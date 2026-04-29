15.2 4 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.

15.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat creates space and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

14.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Minhas pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat backs away and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

14.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives

14.1 1 Good length from Minhas, outside off stump. Ayub rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

13.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Ayub moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and cuts for one run.

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

13.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Ayub pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

12.6 1 Good length from Siddle, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ayub goes back and drives poorly for a run.

12.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for 1 run.

12.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

12.3 2 Full, on line. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for two runs.

12.2 1 Fifty for Maaz Sadaqat! Length ball, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and eases a drive for a run behind point on the off side.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Ayub. He gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

11.5 . Full, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

11.4 1 On a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

11.3 1 Turner now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Ayub gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

11.2 1 Good line and length from Turner once more. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and glances for a single run on the on side.

11.1 6 SIX! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a half dozen runs.

10.6 . Smith pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Ayub gets forward and drives

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line once again. Khan pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Mohammad Nawaz on the leg side.

10.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, on line again. Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Smith comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Khan gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.

10.2 1 Smith comes around the wicket to Maaz Sadaqat. Good length, outside off once more. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

10.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Khan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.5 . Good length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching outside off stump once again. Khan gets forward and eases a drive

9.4 4 FOUR! Khan brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Mohammad Nawaz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Khan gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Khan advances and drives for 6 runs past the bowler.

9.2 4 And another! Full, on a good line. Khan steps away and sweeps for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing Multan Sultans a couple of runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Nawaz, outside off stump. Khan rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

8.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and punches a drive

8.5 1 Faisal Akram now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

8.3 . Faisal Akram pitches one up, on line. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives

8.2 1 Faisal Akram now coming around the wicket to Khan. Good length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off stump. Khan goes back and defends through the off side field for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and cuts for a single run.

7.5 2 Minhas now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and pulls for two runs.

7.4 1 Minhas now coming around the wicket to Khan. Back of a length from Minhas, outside off. Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.2 2 Minhas now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Minhas, outside off. Khan gets forward and defends for a run through the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.5 . Good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and cuts

6.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Khan goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and slices a cut for one run.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Khan rocks back and drives for a run.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Faisal Akram, on line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and pulls for a single run.

5.6 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump once more. Khan rocks back and cuts

5.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

5.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets forward and outside edges

5.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Khan shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.2 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump again. Khan pushes forward and eases a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Khan pushes forward and edges behind point for four runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Siddle pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing Multan Sultans 4 runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length. Khan gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

4.2 . Siddle pitches one up, pitching outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line but angling far across Khan. He goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

3.6 6 SIX! Ismail pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat steps back and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

3.5 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

3.3 . Good length from Ismail, outside off stump once again. Khan rocks back and pulls

3.2 . Full, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line once again. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

2.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Khan gets forward and defends

2.3 5 On a good line and length from Siddle. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

2.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

1.6 W OUT! Ismail gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Sahibzada Farhan

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Labuschagne rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.2 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets forward and drives

0.6 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives

0.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and guides a cut through point for four runs.

0.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Labuschagne goes back but misses while attempting to play a glance

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Maaz Sadaqat. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

0.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat advances and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

19.6 2 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shan Masood advances and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the leg side.

19.5 . MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Shan Masood shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

19.4 1 Free hit. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ismail moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

19.4 nb No ball. Full, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives for a run straight down the ground. Tidy work in the field by Ayub prevents a boundary.

19.3 . MH Khan pitches one up, on line. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

19.2 . Full toss, outside leg and angling across Shan Masood. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick

19.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Shan Masood steps away and skies a drive for six runs straight down the ground.

18.6 . Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Mohammad Ali pitches one up, outside off. Ismail pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.5 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside off. Faisal Akram gets forward and defends. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Ayub.

18.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching far outside off.

18.4 2 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Faisal Akram gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing two runs.

18.3 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

18.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

18.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

17.6 1 Hunain Shah comes around the wicket to Shan Masood. Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off. Shan Masood pushes forward and guides a glance behind square for 1 run.

17.5 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off. Faisal Akram gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

17.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Faisal Akram rocks back and defends

17.4 1w Wide. Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket. Pitching far outside leg. Faisal Akram goes back but makes no contact while attempting a glance

17.3 1 Shan Masood brings up his 50! Good length, outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

17.2 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.

17.1 . Good line and length. Shan Masood gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Shan Masood rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.

16.5 6 And again! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

16.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Faisal Akram gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shan Masood gets forward and glances through the leg side field.

15.6 . Hunain Shah now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Faisal Akram rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 W OUT! Hunain Shah gets one through! Good length, pitching outside off. Siddle backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Siddle has to depart

15.4 4 FOUR! Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Siddle goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

15.3 1lb On a good length, outside off. Shan Masood pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance on the off side, resulting in a single leg bye. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however Shan Masood is given not out.

14.6 . Ayub now coming over the wicket to Siddle. On a good line and length. Siddle gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 1 Ayub comes around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Shan Masood pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

14.4 3 Ayub comes over the wicket. Ayub pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Siddle gets on the front foot and outside edges for 3 runs behind point.

14.3 1 Ayub comes around the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

14.2 1 Ayub comes over the wicket. Full, on a good line once again. Siddle gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

14.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

13.6 . Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Siddle gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Mohammad Ali comes around the wicket to Shan Masood. Good line and length. Shan Masood gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Siddle gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run behind square on the on side.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Siddle pushes forward and glances

13.2 W OUT! Mohammad Ali finds a way through! Over the wicket to Mohammad Imran Randhawa, good length, pitching outside off. He pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Mohammad Imran Randhawa is bowled

13.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off once more. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.6 . Ayub comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammad Imran Randhawa moves onto the back foot and drives

12.5 1 Good line and length from Ayub. Shan Masood gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

12.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

12.3 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Shan Masood pushes forward and eases a drive

12.2 . Ayub comes around the wicket. Ayub pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shan Masood steps back and drives

12.1 1 Good line and length from Ayub. Mohammad Imran Randhawa gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Mohammad Imran Randhawa gets on the back foot and late cuts for 1 run back behind point.

11.5 . Javed now coming around the wicket to Mohammad Imran Randhawa. Back of a length, on line. Mohammad Imran Randhawa goes back and is hit on the body while trying to leave

11.4 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz creates room and cuts, but is caught by Mohammad Ali through point.

11.3 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz creates room and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

11.1 . Back of a length from Javed, on line. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the back foot but lets that one through to the keeper untouched

10.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Shan Masood moves down the pitch and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

10.5 2 Good line and length from Maxwell. Shan Masood creates space and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

10.4 2 Good length, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

10.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

10.2 . Good length, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives

10.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

9.6 . Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nawaz goes back and defends

9.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

9.5 . Full toss, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz steps away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.4 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

9.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

9.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz backs away and cuts averagely

9.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz goes back but misses while trying a cut

8.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz gets forward and drives back through point for 1 run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Shan Masood goes back and pulls for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Ayub. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.2 1 On a good line and length again. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for one run.

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind square for 1 run.

7.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood rocks back and slices a cut

7.5 1 Maxwell pitches one up, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

7.3 1 On a good line and length. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

7.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

7.1 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length once again. Minhas goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance. The umpire gives Minhas out LBW, but Minhas signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Minhas must depart.

6.6 1 Ayub comes around the wicket to Minhas. Ayub pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

6.5 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, full, on a good line again. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by MH Khan on the on side.

6.4 1 Ayub now coming around the wicket to Shan Masood. On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a run.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

6.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

6.1 2 Good line and length from Ayub. Turner moves onto the front foot and scoops behind square for two runs.

5.6 1 Good length from Javed, pitching outside off once more. Turner gets on the front foot and defends back behind point for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Turner pushes forward and edges for four runs behind square.

5.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Shan Masood rocks back and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

5.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Javed, pitching well down the leg side. Shan Masood goes back and flicks a glance behind square on the on side.

5.3 2 Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 2 runs through the leg side field.

5.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood pushes forward and drives

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and pulls

4.6 1 Good line and length from Hunain Shah. Shan Masood rocks back and flicks a glance on the on side for one run.

4.5 . Hunain Shah now coming around the wicket to Shan Masood. Good line and length. Shan Masood gets forward and finesses a glance

4.4 1 On a good line and length. Turner pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Philippe goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

4.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.

3.6 . On a good length, outside off. Shan Masood pushes forward and defends

3.5 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Ayub

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

3.3 . Javed pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He pushes forward and inside edges

3.2 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Philippe moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

3.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Maaz Sadaqat back behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump once again. Smith goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 2 DROPPED! Full, on line. Smith moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs back behind square. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maaz Sadaqat.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop

1.6 1 Javed pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Smith. He gets forward and flicks for a single run.

1.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

1.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Javed, pitching well down the leg side. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and edges

1.2 1 Javed pitches one up, on a good line. Smith gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

1.1 3 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He pushes forward and flicks for three runs.

0.6 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

0.4 1 Good line and length. Smith gets forward and glances for one run on the leg side.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke