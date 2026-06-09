Results Score Essex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Billings Samwicket keeper
|62
|38
|3
|4
|163.16
|Crawley Zakbatsman
|21
|15
|3
|0
|140
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Snater Shanebowler
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|1
|0
|Mulder Wiaanall rounder
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
4
FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Lintott creates room and square cuts poorly for 4 runs behind point.
19.5
1
Yorker, outside off stump. Klaassen gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.
19.4
1
Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Lintott. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.