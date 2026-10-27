Match details Gujarat vs Mumbai Indians T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

GUJ
GUJ
MI
MI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Indians Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet