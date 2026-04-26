Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 26.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

244

RAW
RAW

136

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khawaja Usmanbatsman664390153.49
Rizwan Mohammadwicket keeper261640162.5
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Mohammadbowler402315.7500
Maxwell Glennall rounder402516.2510

Latest Highlights

17.1
W

OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line again. Sears moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Sears is bowled

16.6
W

OUT! Run out. Maxwell pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Asif Afridi pushes forward and glances back behind square. The throw by Maxwell is quality. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Asif Afridi is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

16.5
1

Maxwell pitches one up, outside off stump. Khawaja gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.

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