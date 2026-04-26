OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line again. Sears moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Sears is bowled

16.6 W

OUT! Run out. Maxwell pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Asif Afridi pushes forward and glances back behind square. The throw by Maxwell is quality. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Asif Afridi is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart