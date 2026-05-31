Results Score Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

176

GLO
GLO

191

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Streets Coco664881137.5
Castle Kellyall rounder433360130.3
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Phillips Charlotte Rosebowler403528.7500
Hill Alice Victoriaall rounder403518.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs

19.5
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bailey, 6 runs

19.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Young, 1 run

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