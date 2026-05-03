Highlights Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 03.05.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

130

HYD
HYD

129

15.2
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Yousaf goes back and glances for 4 runs behind square.

15.1
1

Hardie defends for 1 run.

14.6
.

0 runs

14.5
W

wicket (caught - Samad)

14.4
.

0 runs

14.3
4

FOUR! Samad defends for 4 runs.

14.2
6

MAXIMUM! Samad defends for six runs.

14.1
.

0 runs

13.6
1

Samad defends for a single run.

13.5
.

0 runs

13.4
1

Hardie plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

13.3
1

Samad defends for a single run.

13.2
1

On a good line and length. Hardie pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

13.1
1

Short of a length, outside off. Samad pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Samad not out. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.6
.

0 runs

12.5
4

FOUR! Fifty for Hardie with a boundary! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

12.4
.

0 runs

12.3
1

Samad defends for a single run.

12.2
1

Hardie defends for a single run.

12.1
2

Hardie plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

11.6
6

MAXIMUM! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

11.5
2

Samad defends for 2 runs.

11.4
.

0 runs

11.3
.

0 runs

11.2
1

Hardie plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.1
4

FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

10.6
1

On a good line and length from MH Khan. Hardie gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.5
2

Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Hardie gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 2 runs.

10.4
1

Samad defends for a run.

10.3
4

FOUR! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

10.2
1

Hardie defends for a run.

10.1
1

Samad defends for one run.

9.6
1

Back of a length, on line. Samad moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run through the leg side field.

9.5
.

Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Samad goes back and glances

9.4
.

0 runs

9.3
4

FOUR! Samad defends for 4 runs.

9.2
.

0 runs

9.1
1

Hardie defends for a run.

8.6
.

0 runs

8.5
6

SIX! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

8.4
1

Hardie defends for a run.

8.3
.

0 runs

8.2
1

Samad plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.1
1

Hardie defends for one run.

7.6
.

0 runs

7.5
6

SIX! Samad defends for a half dozen runs.

7.4
1

Hardie defends for one run.

7.3
.

0 runs

7.2
.

0 runs

7.1
1

Samad plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.6
1

Samad plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.5
.

0 runs

6.4
1

Hardie defends for a single run.

6.3
1

Samad defends for a run.

6.2
.

0 runs

6.1
.

0 runs

5.6
4

FOUR MORE! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

5.5
4

FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

5.4
.

0 runs

5.3
.

0 runs

5.2
4

FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

5.2
1

wide

5.1
.

0 runs

4.6
.

0 runs

4.5
W

wicket (caught - Bracewell)

4.4
1

Hardie defends for a single run.

4.3
.

0 runs

4.2
.

0 runs

4.1
2

Hardie plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

3.6
.

0 runs

3.5
4

FOUR! Bracewell plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.4
.

0 runs

3.3
.

Short of a length, on line. Bracewell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2
W

OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and slices a cut, but is caught by Maaz Sadaqat behind point.

3.1
.

0 runs

2.6
4

FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.

2.5
1

0 runs

2.4
.

0 runs

2.3
.

Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Kusal Mendis gets forward and flicks a glance through the on side field.

2.2
4

And again! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.1
4

FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.

1.6
.

0 runs

1.5
4

FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump. Hardie gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

1.4
4

FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.3
.

0 runs

1.2
4

FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.1
.

Short of a length, on line once again. Hardie gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

0.6
1

Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Hardie moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.5
W

wicket (caught - Babar Azam)

0.4
1lb

Kusal Mendis defends for a leg bye.

0.3
W

wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)

0.2
2

Mohammad Haris defends for 2 runs.

0.1
4

FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for 4 runs.

17.6
W

OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Javed pushes forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Mohammad Haris

17.5
1

Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mohammad Ali rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.4
1

Back of a length from Hardie, on a good line. Javed moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

17.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Javed gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

17.2
.

On a good line and length from Hardie. Javed moves onto the front foot and defends

17.1
W

OUT! Hardie gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hardie, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed

17.1
1

wide

16.6
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Mohammad Ali gets forward and defends

16.5
.

Short, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Ali goes back but decides to just let that one through to the keeper

16.4
1

Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.3
2

Ayub plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

16.2
.

Free hit, but Ayub doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on line. Ayub moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

16.2
1

no ball

16.1
.

Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ayub goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Ayub out LBW, however Ayub signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

15.6
.

Short of a length, on line once again. Mohammad Ali moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

15.5
.

Short of a length, on a good line. Mohammad Ali gets forward and defends

15.4
1

Back of a length from Basit, on line. Ayub gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.3
.

Short of a length, on a good line. Ayub goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.2
2

Ayub brings up his 50! Back of a length from Basit, on line. Ayub goes back and cuts for 2 runs.

15.1
.

On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ayub rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

14.6
.

Good line and length. Mohammad Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5
1

Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.4
6

MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs through the off side.

14.3
.

Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ayub goes back and plays a pull

14.2
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Ayub moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

14.1
.

Short, on a good line once again. Ayub rocks back and finesses a glance down the ground.

13.6
.

On a good line and length from Rana again. Mohammad Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5
W

wicket (bowled - Hunain Shah)

13.4
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hunain Shah rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a unknown

13.3
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Hunain Shah pushes forward but misses while attempting a ramp

13.2
1lb

Back of a length from Rana, on line. Ayub goes back and glances through the on side field for a single leg bye.

13.1
.

Short of a length, outside off. Ayub pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6
6

MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Bracewell once again. Hunain Shah pushes forward and eases a drive for 6 runs through the off side field.

12.5
1

Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run.

12.4
1

Dropped in short by Bracewell, on line once more. Hunain Shah goes back and pulls for 1 run.

12.3
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Hunain Shah plays a defensive stroke

12.2
1

On a good line and length. Ayub gets forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

12.1
2

Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.6
.

Pitched up, on line. Hunain Shah defends

11.5
1

On a good line and length. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.4
.

Short of a length, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts

11.3
1

Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Hunain Shah gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run back behind point.

11.2
1lb

Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

11.1
.

0 runs

9.5
W

wicket (caught - MH Khan)

9.4
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Ayub plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.3
1

MH Khan defends for one run.

9.2
1lb

On a good line and length from Hardie. Ayub pushes forward and tucks a glance for a leg bye behind square.

9.1
.

0 runs

8.6
1

Full, on a good line once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

8.5
1

MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.5
1

wide

8.4
6

SIX! MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

8.3
.

0 runs

8.2
.

0 runs

8.1
1

Ayub defends for a run.

7.6
4

FOUR! MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

7.5
W

OUT! Run out. Ayub plays a defensive stroke. Perera is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Bracewell.

7.4
.

0 runs

7.3
1

Perera defends for one run.

7.2
.

0 runs

7.1
W

wicket (caught - Maxwell)

6.6
W

OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Muqeem again. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a cut. Irfan Khan is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Bracewell.

6.5
1

Pitched up, on a good line. Irfan Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for a run. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.4
.

0 runs

6.3
W

OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Khan plays a defensive stroke. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Khan is on his way

6.2
1

Good length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ayub pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

6.1
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Maxwell gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

5.6
1

Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Maxwell. He gets on the back foot and glances back behind point for a single run.

5.5
1

Back of a length from Rana, on line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a single run.

5.4
4

FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Ayub punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

5.3
6

MAXIMUM! Ayub plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

5.2
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side.

5.1
1

Back of a length from Rana, on leg stump and angled across Maxwell. He pushes forward and guides a glance on the on side for one run.

4.6
1

Pitched up, on a good line. Maxwell gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.

4.5
4

FOUR! Good line and length from Hardie. Maxwell rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.4
W

wicket (caught - Labuschagne)

4.4
1

wide

4.3
6

SIX! Labuschagne defends for 6 runs.

4.2
4

FOUR! Labuschagne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.1
.

Short of a length, on a good line once again. Labuschagne defends

3.6
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Basit, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ayub rocks back and flicks a glance for 4 runs behind point.

3.5
1

Labuschagne defends behind square for one run.

3.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Labuschagne pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

3.3
.

FOUR! Labuschagne gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.2
1

Short ball, on line. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls back behind point for a run.

3.1
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub gets forward and finesses a glance down the ground.

2.6
.

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and cuts

2.5
.

0 runs

2.4
.

0 runs

2.3
1

Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off stump. Ayub gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

2.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Ayub defends for 4 runs.

2.1
4

FOUR! Ayub defends for 4 runs.

1.6
1

Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.5
.

0 runs

1.4
4

FOUR! Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.3
.

0 runs

1.2
W

wicket (caught - Maaz Sadaqat)

1.1
4

FOUR! Maaz Sadaqat defends for four runs.

0.6
4

FOUR! Labuschagne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.5
1

Maaz Sadaqat plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.4
.

0 runs

0.3
.

0 runs

0.2
6

MAXIMUM! Maaz Sadaqat plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

0.1
1

Labuschagne defends for one run.