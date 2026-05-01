Results Score Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 01.05.2026

T20

ISL
ISL

184

HYD
HYD

186

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Chapman Markbatsman432652165.38
Ali Haiderbowler311622193.75
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Mohammadbowler404421100
Khan Hassanbowler403117.7520

Latest Highlights

19.6
1lb

Length ball, pitching outside leg once again. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

19.5
1

Yorker, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for one run.

19.4
W

OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and skies a wild drive, and is caught by MH Khan on the off side.

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