18.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. I Wasim rocks back and plays a pull

17.5 4 FOUR! Shahzad now coming over the wicket to Mirza. Full ball, on a good line. Mirza moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. I Wasim pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

17.1 . Shahzad pitches one up, outside off stump. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

16.6 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Mirza. He pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

16.5 . Basit drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Mirza moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

16.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. I Wasim gets forward and drives through the off side field.

15.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. I Wasim gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Shahzad, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for 4 runs.

15.3 . Shahzad now coming around the wicket to I Wasim. Good length from Shahzad, pitching outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.2 1 Shahzad now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Mirza pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.1 W OUT! Shahzad gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Babar Azam down the ground.

14.6 1 0 runs

14.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hardie, pitching outside off. Green shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

14.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

14.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Hardie, pitching well outside off stump.

14.3 4 FOUR! Hardie now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. I Wasim moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back through point.

14.2 1 Short, outside off. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

14.1 . Back of a length, on line once more. Green gets on the back foot and drives

13.6 1 Muqeem pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward and flicks for a run.

13.2 1 Short, outside off. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

13.1 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Muqeem, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Shahzad

12.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Chapman gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop. Peshawar Zalmi appeal for a catch, however umpire AG Wharf is unmoved. Peshawar Zalmi call for a review. The decision is upheld.

12.4 . OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Muqeem, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Shahzad

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Muqeem on the off side.

12.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali rocks back and plays a pull

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Haider Ali goes back and finesses a glance for a run through the leg side field.

11.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Haider Ali gets forward and sweeps for six runs down the ground.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Haider Ali. He rocks back and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.

11.2 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. M Riaz moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Samad down the ground.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Chapman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

10.6 1 Dropped in short by Hardie, outside off stump. Chapman gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.5 . Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Chapman moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

10.4 . Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Chapman goes back and defends

10.3 W OUT! Hardie gets the wicket! Good length from Hardie, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a bad scoop, and is caught by Basit back behind square.

10.2 2 Back of a length from Hardie, on line. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a pull for one run. An error in the field allows the batters to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

10.1 1 Back of a length from Hardie, pitching outside off stump. M Riaz gets on the back foot and cuts late for one run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. M Riaz moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Shadab Khan goes back and drives for 1 run.

8.6 2 Short ball, outside off stump. M Riaz moves down the pitch and outside edges for 2 runs behind square.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Hardie, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

8.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Hardie, pitching well outside off stump.

8.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Shadab Khan advances and drives through the off side.

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. M Riaz rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hardie, outside off. Minhas rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Babar Azam

7.6 . On a good line and length from Muqeem. M Riaz gets on the back foot and defends

7.4 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. M Riaz rocks back and finesses a glance on the on side for two runs.

6.6 2 Full, pitching outside off once more. Minhas gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for two runs.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. M Riaz gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.3 2 On a good length, outside off. M Riaz goes back and reverse sweeps back behind point for two runs.

6.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Bracewell. M Riaz advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. M Riaz gets on the front foot and drives

5.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Minhas pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.4 1 Short, on line. M Riaz rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

5.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. M Riaz moves onto the front foot and drives

5.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for 1 run.

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

4.6 W OUT! Bracewell gets the wicket! Bracewell pitches one up, on a good line. Conway pushes forward and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Samad on the off side.

4.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

4.4 1 Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and late cuts for one run.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Minhas gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs down the ground.

4.2 . Good length from Bracewell, pitching near leg stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field.

4.1 . Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside leg stump again. Minhas pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

3.6 . Back of a length from Basit, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

3.3 1 Back of a length from Basit, outside leg and angled across. Minhas rocks back and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

3.2 . CHANCE! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. There's an attempt at a run out from Basit Ali's throw.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Basit, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.5 1w Wide. Iftikhar Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Minhas. Pitching well down the leg side. Minhas gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a glance

2.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway goes back and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

2.3 . Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and edges

2.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway advances and drives for 6 runs on the on side.

2.1 1 On a good line and length. Minhas goes back and flicks a glance behind square for 1 run.

1.5 2 Yorker, outside leg and angling across Conway. He pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

1.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off stump once more. Minhas gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Shahzad, pitching outside off stump once again. Minhas goes back and edges back behind square for four runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shahzad, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

19.6 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Yousaf pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Faheem Ashraf down the ground.

19.5 1 Free hit. Gleeson pitches one up, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

19.4 nb No ball. Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Yousaf gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.5 6 SIX! Mirza drops one in short, outside leg and angling across Hardie. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Hardie moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

17.6 4 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! 100 for Babar Azam in emphatic style! Gleeson pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs past the bowler.

17.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Babar Azam gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

17.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hardie. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

16.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

16.3 2 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Samad pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive on the off side. Umpire Wharf gives Samad out, but the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is upheld, and Samad must depart.

15.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bracewell gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Kusal Mendis steps away and drives for four runs.

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a run.

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

12.4 2 Good line and length from Green. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and reverse sweeps through point for two runs.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and late cuts for a single run.

12.2 2 Back of a length from Green, pitching on a good line once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

11.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

10.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

8.5 . Good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick. Islamabad United appeal for LBW, however umpire CB Gaffaney says not out. Islamabad United call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.1 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line once again. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and defends for one run through the leg side field.

7.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and cuts late back behind point for four runs.

7.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls for a single run.

7.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a pair of runs back behind point.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kusal Mendis. He goes back and lofts a pull for a run.

6.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

6.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Chapman on the off side.

6.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mohammad Haris gets forward and skies a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Mirza, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing Islamabad United two runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the on side field.

4.3 4 And another! On a good line and length. Mohammad Haris steps back and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

3.6 1 Good line and length from Mirza. Babar Azam pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

3.5 1 Good line and length. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Mirza, outside off. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

2.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Gleeson. Babar Azam pushes forward and flicks back behind square for six runs.

2.5 . Gleeson pitches one up, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives averagely

2.4 . Good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and flicks

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Haris gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

1.2 . Good line and length. Mohammad Haris steps back and drives through the off side field.

0.4 2 Pitched up, on line. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs.

0.3 . Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.2 . Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.