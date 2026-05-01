Match details Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 01.05.2026

T20

ISL
ISL

184

HYD
HYD

186

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Islamabad United won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Islamabad United Squad

PlayersConway Devon, Minhas Sameer, Riaz Mohsin, Khan Shadab, Chapman Mark, Ali Haider, Ashraf Faheem, Green Chris, Wasim Imad, Gleeson Richard
BenchAiree Dipendra, Bryant Max, Faiq Mohammad, Gous Andries, Gul Sameen, Hasnain Mohammad, Irshad Salman, Joseph Shamar, Mumtaz Mehran, Muzarabani Blessing, Sajjad Hamza, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersSadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Khan Usman, Ayub Saim, Perera Kusal, Khan Irfan, Maxwell Glenn, Khan Hassan, Shah Hunain, Ali Mohammad, Javed Akif
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Khan Sharjeel, Mehmood Asif, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet