19.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg once again. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for one run.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and skies a wild drive, and is caught by MH Khan on the off side.

19.3 . Yorker, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.2 1 Yorker, on line. Green goes back and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and defends

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Green goes back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Mohammad Ali once again. Green gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.3 4 And another! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

18.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line. Faheem Ashraf goes back and plays a wild drive for 1 run over the leg side field.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

17.5 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, on line. Green gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

17.3 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets the wicket! Short ball, on line once more. Chapman steps back and cuts, but is caught by Perera through point.

17.2 6 SIX! Short ball, on leg stump. Chapman advances and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.6 . Good length from Javed, pitching outside off again. Chapman steps away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Chapman steps back and punches a drive for four runs.

16.4 1 Javed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and skies a poor drive for one run.

16.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Javed, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

16.2 2 Javed drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf goes back and pulls for two runs. Quality work in the field by MH Khan results in a boundary being saved.

16.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.6 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Chapman shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali rocks back and drives poorly, and is caught by Maxwell on the off side.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across Haider Ali. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

15.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Chapman creates room and drives averagely on the leg side for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Irfan Khan. Not an easy chance for Irfan Khan.

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.6 1 Good line and length. Haider Ali goes back and flicks for a run.

14.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Chapman moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

14.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Chapman moves down the pitch and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Chapman pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

14.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

14.2 . Good line and length. Chapman shuffles down the pitch and punches a bad drive

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Chapman pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

13.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali pushes forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

13.5 1b Yorker, pitching outside off. Chapman creates space but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball flies away from Khan for 1 bye.

13.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Haider Ali moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Haider Ali gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for six runs.

13.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Chapman steps away and drives for one run through the off side.

13.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Haider Ali gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Haider Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

12.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.4 1 Short ball, outside off. Chapman goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

12.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside off. Chapman gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line again. Chapman rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Haider Ali goes back and flicks for a run.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Chapman pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

11.4 1 Good length from Ayub, pitching outside off. Haider Ali gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Chapman goes back and plays a flick for a run.

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Chapman rocks back and edges

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Ayub. Haider Ali goes back and drives for a run.

10.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Haider Ali rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

10.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Chapman. He goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Chapman moves onto the back foot and inside edges

10.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Chapman rocks back and pulls for four runs.

10.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Haider Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from MH Khan. Shadab Khan pushes forward and lifts a bad drive, and is caught by Irfan Khan down the ground.

9.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

9.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Chapman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Shadab Khan rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

9.3 . Yorker, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

9.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Chapman. He pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Ayub, outside off once again. Shadab Khan rocks back and edges for 1 run behind point.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.5 . Full ball, outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives

8.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Chapman gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Chapman gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

8.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

7.6 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Conway out LBW, however Conway signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Conway has to go.

7.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Conway gets on the back foot and punches a drive

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

7.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Conway gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.2 . Good length from Ayub, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and pulls for four runs.

6.6 2 Good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

6.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a cut

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps shakily

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and flicks for one run.

5.6 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs back through point.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on a good line. Conway moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

5.3 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan creates space and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Bouncer, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Shadab Khan. He ducks under it and plays a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

5.1 . Short, on a good line. Shadab Khan backs away but makes no contact while attempting a cut

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Conway goes back and punches a drive

4.5 1 Hunain Shah drops one in short, outside off. Shadab Khan advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

4.4 1 Short ball, on line. Conway goes back and pulls for a run.

4.3 1 Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and defends for 1 run.

4.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Hunain Shah, on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and flicks for a run.

3.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Short ball, outside off stump. Conway rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

3.4 . Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Conway goes back and defends

3.3 1 Short ball, on line. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

3.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for one run.

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

2.6 1 Short ball, on line. Shadab Khan rocks back and pulls for one run.

2.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line. Conway rocks back and defends down the ground for 1 run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Conway goes back and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

2.3 1 Good line and length. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

2.2 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Short, on a good line. M Riaz goes back and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Irfan Khan behind square.

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and drives for a single run.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. M Riaz pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

1.5 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. M Riaz gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Conway gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

1.3 1 Back of a length, on leg stump. M Riaz goes back and flicks for 1 run.

1.2 W OUT! Javed breaks through! Javed drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Minhas gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.

1.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Conway moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for one run.

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching on leg. Minhas gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Conway. He rocks back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

0.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

0.1 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, outside off stump. Perera rocks back and drives poorly, and is caught by M Riaz back behind point.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Perera moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

19.4 1lb Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Khan rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye. Islamabad United appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Khan not out. Islamabad United call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

19.3 2 Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Khan gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a pair of runs.

19.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

19.1 1 Short ball, outside off stump once more. Perera rocks back and pulls for a run.

18.6 4 And another! Yorker, outside off once again. Khan rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Khan rocks back and scoops behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Perera goes back and drives through point for a run. The ball is misfielded.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.2 1 Yorker, on a good line. Perera goes back and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

18.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Perera gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

17.6 2 Fifty comes up for Khan! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Khan. He goes back and plays a flick for a pair of runs behind square.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Perera goes back and guides a cut for a run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, on a good line. Khan advances down the pitch and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive for one run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, pitching outside off. Khan goes back and outside edges back behind square for four runs.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.6 1 Yorker, outside leg again. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

16.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Perera moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

16.4 1 Good length from Mirza, outside off once again. Khan goes back and scoops for a single run. Tidy fielding by Gleeson prevents a certain boundary.

16.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Khan advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

16.2 4 And another! Full, pitching outside off once more. Khan goes back and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop back behind square for four runs.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Khan shuffles down the pitch and lofts a wild pull for a single run.

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Perera gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick for one run back behind square.

15.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

15.3 . Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, on line. Perera moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly

15.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off once again. Perera advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Khan goes back and drives for a run back through point.

14.6 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Perera gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

14.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Khan gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

14.5 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

14.4 1 Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Perera gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gleeson, outside leg again. Perera rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

14.2 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Perera advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

14.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Khan. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

14.1 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside leg.

13.6 1 Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump. Khan advances and eases a drive for one run.

13.5 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Khan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

13.3 . On a good line and length again. Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 2 On a good line and length from I Wasim. Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Khan advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

12.6 . On a good line and length. Perera moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Khan goes back and cuts for one run.

12.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

12.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Khan goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

12.2 2 DROPPED! Yorker, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Chapman. A really difficult chance for Chapman there.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Shadab Khan. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

11.4 W OUT! I Wasim gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Maxwell creates room and outside edges, and is caught by Mirza

11.3 1 Good length from I Wasim, outside off. Khan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

11.2 W OUT! I Wasim gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Green down the ground.

11.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Labuschagne goes back and plays a cut

10.6 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

10.5 2 Good length from Mirza, outside off. Labuschagne goes back and slices a cut for 2 runs behind point.

10.4 . On a good line and length. Labuschagne steps away and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Mirza drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for 6 runs behind square.

10.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Maxwell gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

10.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Maxwell goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Green. Maxwell moves onto the back foot and edges for a run down the ground.

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Maxwell gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Green once again. Labuschagne goes back and flicks behind square for one run.

9.3 1 Green pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Maxwell gets forward and drives for 1 run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Green. Ayub shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Chapman down the ground.

9.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne advances and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts late for 4 runs behind point.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Labuschagne rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Ayub pushes forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.

8.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Green. Ayub goes back and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayub moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ayub moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Green. Ayub moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily

7.1 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ayub moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off. Ayub gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Labuschagne rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

6.2 . Good length, outside off. Labuschagne goes back and eases a drive

6.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Labuschagne goes back and defends

5.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Ayub goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ayub gets on the back foot and eases a drive

5.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

5.2 . Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump. Ayub rocks back and drives

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

4.6 . Good length from Mirza, outside off once again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayub goes back and plays a cut behind point for a run.

4.3 . Mirza drops one in short, outside off stump. Ayub goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

4.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

4.1 . Good length from Mirza, pitching on leg and angling across. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and plays a flick

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ayub moves onto the back foot and drives

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayub goes back and plays a flick for a run.

3.2 . Good line and length. Ayub moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

2.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayub gets forward and eases a wild drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ayub. He goes back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and late cuts for one run behind point.

2.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump once more. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

2.2 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Ayub gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut, and the ball flies away from Conway for one bye.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Labuschagne goes back and edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.6 1lb Good length from Mirza, outside leg and angled across Labuschagne. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.5 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Labuschagne goes back and cuts for 2 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

1.3 2 Dropped in short by Mirza, on a good line. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.1 . Good line and length. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Ayub goes back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

0.4 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Short, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Mirza

0.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Maaz Sadaqat. He goes back and defends

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.1 . Short ball, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut