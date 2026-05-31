Highlights Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Young, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Young, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (stumped - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Daniels to Bailey, 2 runs
Daniels to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Daniels to Bailey, 1 run
Daniels to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)
Daniels to Castle, 4 runs
Daniels to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Bird to Castle, 0 runs
Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Bird to Castle, 1 run
Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 byes
Geach to Castle, 4 runs
Geach to Castle, wide
Geach to Castle, 0 runs
Geach to Castle, 0 runs
Geach to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Geach to Castle, 1 run
Geach to Castle, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Castle, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Castle, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Castle, 4 runs
Hill to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)
Hill to Streets, 4 runs
Hill to Streets, 6 runs
Patel to Streets, 1 run
Patel to Castle, 1 run
Patel to Castle, 2 runs
Patel to Castle, 4 runs
Patel to Streets, 1 run
Patel to Castle, 1 run
Hill to Castle, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Castle, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Castle, 1 run
Hill to Castle, 0 runs
Daniels to Streets, 0 runs
Daniels to Castle, 1 run
Daniels to Castle, 4 runs
Daniels to Streets, 1 run
Daniels to Castle, 1 run
Daniels to Castle, 0 runs
Daniels to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 2 runs
Hill to Streets, 2 runs
Hill to Castle, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Castle, 1 run
Patel to Streets, 4 runs
Patel to Streets, wide
Patel to Castle, 1 run
Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Patel to Castle, 4 runs
Patel to Castle, 0 runs
Patel to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 2 runs
Hill to Castle, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 1 run
Hill to Streets, 0 runs
Hill to Streets, 2 runs
Daniels to Streets, 1 run
Daniels to Streets, 2 runs
Daniels to Castle, 1 run
Daniels to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Daniels to Streets, 1 run
Daniels to Gordon, 1 run
Geach to Streets, 0 runs
Geach to Streets, 0 runs
Geach to Gordon, 1 run
Geach to Streets, 1 run
Geach to Streets, 0 runs
Geach to Streets, 0 runs
Daniels to Gordon, 0 runs
Daniels to Gordon, 4 runs
Daniels to Streets, 1 run
Daniels to Streets, 4 runs
Daniels to Streets, 0 runs
Daniels to Streets, 0 runs
Geach to Gordon, 4 runs
Geach to Gordon, 4 runs
Geach to Gordon, 0 runs
Geach to Gordon, 0 runs
Geach to Gordon, 0 runs
Geach to Gordon, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Bird to Streets, 4 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bird to Streets, 4 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bird to Gordon, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Streets, 1 run
Bird to Streets, 1 run
Bird to Streets, 4 runs
Bird to Streets, 4 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bird to Streets, 0 runs
Bailey to Bird, 4 runs
Bailey to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)
Bailey to Austin, 0 runs
Bailey to Start, 1 run
Bailey to Start, 0 runs
Bailey to Start, wide
Bailey to Austin, 1 run
Gorham to Start, 2 runs
Gorham to Start, 4 runs
Gorham to Start, 6 runs
Gorham to Start, 6 runs
Gorham to Start, 0 runs
Gorham to Austin, 1 run
James to Start, 4 runs
James to Start, 4 runs
James to Austin, 2 wides
James to Start, 1 run
James to Start, 0 runs
James to Austin, 1 run
James to Austin, 4 runs
Gorham to Austin, 1 run
Gorham to Start, 1 run
Gorham to Start, 4 runs
Gorham to Start, 0 runs
Gorham to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Gorham to Austin, 1 run
Belt to Patel, 2 runs
Belt to Patel, 6 runs
Belt to Austin, 1 run
Belt to Patel, 1 run
Belt to Patel, 4 runs
Belt to Austin, 1 run
Bilal to Patel, 0 runs
Bilal to Austin, 1 run
Bilal to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Bilal to Patel, 1 run
Bilal to Munday, 1 run
Bilal to Munday, wide
Bilal to Munday, 4 runs
Gordon to Patel, 0 runs
Gordon to Munday, 1 run
Gordon to Munday, 2 runs
Gordon to Munday, 4 runs
Gordon to Munday, 0 runs
Gordon to Munday, 6 runs
Bilal to Munday, 1 run
Bilal to Patel, 1 run
Bilal to Patel, 0 runs
Bilal to Patel, 0 runs
Bilal to Patel, 4 runs
Bilal to Patel, 0 runs
Belt to Patel, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 0 runs
Belt to Patel, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Patel, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 1 run
James to Munday, 1 run
James to Patel, 1 run
James to Patel, 0 runs
James to Patel, 2 runs
James to Patel, 0 runs
James to Patel, 0 runs
Belt to Patel, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 6 runs
Belt to Patel, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 1 run, appeal
Belt to Munday, 0 runs
James to Patel, 0 runs
James to Geach, appeal, wicket (run out - Geach)
James to Munday, 1 run
James to Munday, 4 runs
James to Munday, 0 runs
James to Munday, 0 runs
Bailey to Geach, 4 runs
Bailey to Geach, no ball + 4 runs
Bailey to Geach, 4 runs
Bailey to Geach, 0 runs
Bailey to Geach, 2 runs
Bailey to Geach, 0 runs
Bailey to Munday, 1 run
Young to Munday, 1 run
Young to Munday, 4 runs
Young to Munday, 2 runs
Young to Munday, 4 runs
Young to Munday, wide
Young to Geach, 1 run
Young to Munday, 1 run
Bailey to Geach, 0 runs
Bailey to Munday, 1 run
Bailey to Geach, 1 run
Bailey to Geach, 0 runs
Bailey to Geach, 0 runs
Bailey to Geach, 0 runs
Young to Munday, 0 runs
Young to Geach, 1 run
Young to Munday, 1 run
Young to Munday, 4 runs
Young to Geach, 1 run
Young to Geach, 0 runs
Gordon to Geach, 1 run
Gordon to Munday, 1 run
Gordon to Munday, 4 runs
Gordon to Munday, 4 runs
Gordon to Munday, 0 runs
Gordon to Munday, 0 runs
Bailey to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Bailey to Ahearne, wide
Bailey to Munday, 1 run
Bailey to Munday, 4 runs
Bailey to Munday, 6 runs
Bailey to Ahearne, 1 run
Bailey to Ahearne, 0 runs
Gordon to Munday, 0 runs
Gordon to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Gordon to Ahearne, 1 run
Gordon to Ahearne, 0 runs
Gordon to Ahearne, 0 runs
Gordon to Ahearne, 0 runs
Gorham to Halliday, 4 runs
Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs
Gorham to Halliday, 6 runs
Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs
Gorham to Ahearne, 1 run
Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs