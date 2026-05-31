Match details Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

KEN
KEN

176

GLO
GLO

191

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersStreets Coco, Gordon Amy, Castle Kelly, Barnfather Elsa, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Bilal Zeena, James Isabella, Gorham Sydney, Young Hollie, Belt Megan, Hardwick Hannah, Bailey Laura
BenchBarnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, Jeer Genevieve, King Rachel, Kirby Isobel, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Munday Amelie, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice, Storrar Izzy, Austin Meg
BenchBarnard Chloe, Belcher Cailin, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet