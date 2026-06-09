Results Score Essex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

187

KEN
KEN

184

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Billings Samwicket keeper623834163.16
Crawley Zakbatsman211530140
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Snater Shanebowler403719.2510
Mulder Wiaanall rounder4041110.2510

Latest Highlights

19.6
4

FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Lintott creates room and square cuts poorly for 4 runs behind point.

19.5
1

Yorker, outside off stump. Klaassen gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

19.4
1

Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Lintott. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

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