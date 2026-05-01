Results Score Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 01.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Chapman Markbatsman
|43
|26
|5
|2
|165.38
|Ali Haiderbowler
|31
|16
|2
|2
|193.75
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|44
|2
|11
|0
|0
|Khan Hassanbowler
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1lb
Length ball, pitching outside leg once again. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.
19.5
1
Yorker, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for one run.
19.4
W
OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and skies a wild drive, and is caught by MH Khan on the off side.