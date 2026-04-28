Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 28.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Minhas Sameer
|44
|23
|7
|1
|191.3
|Riaz Mohsin
|25
|20
|1
|1
|125
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hardie Aaronall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|3
|6
|2
|0
|Muqeem Sufiyan
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
.
Short of a length, outside off stump. I Wasim rocks back and plays a pull
17.5
4
FOUR! Shahzad now coming over the wicket to Mirza. Full ball, on a good line. Mirza moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.
17.3
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.