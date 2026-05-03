Highlights Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 03.05.2026
FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Yousaf goes back and glances for 4 runs behind square.
Hardie defends for 1 run.
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wicket (caught - Samad)
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FOUR! Samad defends for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Samad defends for six runs.
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Samad defends for a single run.
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Hardie plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Samad defends for a single run.
On a good line and length. Hardie pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through the on side field.
Short of a length, outside off. Samad pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Samad not out. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
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FOUR! Fifty for Hardie with a boundary! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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Samad defends for a single run.
Hardie defends for a single run.
Hardie plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
MAXIMUM! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
Samad defends for 2 runs.
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Hardie plays a defensive stroke for one run.
FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from MH Khan. Hardie gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Hardie gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 2 runs.
Samad defends for a run.
FOUR! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Hardie defends for a run.
Samad defends for one run.
Back of a length, on line. Samad moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run through the leg side field.
Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump. Samad goes back and glances
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FOUR! Samad defends for 4 runs.
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Hardie defends for a run.
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SIX! Samad plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
Hardie defends for a run.
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Samad plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Hardie defends for one run.
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SIX! Samad defends for a half dozen runs.
Hardie defends for one run.
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Samad plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Samad plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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Hardie defends for a single run.
Samad defends for a run.
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FOUR MORE! Hardie defends for 4 runs.
FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.
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FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.
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wicket (caught - Bracewell)
Hardie defends for a single run.
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Hardie plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
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FOUR! Bracewell plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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Short of a length, on line. Bracewell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and slices a cut, but is caught by Maaz Sadaqat behind point.
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FOUR! Hardie defends for 4 runs.
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Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Kusal Mendis gets forward and flicks a glance through the on side field.
And again! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.
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FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump. Hardie gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.
FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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FOUR! Hardie plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Short of a length, on line once again. Hardie gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point. HYDERABAD KINGSMEN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely
Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Hardie moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.
wicket (caught - Babar Azam)
Kusal Mendis defends for a leg bye.
wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)
Mohammad Haris defends for 2 runs.
FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for 4 runs.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Javed pushes forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Mohammad Haris
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mohammad Ali rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
Back of a length from Hardie, on a good line. Javed moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Javed gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.
On a good line and length from Hardie. Javed moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Hardie gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hardie, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed
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Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Mohammad Ali gets forward and defends
Short, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Ali goes back but decides to just let that one through to the keeper
Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Ayub plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Free hit, but Ayub doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on line. Ayub moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
no ball
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ayub goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Ayub out LBW, however Ayub signals for a review. The decision is overturned.
Short of a length, on line once again. Mohammad Ali moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance
Short of a length, on a good line. Mohammad Ali gets forward and defends
Back of a length from Basit, on line. Ayub gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Ayub goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Ayub brings up his 50! Back of a length from Basit, on line. Ayub goes back and cuts for 2 runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ayub rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.
Good line and length. Mohammad Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs through the off side.
Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ayub goes back and plays a pull
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Ayub moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
Short, on a good line once again. Ayub rocks back and finesses a glance down the ground.
On a good line and length from Rana again. Mohammad Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
wicket (bowled - Hunain Shah)
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hunain Shah rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a unknown
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Hunain Shah pushes forward but misses while attempting a ramp
Back of a length from Rana, on line. Ayub goes back and glances through the on side field for a single leg bye.
Short of a length, outside off. Ayub pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Bracewell once again. Hunain Shah pushes forward and eases a drive for 6 runs through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run.
Dropped in short by Bracewell, on line once more. Hunain Shah goes back and pulls for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Hunain Shah plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length. Ayub gets forward and glances through the on side field for a run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.
Pitched up, on line. Hunain Shah defends
On a good line and length. Ayub gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and cuts
Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Hunain Shah gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run back behind point.
Ayub plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
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wicket (caught - MH Khan)
On a good length, outside off stump. Ayub plays a defensive stroke for a run.
MH Khan defends for one run.
On a good line and length from Hardie. Ayub pushes forward and tucks a glance for a leg bye behind square.
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Full, on a good line once more. Ayub gets on the front foot and glances for a run on the leg side.
MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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SIX! MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
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Ayub defends for a run.
FOUR! MH Khan plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
OUT! Run out. Ayub plays a defensive stroke. Perera is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Bracewell.
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Perera defends for one run.
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wicket (caught - Maxwell)
OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Muqeem again. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a cut. Irfan Khan is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Bracewell.
Pitched up, on a good line. Irfan Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for a run. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
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OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Khan plays a defensive stroke. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Khan is on his way
Good length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ayub pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Maxwell gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.
Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Maxwell. He gets on the back foot and glances back behind point for a single run.
Back of a length from Rana, on line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a single run.
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Ayub punches a drive through the off side for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Ayub plays a defensive stroke for six runs.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side.
Back of a length from Rana, on leg stump and angled across Maxwell. He pushes forward and guides a glance on the on side for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Maxwell gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.
FOUR! Good line and length from Hardie. Maxwell rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.
wicket (caught - Labuschagne)
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SIX! Labuschagne defends for 6 runs.
FOUR! Labuschagne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Labuschagne defends
FOUR! Back of a length from Basit, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ayub rocks back and flicks a glance for 4 runs behind point.
Labuschagne defends behind square for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Labuschagne pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Labuschagne gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Short ball, on line. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls back behind point for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Ayub gets forward and finesses a glance down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and cuts
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Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off stump. Ayub gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run on the leg side.
Back-to-back boundaries! Ayub defends for 4 runs.
FOUR! Ayub defends for 4 runs.
Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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FOUR! Ayub plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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wicket (caught - Maaz Sadaqat)
FOUR! Maaz Sadaqat defends for four runs.
FOUR! Labuschagne plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Maaz Sadaqat plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
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MAXIMUM! Maaz Sadaqat plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
Labuschagne defends for one run.