Results Score Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 29.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Usmanbatsman
|64
|35
|8
|3
|182.86
|Sadaqat Maazall rounder
|64
|33
|4
|4
|193.94
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Akram Faisalbowler
|3.2
|0
|20
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Siddle Peterbowler
|3
|0
|31
|0
|10.33
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.2
4
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.
15.1
1
Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
14.6
6
MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat creates space and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.