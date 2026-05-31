Highlights Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

176

GLO
GLO

191

19.6
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs

19.5
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs

19.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Young, 1 run

19.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Young, 0 runs

19.2
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (stumped - Blinkhorn-Jones)

19.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

18.6
2

Daniels to Bailey, 2 runs

18.5
1

Daniels to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

18.4
1

Daniels to Bailey, 1 run

18.3
W

Daniels to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)

18.2
4

Daniels to Castle, 4 runs

18.1
1

Daniels to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

17.6
.

Bird to Castle, 0 runs

17.5
1

Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

17.4
1

Bird to Castle, 1 run

17.3
1

Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

17.2
4

Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

17.1
4

Bird to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 byes

16.6
4

Geach to Castle, 4 runs

16.6
1

Geach to Castle, wide

16.5
.

Geach to Castle, 0 runs

16.4
.

Geach to Castle, 0 runs

16.3
1

Geach to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

16.2
1

Geach to Castle, 1 run

16.1
.

Geach to Castle, 0 runs

15.6
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)

15.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs

15.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs

15.3
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Castle, 1 run

15.2
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Castle, 2 runs

15.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Castle, 4 runs

14.6
W

Hill to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)

14.5
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)

14.2
4

Hill to Streets, 4 runs

14.1
6

Hill to Streets, 6 runs

13.6
1

Patel to Streets, 1 run

13.5
1

Patel to Castle, 1 run

13.4
2

Patel to Castle, 2 runs

13.3
4

Patel to Castle, 4 runs

13.2
1

Patel to Streets, 1 run

13.1
1

Patel to Castle, 1 run

12.6
1

Hill to Castle, 1 run

12.5
1

Hill to Streets, 1 run

12.4
1

Hill to Castle, 1 run

12.3
1

Hill to Streets, 1 run

12.2
1

Hill to Castle, 1 run

12.1
.

Hill to Castle, 0 runs

11.6
.

Daniels to Streets, 0 runs

11.5
1

Daniels to Castle, 1 run

11.4
4

Daniels to Castle, 4 runs

11.3
1

Daniels to Streets, 1 run

11.2
1

Daniels to Castle, 1 run

11.2
1

Daniels to Castle, 0 runs

11.1
1

Daniels to Streets, 1 run

10.6
1

Hill to Streets, 1 run

10.5
2

Hill to Streets, 2 runs

10.4
2

Hill to Streets, 2 runs

10.3
1

Hill to Castle, 1 run

10.2
1

Hill to Streets, 1 run

10.1
1

Hill to Castle, 1 run

9.6
4

Patel to Streets, 4 runs

9.6
1

Patel to Streets, wide

9.5
1

Patel to Castle, 1 run

9.4
.

Patel to Castle, 0 runs

9.3
4

Patel to Castle, 4 runs

9.2
.

Patel to Castle, 0 runs

9.1
1

Patel to Streets, 1 run

8.6
1

Hill to Streets, 1 run

8.5
2

Hill to Streets, 2 runs

8.4
1

Hill to Castle, 1 run

8.3
1

Hill to Streets, 1 run

8.2
.

Hill to Streets, 0 runs

8.1
2

Hill to Streets, 2 runs

7.6
1

Daniels to Streets, 1 run

7.5
2

Daniels to Streets, 2 runs

7.4
1

Daniels to Castle, 1 run

7.3
W

Daniels to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

7.2
1

Daniels to Streets, 1 run

7.1
1

Daniels to Gordon, 1 run

6.6
.

Geach to Streets, 0 runs

6.5
.

Geach to Streets, 0 runs

6.4
1

Geach to Gordon, 1 run

6.3
1

Geach to Streets, 1 run

6.2
.

Geach to Streets, 0 runs

6.1
.

Geach to Streets, 0 runs

5.6
.

Daniels to Gordon, 0 runs

5.5
4

Daniels to Gordon, 4 runs

5.4
1

Daniels to Streets, 1 run

5.3
4

Daniels to Streets, 4 runs

5.2
.

Daniels to Streets, 0 runs

5.1
.

Daniels to Streets, 0 runs

4.6
4

Geach to Gordon, 4 runs

4.5
4

Geach to Gordon, 4 runs

4.4
.

Geach to Gordon, 0 runs

4.3
.

Geach to Gordon, 0 runs

4.2
.

Geach to Gordon, 0 runs

4.1
4

Geach to Gordon, 4 runs

3.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 1 run

3.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

3.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

3.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

3.2
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 4 runs

3.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

2.6
4

Bird to Streets, 4 runs

2.5
.

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

2.5
1

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

2.4
4

Bird to Streets, 4 runs

2.3
.

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

2.1
1

Bird to Gordon, 1 run

1.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 1 run

1.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

1.4
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 4 runs

1.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

1.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Streets, 1 run

0.6
1

Bird to Streets, 1 run

0.5
4

Bird to Streets, 4 runs

0.4
4

Bird to Streets, 4 runs

0.3
.

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bird to Streets, 0 runs

19.6
4

Bailey to Bird, 4 runs

19.5
W

Bailey to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)

19.4
.

Bailey to Austin, 0 runs

19.3
1

Bailey to Start, 1 run

19.2
.

Bailey to Start, 0 runs

19.2
1

Bailey to Start, wide

19.1
1

Bailey to Austin, 1 run

18.6
2

Gorham to Start, 2 runs

18.5
4

Gorham to Start, 4 runs

18.4
6

Gorham to Start, 6 runs

18.3
6

Gorham to Start, 6 runs

18.2
.

Gorham to Start, 0 runs

18.1
1

Gorham to Austin, 1 run

17.6
4

James to Start, 4 runs

17.5
4

James to Start, 4 runs

17.5
2

James to Austin, 2 wides

17.4
1

James to Start, 1 run

17.3
.

James to Start, 0 runs

17.2
1

James to Austin, 1 run

17.1
4

James to Austin, 4 runs

16.6
1

Gorham to Austin, 1 run

16.5
1

Gorham to Start, 1 run

16.4
4

Gorham to Start, 4 runs

16.3
.

Gorham to Start, 0 runs

16.2
W

Gorham to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

16.1
1

Gorham to Austin, 1 run

15.6
2

Belt to Patel, 2 runs

15.5
6

Belt to Patel, 6 runs

15.4
1

Belt to Austin, 1 run

15.3
1

Belt to Patel, 1 run

15.2
4

Belt to Patel, 4 runs

15.1
1

Belt to Austin, 1 run

14.6
.

Bilal to Patel, 0 runs

14.5
1

Bilal to Austin, 1 run

14.4
W

Bilal to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

14.3
1

Bilal to Patel, 1 run

14.2
1

Bilal to Munday, 1 run

14.2
1

Bilal to Munday, wide

14.1
4

Bilal to Munday, 4 runs

13.6
.

Gordon to Patel, 0 runs

13.5
1

Gordon to Munday, 1 run

13.4
2

Gordon to Munday, 2 runs

13.3
4

Gordon to Munday, 4 runs

13.2
.

Gordon to Munday, 0 runs

13.1
6

Gordon to Munday, 6 runs

12.6
1

Bilal to Munday, 1 run

12.5
1

Bilal to Patel, 1 run

12.4
.

Bilal to Patel, 0 runs

12.3
.

Bilal to Patel, 0 runs

12.2
4

Bilal to Patel, 4 runs

12.1
.

Bilal to Patel, 0 runs

11.6
1

Belt to Patel, 1 run

11.5
1

Belt to Munday, 0 runs

11.4
1

Belt to Patel, 1 run

11.3
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

11.2
1

Belt to Patel, 1 run

11.1
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

10.6
1

James to Munday, 1 run

10.5
1

James to Patel, 1 run

10.4
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

10.3
2

James to Patel, 2 runs

10.2
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

10.1
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

9.6
1

Belt to Patel, 1 run

9.5
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

9.4
6

Belt to Munday, 6 runs

9.3
1

Belt to Patel, 1 run

9.2
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run, appeal

9.1
.

Belt to Munday, 0 runs

8.6
.

James to Patel, 0 runs

8.5
W

James to Geach, appeal, wicket (run out - Geach)

8.4
1

James to Munday, 1 run

8.3
4

James to Munday, 4 runs

8.2
.

James to Munday, 0 runs

8.1
.

James to Munday, 0 runs

7.6
4

Bailey to Geach, 4 runs

7.6
nb

Bailey to Geach, no ball + 4 runs

7.5
4

Bailey to Geach, 4 runs

7.4
.

Bailey to Geach, 0 runs

7.3
2

Bailey to Geach, 2 runs

7.2
.

Bailey to Geach, 0 runs

7.1
1

Bailey to Munday, 1 run

6.6
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

6.5
4

Young to Munday, 4 runs

6.4
2

Young to Munday, 2 runs

6.3
4

Young to Munday, 4 runs

6.3
1

Young to Munday, wide

6.2
1

Young to Geach, 1 run

6.1
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

5.6
.

Bailey to Geach, 0 runs

5.5
1

Bailey to Munday, 1 run

5.4
1

Bailey to Geach, 1 run

5.3
.

Bailey to Geach, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bailey to Geach, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bailey to Geach, 0 runs

4.6
.

Young to Munday, 0 runs

4.5
1

Young to Geach, 1 run

4.4
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

4.3
4

Young to Munday, 4 runs

4.2
1

Young to Geach, 1 run

4.1
.

Young to Geach, 0 runs

3.6
1

Gordon to Geach, 1 run

3.5
1

Gordon to Munday, 1 run

3.4
4

Gordon to Munday, 4 runs

3.3
4

Gordon to Munday, 4 runs

3.2
.

Gordon to Munday, 0 runs

3.1
.

Gordon to Munday, 0 runs

2.6
W

Bailey to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

2.6
1

Bailey to Ahearne, wide

2.5
1

Bailey to Munday, 1 run

2.4
4

Bailey to Munday, 4 runs

2.3
6

Bailey to Munday, 6 runs

2.2
1

Bailey to Ahearne, 1 run

2.1
.

Bailey to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.6
.

Gordon to Munday, 0 runs

1.5
W

Gordon to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

1.4
1

Gordon to Ahearne, 1 run

1.3
.

Gordon to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.2
.

Gordon to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.1
.

Gordon to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.6
4

Gorham to Halliday, 4 runs

0.5
.

Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs

0.4
6

Gorham to Halliday, 6 runs

0.3
.

Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs

0.2
1

Gorham to Ahearne, 1 run

0.1
1

Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs