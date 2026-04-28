Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 28.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

221

ISL
ISL

151

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Minhas Sameer442371191.3
Riaz Mohsin252011125
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hardie Aaronall rounder40243620
Muqeem Sufiyan402526.2510

Latest Highlights

18.1
.

Short of a length, outside off stump. I Wasim rocks back and plays a pull

17.5
4

FOUR! Shahzad now coming over the wicket to Mirza. Full ball, on a good line. Mirza moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

17.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

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