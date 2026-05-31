Results Score Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Streets Coco
|66
|48
|8
|1
|137.5
|Castle Kellyall rounder
|43
|33
|6
|0
|130.3
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Phillips Charlotte Rosebowler
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|0
|0
|Hill Alice Victoriaall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
6
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs
19.5
6
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs
19.4
1
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Young, 1 run