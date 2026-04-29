Results Score Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 29.04.2026

T20

MUS
MUS

159

HYD
HYD

162

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Usmanbatsman643583182.86
Sadaqat Maazall rounder643344193.94
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Akram Faisalbowler3.20200600
Siddle Peterbowler3031010.3310

Latest Highlights

15.2
4

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.

15.1
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.6
6

MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat creates space and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

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