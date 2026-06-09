19.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Lintott creates room and square cuts poorly for 4 runs behind point.

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Klaassen gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

19.4 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Lintott. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.3 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Lintott advances and plays a defensive stroke

19.2 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Lintott steps away and outside edges behind point for four runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Lintott moves onto the back foot and skies a paddle for four runs back behind square.

18.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaassen pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off stump. Lintott advances and plays a shaky pull for 1 run.

18.4 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaassen gets on the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

18.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Klaassen gets on the front foot and skies a drive straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.

18.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaassen moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Klaassen gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Lintott gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Z Akhter, outside off stump once more. Milnes moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Mulder on the off side.

17.5 1 CHANCE! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Lintott moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive for a single run. A run out chance but Kent Spitfires survive the attempt from Pepper's throw. Not an easy chance for Pepper.

17.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Milnes gets forward and plays a wild pull straight down the ground for a run.

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Milnes gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Stewart pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Harmer on the off side.

17.1 1 Short ball, outside off stump again. Lintott moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

16.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stewart pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

16.5 W OUT! Run out. Mulder pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dudgeon gets forward and eases a drive. The throw by Harmer is quality. Essex appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Dudgeon is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

16.4 1 Stewart defends for a run.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Mulder, outside off stump again. Dudgeon moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stewart rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

16.1 . Full ball, outside leg. Stewart pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dudgeon gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

15.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Dudgeon gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Stewart gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

15.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Dudgeon moves onto the back foot and leg glances poorly behind square for one run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

14.6 1 Snater pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dudgeon creates room and drives for 1 run on the off side.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stewart moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a run.

14.4 . DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Stewart gets forward and skies a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Snater. A really hard chance for Snater there.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Snater, outside off stump. Dudgeon pushes forward and defends for 1 run through the off side.

14.2 W OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and skies a pull. The umpire gives Benjamin out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Benjamin has to go.

14.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Stewart moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

13.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Stewart gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field for one run.

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg. Billings backs away and lofts a poor sweep, and is caught by Snater back behind square.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Billings rocks back but misses while attempting a scoop

13.3 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Billings advances and drives for six runs over the off side field.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Mulder drops one in short, pitching outside off but angled across Billings. He moves down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

12.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Benjamin gets forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

12.5 1 Billings brings up his fifty! Good length from Harmer, outside leg and angled across Billings. He advances down the pitch and glances poorly for a single run.

12.4 6 DROPPED! Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Billings shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs on the on side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Z Akhter.

12.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Billings moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs past the bowler. The ball is misfielded by Snater costing Essex 2 runs.

12.3 1w Wide. Harmer pitches one up, too wide outside off.

12.2 4 FOUR! Harmer pitches one up, outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Billings. He pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

11.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Billings moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Mulder, on a good line. Benjamin moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

11.4 1 Short, outside off again. Billings shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

11.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, too wide outside off.

11.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Billings pushes forward and defends

11.2 . CHANCE! Good length from Mulder, outside off. Benjamin moves down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a glance. There's an attempt at a run out from Cox's throw.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Mulder, outside off stump once again. Billings pushes forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 2 runs.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Critchley. Billings moves onto the front foot and glances for one run on the on side.

10.5 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Billings. He advances down the pitch and glances shakily

10.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across. Benjamin gets on the front foot and flicks a glance on the on side for a single run.

10.3 6 SIX! Critchley pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Benjamin gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

10.2 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Billings advances down the pitch and guides a glance for a single run.

10.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Billings. He pushes forward and plays a poor reverse sweep for a pair of runs.

9.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Billings creates room and inside edges for one run behind square.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off stump once again. Benjamin gets forward and outside edges behind point for 1 run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Billings pushes forward and guides a glance through the on side field for a single run.

9.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Benjamin gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run.

9.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Benjamin pushes forward and drives

9.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Benjamin creates room but misses while trying a drive

8.6 1 Good line and length from Critchley once again. Benjamin gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Benjamin pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Billings gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.3 1lb Length ball, outside leg again. Benjamin gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a leg bye. Essex appeal, but the umpire says not out.

8.2 W OUT! Critchley gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Denly advances and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Snater on the off side.

8.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Billings gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

7.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Denly gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Billings moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Z Akhter, outside off again. Denly moves onto the front foot and slices a square cut for a single run back behind point.

7.3 W OUT! Z Akhter breaks through! Back of a length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off stump once again. Crawley gets forward and pulls shakily, and is caught by Allison

7.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives

7.1 1 Good length from Z Akhter, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.6 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Billings. He goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

6.5 1 Harmer pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Crawley gets forward and drives on the on side for one run.

6.4 1 Good length from Harmer, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Billings. He gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a run.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Billings moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the on side field.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Crawley gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Billings. He gets forward and glances for one run on the on side.

5.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Billings gets on the front foot and drives behind point for one run.

5.5 2 Short, pitching outside off. Billings gets forward and lifts a wild pull behind square for a couple of runs.

5.4 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, on a good line. Crawley goes back and plays a wild pull for a single run. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mulder.

5.3 1 Dropped in short by Z Akhter, pitching outside off. Billings gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through point on the off side.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Billings gets forward and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Z Akhter, on a good line. Billings gets forward and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Billings pushes forward and defends for one run.

4.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Crawley steps away and cuts back behind point for a run.

4.4 4 And another! Full, outside off once more. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

4.3 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, outside off stump. Crawley moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.2 2 Good length from Mulder, pitching outside off stump once again. Crawley advances and plays a bad drive for 2 runs over the off side.

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Billings moves onto the front foot and defends sloppily back behind square for a single run.

3.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Billings pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

3.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Crawley gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

3.4 1 CHANCE! Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off once again. Billings gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Mulder's throw. A really difficult chance for Mulder there.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off again. Billings pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

3.2 W OUT! Bennett gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Finch rocks back and lifts a mediocre pull, and is caught by Z Akhter

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off again. Finch gets on the front foot and lifts a flick behind square for six runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Finch pushes forward and finesses a glance for a run on the on side.

2.3 . Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off. Finch gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

2.2 . Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off once again. Finch rocks back and defends

2.1 2 Back of a length, outside off. Finch moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

1.6 . Good length from Bennett, pitching outside off once more. Crawley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 2 Back of a length from Bennett, outside off. Crawley gets forward and glances for a couple of runs on the on side.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Crawley pushes forward and drives down the ground.

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Allison on the off side.

1.2 . Back of a length from Bennett, outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and defends

0.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Snater, outside off. Finch goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

0.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell-Drummond goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.2 3 Length ball, outside off once more. Finch gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for three runs.

0.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Finch moves onto the back foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! Dudgeon breaks through! Full, outside off stump again. Allison gets forward and drives, but is caught by Lintott on the off side.

19.5 . Length ball, outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.4 1 Good length from Dudgeon, outside off stump again. Harmer gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

19.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Allison gets forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

19.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

19.3 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

19.2 6 SIX MORE! Good length, outside off. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

19.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Allison pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

18.5 1 Milnes pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Harmer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

18.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Milnes, pitching outside off stump. Harmer moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

18.3 W OUT! Milnes gets the wicket! Milnes pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mulder gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Denly on the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Mulder gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

18.1 1 Full toss, outside leg. Allison gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square.

18.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

17.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mulder gets forward and pulls for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is carried over the boundary by Denly.

17.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mulder goes back and hooks behind square for 4 runs.

17.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mulder moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for two runs. Quality work in the field by Dudgeon results in a boundary being saved.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Klaassen, outside leg and angled across the batter. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

17.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Allison. He gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Allison gets on the front foot and lifts a flick back behind square for a half dozen runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mulder gets forward and drives for four runs.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dudgeon pitches one up, on a good line. Mulder gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Allison gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! 50 up for Allison in emphatic style! Short ball, outside off once more. Allison pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Allison moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

16.1 1 Short ball, outside off stump once again. Mulder moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

15.6 1 Short, pitching outside off. Mulder rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

15.5 1lb Short of a length, on line but angled across Allison. He gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye back behind point. Kent Spitfires appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Milnes, outside off stump again. Mulder moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

15.3 . Back of a length from Milnes, outside off stump again. Mulder moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Allison gets forward and glances on the leg side for one run.

15.1 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Allison gets forward and drives past the bowler for a pair of runs. Tidy fielding by Dudgeon results in a boundary being saved.

14.6 W OUT! Caught. Klaassen pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Lintott down the ground.

14.5 . Good length from Klaassen, pitching outside leg stump once more. Cox steps away and eases a bad drive down the ground.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Cox. He gets forward and glances for a run on the on side.

14.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Cox goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Klaassen, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Cox. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Klaassen, outside leg again. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and hooks back behind square for a run.

14.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Cox. He gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

13.6 . Pitched up, on line once again. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, on a good line but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Benkenstein gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.4 . Back of a length from Stewart, pitching outside off stump again. Benkenstein goes back and glances on the leg side.

13.3 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field.

13.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Stewart, pitching outside off stump again. Allison pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Milnes behind square.

13.1 2 50 comes up for Cox! Length ball, outside off stump. Cox pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive for a pair of runs straight down the ground.

12.6 1lb Good line and length. Cox gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run behind point.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Cox gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

12.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Lintott, too wide outside off.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Allison gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

12.2 4 FOUR! Lintott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Allison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Lintott pitches one up, outside off stump. Allison gets forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

11.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Allison moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Cox rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Klaassen, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Allison goes back and plays a sloppy pull for a run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Allison moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

11.2 1 Short ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cox shuffles down the pitch and plays a wild pull for a single run.

11.1 1 Dropped in short by Klaassen, outside leg and angling across Allison. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Allison goes back and guides a cut for one run.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Allison rocks back and drives

10.4 . Good line and length from Lintott. Allison gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

10.3 1 Good length, outside off once again. Cox goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

10.2 . Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off again. Cox gets on the front foot and plays a pull

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Allison gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive down the ground for one run.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Allison advances and eases a bad drive for one run through the on side field.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Cox moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Denly. Cox gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

9.3 6 SIX! Denly pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Cox gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

9.2 . Denly pitches one up, pitching outside off. Cox shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely

9.1 1 Good length, outside leg. Allison goes back and glances for a single run.

8.6 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg and angling across. Allison goes back and tucks a glance for one run on the on side.

8.5 . Good line and length once more. Allison goes back and guides a cut

8.4 . On a good line and length. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Lintott. Cox goes back and cuts for a run.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Allison moves onto the front foot and pulls down the ground for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Good length from Denly, outside off stump once more. Allison gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Cox gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

7.4 1 Good length from Denly, pitching outside off. Allison goes back and cuts for a single run.

7.3 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Allison shuffles down the pitch and defends

7.2 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Allison pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Cox. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Allison. He gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Cox rocks back and drives

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Allison pushes forward and glances back behind square for a run.

6.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Allison pushes forward and defends averagely

5.6 1 Back of a length from Milnes, pitching outside off stump. Allison gets on the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.

5.5 . Back of a length from Milnes, outside off stump once more. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 W OUT! Milnes gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Walter gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bell-Drummond behind point on the off side.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Cox gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a run.

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cox gets forward and punches a poor drive down the ground.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Cox gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Walter shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off. Walter pushes forward and punches a drive. Kent Spitfires appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

4.4 1 Back of a length from Klaassen, pitching outside leg stump. Cox gets on the front foot and flicks a shaky glance for a run through the leg side field.

4.3 . Back of a length from Klaassen, pitching outside leg and angling across Cox. He gets forward and defends

4.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Walter rocks back and tucks a glance for one run on the leg side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Walter steps away and edges behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR MORE! Short, outside off. Cox rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off once more. Cox goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dudgeon, outside off stump. Cox moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

3.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Cox gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

3.3 1 Dudgeon drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Walter. He rocks back and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

3.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Walter gets on the back foot and drives

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Walter gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Cox goes back and defends shakily

2.5 . Back of a length from Milnes, pitching outside off stump again. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Cox rocks back and slices a square cut

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Cox moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Cox goes back and defends

2.1 W OUT! Milnes gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pepper moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Benjamin

1.6 1 Back of a length from Stewart, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Pepper gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

1.5 . Short ball, outside off stump once again. Pepper moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Walter rocks back and glances for one run on the leg side.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Pepper goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

1.2 1 Good length from Stewart, outside leg and angled across Walter. He gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Walter gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for four runs behind square.

0.6 . Back of a length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off stump once again. Pepper moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Pepper gets on the back foot and punches a drive

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pepper gets on the back foot and defends

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Pepper rocks back and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

0.2 1 Dropped in short by Dudgeon, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Walter rocks back and glances for one run through the leg side field.