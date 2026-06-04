Match details Triumph Knights MNE vs Namo Bandra Blasters T20 Mumbai Premier League 04.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

TRI
TRI

178

NAM
NAM

179

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Triumph Knights MNE Squad

Players
Bench

Namo Bandra Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAnand Aditya, Attarwala Atif, Chandrashekhar Sabnis Sohum, Chhabria Sagar, Dias Royston, Harishchandra Yadav Virendra, Jain Jay Sanjay, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Keshkamat Om Shyamsundar, Keshkamat Shyamsundar, Khanapurkar Parag, Kothari Karsh, Matkar Dhrumil, Nair Sairaj Sanjeev, Parkar Suved, Raut Dhanit, Sajnani Aashray, Singh Tatsat, Tank Hersh, Yadav Prateekkumar Ravishankar

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet