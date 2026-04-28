Match details Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 28.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

221

ISL
ISL

151

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Islamabad United won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, April 28, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersAzam Babar, Haris Mohammad, Mendis Kusal, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Hardie Aaron, Ahmed Iftikhar, Samad Abdul, Shahzad Khurram, Muqeem Sufiyan, Basit Mohammad, Basit Ali Mohammad
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Islam Shoriful, Jamal Aamir, Mills Tymal, Muqeem Sufiyan, Rana Nahid, Raza Ali, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid, Vince James

Islamabad United Squad

PlayersConway Devon, Minhas Sameer, Riaz Mohsin, Khan Shadab, Chapman Mark, Ali Haider, Ashraf Faheem, Green Chris, Wasim Imad, Gleeson Richard, Hasnain Mohammad
BenchAiree Dipendra, Bryant Max, Faiq Mohammad, Gous Andries, Gul Sameen, Irshad Salman, Joseph Shamar, Mumtaz Mehran, Muzarabani Blessing, Sajjad Hamza, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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