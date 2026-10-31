Match details Central Zone vs West Zone T20 Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 28.11.2026

T20

CEN
CEN
WES
WES

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Wednesday, December 02, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 28, 2026 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Zone Squad

PlayersBadwaik Neha, Bahukhandi Amisha Sushil, Choudhary Jyoti Damodar, Choudhary Varnika, Dil Bahadur Simarn, Dixit Sampada, Dubey Ananya, Firdous Rahila Mashkoor, Fulmali Bharati, Gohane Arya, Kalal Sonal Shankar, Kashyap Nandini Unesh Kumar, Meshram Mona, Sharma Vaishnavi Narendra, Upadhyay Shuchi
Benchno information yet

West Zone Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet