17.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line again. Sears moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Sears is bowled

16.6 W OUT! Run out. Maxwell pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Asif Afridi pushes forward and glances back behind square. The throw by Maxwell is quality. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Asif Afridi is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

16.5 1 Maxwell pitches one up, outside off stump. Khawaja gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Khawaja moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a paddle

16.4 . Full toss, outside off. Khawaja gets forward and eases a poor drive

16.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja gets forward and inside edges behind square.

16.2 . On a good length, outside leg. Khawaja gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle

16.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Khawaja moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

15.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Asif Afridi gets forward and edges

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

15.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja goes back and guides a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

15.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Asif Afridi. He gets forward and glances on the leg side for one run.

15.2 1 Short of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Khawaja gets on the back foot and hooks for one run back behind square.

15.1 1 Mohammad Ali drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Asif Afridi rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

14.6 . Good length, outside off. Khawaja pushes forward and glances

14.5 1 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Asif Afridi gets forward and flicks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

14.4 W OUT! Maxwell gets one through! Yorker, on line. Amir moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Amir is bowled

14.3 1 Back of a length from Maxwell, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

14.2 1lb Good line and length but angled across. Amir moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square on the on side.

14.1 1 Good line and length. Khawaja pushes forward and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Butt pushes forward and pulls shakily, and is caught by Labuschagne

13.5 2 Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket to Butt. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Butt rocks back and plays a cut for 2 runs.

13.4 1 Hunain Shah now coming around the wicket to Khawaja. Good length, outside off once more. Khawaja moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for a single run.

13.3 1 Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket to Butt. Dropped in short by Hunain Shah, outside off stump. Butt gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja rocks back and cuts back behind point for one run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Khawaja gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, Mohammad Ali pitches one up, outside off stump. Masood pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Maxwell down the ground.

12.5 1 Mohammad Ali comes around the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off. Khawaja gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

12.4 1 Mohammad Ali comes over the wicket to Masood. Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off but angled across Masood. He rocks back and cuts late for a run back behind point.

12.3 1 Khawaja brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja gets forward and guides a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Khawaja advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

12.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Khawaja rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump once more. Masood moves onto the back foot and lofts a late cut behind point for four runs.

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off. Forrester pushes forward and lofts a pull, but is caught by MH Khan

11.3 2 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Forrester. He gets forward and plays a poor drive straight down the ground for two runs.

11.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground.

11.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

10.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Forrester pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

10.5 . Full ball, outside off. Forrester gets on the front foot and eases a drive

10.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Khawaja gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

10.2 2 Good length from Maxwell, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs through point.

10.1 1 Full, on line. Khawaja gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Forrester gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

9.5 . Javed comes over the wicket to Forrester. Good length from Javed, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

9.4 W OUT! Javed breaks through! Short ball, outside off. Billings goes back and hooks sloppily, and is caught by Maaz Sadaqat back behind square.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Javed now coming around the wicket to Billings. Short of a length, outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

9.2 1 Javed comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Javed, outside off. Khawaja gets forward and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Billings pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Billings gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Billings creates space and guides a cut

8.4 1 Ayub comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Khawaja advances down the pitch and glances for a single run.

8.3 1 Ayub now coming over the wicket to Billings. On a good length, outside off. Billings rocks back and cuts for a single run.

8.2 1 Full ball, on line. Khawaja pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Khawaja pushes forward and glances for a run.

7.5 2 Dropped in short by Hunain Shah, on a good line. Khawaja rocks back and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Billings gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Short, on line but angling across Billings. He pushes forward and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Khawaja advances down the pitch and paddles behind square for 1 run.

7.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Khawaja. He advances down the pitch and drives for two runs through the off side field.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Maxwell, pitching outside off stump. Billings shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Maxwell, pitching outside off stump. Khawaja rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

6.4 . On a good length, outside off. Khawaja moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Billings rocks back and glances for a run on the leg side.

6.2 1 Maxwell now coming around the wicket to Khawaja. Maxwell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Khawaja pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Billings moves onto the front foot and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

5.6 . Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Khawaja. He pushes forward and defends

5.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Billings gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.4 W OUT! Hunain Shah breaks through! Dropped in short by Hunain Shah, outside off once again. Kamran Ghulam shuffles down the pitch and inside edges onto their body while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and defends straight down the ground.

5.2 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets the wicket! Hunain Shah drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Rizwan moves down the pitch and pulls sloppily, and is caught

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Khawaja goes back and glances back behind square for a run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Ayub comes over the wicket to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

4.5 1 Yorker, on line again. Khawaja moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Khawaja creates space and drives for four runs through the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! Ayub now coming around the wicket. Ayub pitches one up, outside off stump again. Khawaja pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Khawaja gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

4.1 2 Full ball, on a good line. Khawaja gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs behind square.

3.6 1 Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Khawaja gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for a run back behind point.

3.5 4 And again! Javed drops one in short, outside off. Khawaja goes back and pulls for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Khawaja gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

3.3 1 DROPPED! Short, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky pull for 1 run back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

3.2 1 Javed now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Khawaja pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for a run.

3.1 1 Short, outside off but angled across. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run.

2.6 1 Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run back behind square.

2.5 2 Back of a length, on line. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and glances for two runs on the leg side.

2.4 1 Short ball, on line. Khawaja moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy pull for one run.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and cuts late for one run back behind point.

2.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, on a good line once again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

2.1 . Good line and length. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and defends

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Khawaja pushes forward and edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Khan gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.

1.3 1 Good length from Javed, pitching outside leg and angling across Mohammad Rizwan. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammad Rizwan. He pushes forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Mohammad Rizwan takes advantage. Good length from Javed, outside leg and angled across. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

1.1 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Khan gets forward and defends

0.5 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Khan. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line. Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a run.

0.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Khan gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a run.

0.1 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run behind point.

19.6 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. MH Khan gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. MH Khan gets forward and pulls for six runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

19.3 . Full, outside off. MH Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

19.2 1 50 up for Perera! Perera plays a defensive stroke for one run.

19.1 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off. Maxwell pushes forward and drives averagely past the bowler. He is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Billings.

18.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives

18.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Maxwell gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Maxwell pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square.

18.3 6 And another! Full, outside off once more. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell pushes forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

18.1 1 Butt pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

17.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Maxwell pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

17.2 1 Dropped in short by Sears, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Perera gets forward and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

17.1 1 Sears comes over the wicket. Short, pitching outside off. Maxwell moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a single run.

17.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line but angling loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Maxwell moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

16.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and plays a hook back behind square for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Amir drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Maxwell gets forward and pulls for one run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maxwell pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

16.3 . Full, outside off once again. Maxwell pushes forward and punches a shaky drive

16.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump again. Maxwell pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

15.6 1 Short, pitching outside leg. Maxwell rocks back and plays a switch hit through the off side field for a run.

15.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Perera gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.4 1 Forrester pitches one up, outside off stump again. Maxwell pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

15.2 2 Good line and length from Forrester. Maxwell gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field for 2 runs.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Forrester, on line. Perera moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

14.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

14.5 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across Perera. He pushes forward and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

14.4 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for 1 run.

14.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for one run over the on side field.

14.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive for a single run through the leg side field.

14.1 1 Yorker, on line. Perera moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.6 1 Good length from Masood, outside leg and angling across. Perera goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.5 2 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Perera gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily back behind square for a couple of runs.

13.4 1 Full ball, outside leg. Maxwell rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.3 2 Length ball, pitching on leg. Maxwell gets forward and reverse sweeps sloppily for a couple of runs.

13.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Maxwell advances down the pitch and eases a wild drive

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Perera pushes forward and skies a sweep back behind square for one run.

12.6 1 CHANCE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perera goes back and cuts for 1 run. A run out chance but Hyderabad Kingsmen survive the attempt.

12.5 4 FOUR! Amir now coming over the wicket to Perera. Full ball, outside off again. Perera gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Amir comes around the wicket. Amir pitches one up, outside off stump. Maxwell gets on the front foot and flicks a glance on the on side for one run.

12.3 1lb Yorker, on a good line. Perera moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Perera not out. Rawalpindi Pindiz call for a review. The decision is upheld.

12.2 . Good length, outside off. Perera rocks back and outside edges

12.1 4 FOUR! Very short, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Perera goes back and plays a hook behind square for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Perera. He gets on the back foot and outside edges for a single run.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Maxwell rocks back and edges for 1 run.

11.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Maxwell pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

11.3 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

11.2 1 On a good line and length. Perera goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Maxwell moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

10.6 1 Good length from Sears, outside off stump once again. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for 1 run on the off side.

10.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sears, pitching far outside off.

10.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Maxwell gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Sears drops one in short, outside off stump. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

10.3 1 Sears comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Perera pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

10.2 1 Dropped in short by Sears, outside off stump once again. Maxwell gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

10.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Maxwell rocks back and eases a poor drive

9.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Masood, on a good line. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Maxwell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

9.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

9.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Maxwell rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

9.2 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Masood! Back of a length from Masood, pitching outside off stump. Irfan Khan gets forward and plays a pull, but is caught by Forrester

9.1 W OUT! Masood gets the wicket! Full, outside leg. Khan gets forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Billings

8.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Khan gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

8.5 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty up for Khan in emphatic style! Butt drops one in short, outside off stump. Khan advances down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.4 . Good length from Butt, outside off stump. Khan pushes forward and slices a cut

8.3 1 Back of a length from Butt, on leg stump and angling across Perera. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Perera moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Forrester costing Rawalpindi Pindiz a pair of runs.

8.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Perera gets forward and guides a glance through the on side field for two runs.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera goes back and slices a cut for one run.

7.5 1 Good length, outside leg. Khan pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Perera gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for 1 run.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Masood pitches one up, on a good line. Perera pushes forward and skies a reverse sweep for a half dozen runs back behind point.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Khan pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

7.1 . Masood pitches one up, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Perera goes back and finesses a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.

6.5 W OUT! Asif Afridi gets the wicket! Over the wicket, full ball, outside off once again. Ayub shuffles down the pitch and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Forrester on the off side.

6.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Khan rocks back and pulls poorly for one run.

6.3 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Khan steps away and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Khan backs away and drives for six runs on the off side.

6.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Khan steps back and cuts back behind point for two runs.

5.6 . Good length from Butt, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Ayub gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayub rocks back and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

5.3 6 SIX! Good length from Butt, outside off stump. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

5.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

5.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Ayub pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.

5.2 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off. Ayub gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, outside off stump once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and edges. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal for a catch, but Maaz Sadaqat is given not out. Rawalpindi Pindiz call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Maaz Sadaqat has to go.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Khan shuffles down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on leg stump. Khan shuffles down the pitch and hooks for a half dozen runs behind square.

4.4 . Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump once more. Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump once more. Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

4.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Amir, too wide outside off. Khan pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

4.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Khan gets forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

3.6 . Full ball, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives on the off side.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sears, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

3.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

3.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Sears, pitching near leg stump and angling across Maaz Sadaqat. He moves onto the front foot and plays a square cut back behind point for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Maaz Sadaqat. He moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Khan gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for a single run behind point.

2.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Khan gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

2.5 2 Short of a length, outside off. Khan creates space and late cuts for 2 runs back behind point.

2.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves down the pitch and eases a poor drive

2.3 1 Back of a length from Amir, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

2.2 1 Amir comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Khan pushes forward and edges onto the body while attempting to play a drive for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Sears drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Maaz Sadaqat. He moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.4 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Sears, outside off stump. Khan advances and pulls shakily back behind square for 1 run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Amir.