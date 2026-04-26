Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 26.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khawaja Usmanbatsman
|66
|43
|9
|0
|153.49
|Rizwan Mohammadwicket keeper
|26
|16
|4
|0
|162.5
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|0
|0
|Maxwell Glennall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.1
W
OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line again. Sears moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Sears is bowled
16.6
W
OUT! Run out. Maxwell pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Asif Afridi pushes forward and glances back behind square. The throw by Maxwell is quality. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Asif Afridi is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
16.5
1
Maxwell pitches one up, outside off stump. Khawaja gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.