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International career

Mir Hamza is a Pakistani cricketer who bowls left-arm medium-fast. He was born on 10 September 1992 and has played domestic cricket for many years. His performances helped him enter the national team. In October 2018, he played his first Test match for Pakistan.

2015: He took part in a tour match between Pakistan and England in the UAE in October.

2017: Pakistan selected him for the Test series against Sri Lanka, but he did not play.

2018: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awarded him a central contract for the 2018–19 season in August. Pakistan included him in the Test squad for the series against Australia in September. On 16 October, he played his first Test match against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

2022: Pakistan named him in the Test squad for the series against New Zealand in December. He played in the first Test against New Zealand from 26 to 30 December in Karachi. The match ended in a draw.

2023: Pakistan selected him for a three-match Test series in Australia in November.

During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, he took 4/32 in the second innings.

He dismissed Travis Head, but Pakistan lost the match by 79 runs.

During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, he took 4/32 in the second innings. He dismissed Travis Head, but Pakistan lost the match by 79 runs. 2024: He missed the 2024 Test series due to injury. During the third Test against England in Rawalpindi, he did not train or play. The team’s physiotherapist supervised his recovery.

2025: Pakistan planned to include him in the second Test against South Africa as a replacement for Naseem Shah. His last Test appearance was in the second match against South Africa in January. He played 7 Test matches, took 14 wickets, had a bowling average of 45.14, and a strike rate of 84.5.

Leagues Participation

Mir Hamza played in different seasons of the Pakistan Super League. He was part of Karachi Kings in 2015/16 and from 2021/22 to 2023/24. He played for Quetta Gladiators in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.

Pakistan Super League

Mir Hamza played for Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in different Pakistan Super League seasons. He joined Karachi Kings in 2015/16, then moved to Quetta Gladiators for two seasons. In 2021, he returned to Karachi Kings and stayed with the team. In 2023, he missed the rest of the league due to a broken finger but came back in 2024. He was named Player of the Match in a game against Peshawar Zalmi. In 2025, Karachi Kings selected him in the Silver category.

Year Team Notes 2015/16 Karachi Kings Played in the first PSL season. 2016/17 Quetta Gladiators Moved to Quetta Gladiators. 2017/18 Quetta Gladiators Took part in the 28th match of PSL 2018. 2021/22 Karachi Kings Returned to Karachi Kings. 2022/23 Karachi Kings Named Player of the Match on February 18, 2022. 2023/24 Karachi Kings Missed PSL 2023 due to injury, returned in 2024. 2025 Karachi Kings Selected in the Silver category for PSL 2025.

Domestic career

Mir Hamza played for different teams in domestic cricket. In 2018, he joined Baluchistan’s squad for the Pakistan Cup. In 2019, he signed with Sussex for the County Championship in England. He later became part of Sindh’s squad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In 2024, he signed a contract with Glamorgan for the first seven matches of the season.

During his career, he played for Sussex and Warwickshire. He took 434 wickets in first-class cricket with an average of 22. In T20 matches, his best figures are 4/9, and his bowling average is 29.

In 2025, he joined the Ghani Glass team. During the eighth round of the President’s Trophy Grade One, he took six wickets. In a match against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, he took four wickets for 53 runs in the second innings.

Records and achievements

Mir Hamza has had a successful career in various cricket formats. His batting and bowling records show his consistent performance.

Batting Averages: T20: 14.80 First-Class: 9.69 Test: 6.37 List A: 16.09

Bowling Averages: Test: 45.14 T20: 29.14 First-Class: 22.33 List A: 30.96

Key Achievements: Made his Test debut for Pakistan on 16 October 2018 against Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave him a central contract for the 2018-19 season. Took 4 wickets for 27 runs in a PSL match against Lahore Qalandars and won Player of the Match. Recorded his best bowling figures of 1/110 against New Zealand on 2 January 2023 in the 2022/23



Personal life

Mir Hamza is not just known for his cricket skills, but also for his personal life, which has sparked interest among fans. Here's a look at his finances, family, vehicles, scandals, and fan following.

Finance

As of October 2024, Mir Hamza's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $3 million. His wealth comes from his career in cricket.

Family

Details about his family are not known to the public. Information about his spouse and children is unavailable.

Scandals

In February 2023, Mir Hamza missed some matches in the Pakistan Super League due to a broken finger.

Fans

Mir Hamza has a strong fan following. In September 2024, fans praised his performance alongside Khurram Shahzad in a Test match against Bangladesh. On Twitter, his excellent bowling during the Pakistan Super League in March 2024 was widely discussed. He has around 98,000 followers on Instagram.