
1

Bartlett to Smith, 1 run

2.2
.

Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs

2.1
.

Bartlett to Smith, review

1.6
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

1.5
2

Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs

1.4
2

Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs

1.3
.

Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs

1.2
3

Haris Rauf to Smith, 3 runs

1.1
W

Haris Rauf to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (caught - J Edwards)

0.5
1lb

J Edwards plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

0.4
.

Bartlett to J Edwards, 0 runs

0.3
2

Bartlett to J Edwards, 2 runs

0.2
1

Bartlett to Owen, 1 run

0.1
.

Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs

19.3
W

J Edwards to Haris Rauf, appeal, wicket (caught - Haris Rauf)

19.1
1

J Edwards to Immanuel, 1 run

18.6
2

Netravalkar to Haris Rauf, 2 runs, appeal

18.5
1

Netravalkar to Immanuel, 1 run

18.4
1

Netravalkar to Haris Rauf, 1 run

18.3
1

Netravalkar to Haris Rauf, 1 run, appeal

18.2
.

0 runs

18.1
W

Netravalkar to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)

17.6
W

Holland to Couch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Couch)

17.6
1

Holland to Couch, wide

17.5
W

Holland to Bartlett, appeal, wicket (caught - Bartlett)

17.4
4

Holland to Bartlett, 4 runs

17.3
.

Holland to Bartlett, 0 runs

17.2
1

Holland to MH Khan, leg bye

17.1
1

Holland to Bartlett, 1 run

17.1
1

Holland to Bartlett, wide

16.6
1

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 1 run

16.5
.

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 0 runs

16.4
1

Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 1 run

16.3
1

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 1 run

16.2
.

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 0 runs

16.1
W

Dwarshuis to Short, appeal, wicket (caught - Short)

15.6
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

15.5
.

Owen to Short, 0 runs

15.4
1

Owen to MH Khan, 1 run

15.3
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

15.2
6

Owen to Short, 6 runs

15.1
2

Owen to Short, 2 runs

14.6
4

Netravalkar to MH Khan, 4 runs

14.5
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

14.4
2

Netravalkar to Short, 2 runs

14.3
1

Netravalkar to MH Khan, 1 run

14.2
.

Netravalkar to MH Khan, 0 runs

14.1
.

Netravalkar to MH Khan, 0 runs

13.6
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

13.5
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

13.4
.

Chaudhary to Short, appeal

13.3
1

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run

13.2
.

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs

13.1
6

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 6 runs

12.6
1

Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 1 run

12.5
.

Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 0 runs

12.4
4

Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 4 runs

12.3
.

Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 0 runs

12.2
1

Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run

12.2
1

Dwarshuis to Short, wide

12.1
1

Dwarshuis to MH Khan, 1 run

11.6
.

Holland to Short, 0 runs

11.5
4

Holland to Short, 4 runs

11.4
4

Holland to Short, 4 runs

11.3
1

Holland to MH Khan, 1 run

11.2
.

Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs

11.1
1

Short defends for one run.

10.6
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

10.5
.

Owen to Short, 0 runs

10.4
1

Owen to MH Khan, 1 run

10.3
.

Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.2
.

Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.1
2

Owen to MH Khan, 2 runs

9.6
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

9.5
1

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run

9.4
.

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs

9.3
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

9.3
1

Chaudhary to Short, wide

9.2
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

9.1
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

8.6
.

Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.5
2

Owen to MH Khan, 2 runs

8.4
.

Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.3
.

Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.2
W

Owen to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (caught - Hammad Azam)

8.1
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

7.6
1

J Edwards to Short, 1 run

7.5
1

J Edwards to Hammad Azam, 1 run

7.4
.

J Edwards to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

7.3
.

J Edwards to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

7.2
1

J Edwards to Short, 1 run

7.1
.

J Edwards to Short, 0 runs

6.6
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

6.5
1

Owen to Hammad Azam, 1 run

6.4
.

Owen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

6.3
4

Owen to Hammad Azam, 4 runs

6.2
.

Owen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

6.1
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

5.5
.

J Edwards to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

5.4
.

J Edwards to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

5.3
W

J Edwards to Hardie, appeal, wicket (caught - Hardie)

5.2
4

J Edwards to Hardie, 4 runs

5.1
W

J Edwards to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

4.6
1lb

FH Allen plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

4.5
1

Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run

4.4
2

Dwarshuis to Short, 2 runs

4.3
6

Dwarshuis to Short, 6 runs

4.2
1

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, leg bye

4.1
.

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 0 runs

3.6
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run

3.5
.

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 0 runs

3.4
4

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 4 runs

3.3
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

3.2
.

Netravalkar to Short, 0 runs

3.1
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run

2.6
.

Dwarshuis to Short, 0 runs

2.5
W

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

2.5
1

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, wide

2.4
1

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 1 run

2.3
4

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 4 runs

2.2
.

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 0 runs

2.1
1

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 1 run

1.6
.

J Edwards to FH Allen, 0 runs

1.5
1

J Edwards to Pretorius, 1 run

1.4
.

J Edwards to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.3
4

J Edwards to Pretorius, 4 runs

1.2
.

J Edwards to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.1
.

J Edwards to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.6
3

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 3 runs

0.5
.

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.4
2

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 2 runs

0.3
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run

0.2
1

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 1 run

0.1
4

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 4 runs