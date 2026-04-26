Match details Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 26.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

244

RAW
RAW

136

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Rawalpindi Pindiz won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersAyub Saim, Sadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Khan Usman, Perera Kusal, Maxwell Glenn, Khan Irfan, Khan Hassan, Javed Akif, Shah Hunain, Ali Mohammad, Khan Usman
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Khan Sharjeel, Mehmood Asif, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

PlayersRizwan Mohammad, Khan Shahzaib, Khawaja Usman, Ghulam Kamran, Billings Sam, Forrester Dian, Masood Saad, Butt Amad, Afridi Asif, Sears Ben, Amir Mohammad, Khan Mohammad Amir
BenchAli Fawad, Evans Laurie, Fazal Abdullah, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Hossain Rishad, Khan Mubasir, Khan Yasir, Khan Zaman, Mitchell Daryl, Shah Naseem

Venue Guide

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