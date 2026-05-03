Match details Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 03.05.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

130

HYD
HYD

129

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Monday, May 04, 2026
Toss:Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 03, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersHaris Mohammad, Azam Babar, Mendis Kusal, Bracewell Michael, Samad Abdul, Yousaf Farhan, Hardie Aaron, Ahmed Iftikhar, Basit Mohammad, Rana Nahid, Muqeem Sufiyan
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Islam Shoriful, Jamal Aamir, Mills Tymal, Raza Ali, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid, Vince James

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersSadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Ayub Saim, Khan Usman, Perera Kusal, Maxwell Glenn, Khan Irfan, Khan Hassan, Shah Hunain, Ali Mohammad, Javed Akif
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Khan Sharjeel, Mehmood Asif, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Venue Guide

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