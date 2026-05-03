15.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Yousaf goes back and glances for 4 runs behind square.

15.1 1 Hardie defends for 1 run.

14.6 . 0 runs

14.5 W wicket (caught - Samad)

14.4 . 0 runs

14.3 4 FOUR! Samad defends for 4 runs.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Samad defends for six runs.

14.1 . 0 runs

13.6 1 Samad defends for a single run.

13.5 . 0 runs

13.4 1 Hardie plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

13.3 1 Samad defends for a single run.

13.2 1 On a good line and length. Hardie pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

13.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Samad pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Samad not out. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.6 . 0 runs

12.5 4 FOUR! Fifty for Hardie with a boundary! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

12.4 . 0 runs

12.3 1 Samad defends for a single run.

12.2 1 Hardie defends for a single run.

12.1 2 Hardie plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

11.5 2 Samad defends for 2 runs.

11.4 . 0 runs

11.3 . 0 runs

11.2 1 Hardie plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from MH Khan. Hardie gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.5 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Hardie gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 2 runs.

10.4 1 Samad defends for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Hardie defends for a run.

10.1 1 Samad defends for one run.

9.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Samad moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run through the leg side field.

9.5 . Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Samad goes back and glances

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 4 FOUR! Samad defends for 4 runs.

9.2 . 0 runs

9.1 1 Hardie defends for a run.

8.6 . 0 runs

8.5 6 SIX! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

8.4 1 Hardie defends for a run.

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 1 Samad plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.1 1 Hardie defends for one run.

7.6 . 0 runs

7.5 6 SIX! Samad defends for a half dozen runs.

7.4 1 Hardie defends for one run.

7.3 . 0 runs

7.2 . 0 runs

7.1 1 Samad plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.6 1 Samad plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.5 . 0 runs

6.4 1 Hardie defends for a single run.

6.3 1 Samad defends for a run.

6.2 . 0 runs

6.1 . 0 runs

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 4 FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

5.2 1 wide

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 . 0 runs

4.5 W wicket (caught - Bracewell)

4.4 1 Hardie defends for a single run.

4.3 . 0 runs

4.2 . 0 runs

4.1 2 Hardie plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 4 FOUR! Bracewell plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 . Short of a length, on line. Bracewell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and slices a cut, but is caught by Maaz Sadaqat behind point.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 4 FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

2.5 1 0 runs

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Kusal Mendis gets forward and flicks a glance through the on side field.

2.2 4 And again! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump. Hardie gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 4 FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, on line once again. Hardie gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

0.6 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Hardie moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.5 W wicket (caught - Babar Azam)

0.4 1lb Kusal Mendis defends for a leg bye.

0.3 W wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)

0.2 2 Mohammad Haris defends for 2 runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for 4 runs.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Javed pushes forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Mohammad Haris

17.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mohammad Ali rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Hardie, on a good line. Javed moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Javed gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Hardie. Javed moves onto the front foot and defends

17.1 W OUT! Hardie gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hardie, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed

17.1 1 wide

16.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Mohammad Ali gets forward and defends

16.5 . Short, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Ali goes back but decides to just let that one through to the keeper

16.4 1 Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.3 2 Ayub plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

16.2 . Free hit, but Ayub doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on line. Ayub moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

16.2 1 no ball

16.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ayub goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Ayub out LBW, however Ayub signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

15.6 . Short of a length, on line once again. Mohammad Ali moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

15.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Mohammad Ali gets forward and defends

15.4 1 Back of a length from Basit, on line. Ayub gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Ayub goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.2 2 Ayub brings up his 50! Back of a length from Basit, on line. Ayub goes back and cuts for 2 runs.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ayub rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

14.6 . Good line and length. Mohammad Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 1 Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs through the off side.

14.3 . Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ayub goes back and plays a pull

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Ayub moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

14.1 . Short, on a good line once again. Ayub rocks back and finesses a glance down the ground.

13.6 . On a good line and length from Rana again. Mohammad Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 W wicket (bowled - Hunain Shah)

13.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hunain Shah rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a unknown

13.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Hunain Shah pushes forward but misses while attempting a ramp

13.2 1lb Back of a length from Rana, on line. Ayub goes back and glances through the on side field for a single leg bye.

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Ayub pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Bracewell once again. Hunain Shah pushes forward and eases a drive for 6 runs through the off side field.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run.

12.4 1 Dropped in short by Bracewell, on line once more. Hunain Shah goes back and pulls for 1 run.

12.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Hunain Shah plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Ayub gets forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

12.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.6 . Pitched up, on line. Hunain Shah defends

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts

11.3 1 Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Hunain Shah gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run back behind point.

11.2 1lb Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

11.1 . 0 runs

9.5 W wicket (caught - MH Khan)

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ayub plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.3 1 MH Khan defends for one run.

9.2 1lb On a good line and length from Hardie. Ayub pushes forward and tucks a glance for a leg bye behind square.

9.1 . 0 runs

8.6 1 Full, on a good line once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

8.5 1 MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.5 1 wide

8.4 6 SIX! MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 1 Ayub defends for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

7.5 W OUT! Run out. Ayub plays a defensive stroke. Perera is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Bracewell.

7.4 . 0 runs

7.3 1 Perera defends for one run.

7.2 . 0 runs

7.1 W wicket (caught - Maxwell)

6.6 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Muqeem again. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a cut. Irfan Khan is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Bracewell.

6.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Irfan Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for a run. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.4 . 0 runs

6.3 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Khan plays a defensive stroke. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Khan is on his way

6.2 1 Good length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ayub pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Maxwell gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Maxwell. He gets on the back foot and glances back behind point for a single run.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Rana, on line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Ayub punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Ayub plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Rana, on leg stump and angled across Maxwell. He pushes forward and guides a glance on the on side for one run.

4.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Maxwell gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hardie. Maxwell rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.4 W wicket (caught - Labuschagne)

4.4 1 wide

4.3 6 SIX! Labuschagne defends for 6 runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Labuschagne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.1 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Labuschagne defends

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Basit, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ayub rocks back and flicks a glance for 4 runs behind point.

3.5 1 Labuschagne defends behind square for one run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Labuschagne pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

3.3 . FOUR! Labuschagne gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Short ball, on line. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls back behind point for a run.

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub gets forward and finesses a glance down the ground.

2.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and cuts

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 1 Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off stump. Ayub gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Ayub defends for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Ayub defends for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 4 FOUR! Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 W wicket (caught - Maaz Sadaqat)

1.1 4 FOUR! Maaz Sadaqat defends for four runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Labuschagne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.5 1 Maaz Sadaqat plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Maaz Sadaqat plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.