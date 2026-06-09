Match details Essex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

187

KEN
KEN

184

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Cox Jordan, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Mulder Wiaan, Critchley Matt, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchDas Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn

Kent Squad

PlayersBell-Drummond Daniel, Finch Harry, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Lintott Jacob, Stewart Grant, Milnes Matt, Dudgeon Keith, Klaassen Fred
BenchEvison Joey, Foreman Bertie, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet