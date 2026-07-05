18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, on line once again. Zafar Gohar pushes forward and guides a cut for one run.

18.4 1 Good length from Z Akhter, on leg stump and angling across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

18.3 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman gets forward and defends

18.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Hollman gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for four runs.

18.1 . Full toss, outside off. Hollman moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hollman gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

17.5 1 On a good line and length. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

17.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

17.3 1 Cook pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

17.2 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and drives

17.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

17.1 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Cook! Pitched up, on line once again. Cracknell gets forward and drives, but is caught by Jones down the ground.

16.6 1 On a good line and length from Snater. Cracknell moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.5 1 Snater pitches one up, on line. Hollman pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

16.4 1 On a good length, outside leg. Cracknell gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

16.3 3 Full, pitching outside off. Hollman pushes forward and drives through the off side for 3 runs.

16.2 1 Good length from Snater, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Cracknell gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

16.1 4 FOUR! Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Cracknell pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

15.6 . Full ball, outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot and defends

15.5 1 Good length from Jones, outside leg and angling across. Cracknell pushes forward and pulls back behind square for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Cracknell moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

15.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Hollman gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

15.2 1 Jones pitches one up, on line. Cracknell pushes forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

15.1 4 FOUR! Jones pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Cracknell pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

14.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Hollman pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep

14.5 . Critchley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hollman gets forward and punches a drive

14.4 1 Critchley pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Cracknell. He gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Cracknell rocks back and punches a drive for four runs.

14.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Cracknell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

14.1 1 Critchley pitches one up, outside off once again. Hollman goes back and cuts for a single run back behind point.

14.1 1w Wide. Critchley pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Hollman gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

13.6 1 Z Akhter pitches one up, outside off once more. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

13.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Cracknell rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Cracknell moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

13.3 1 Z Akhter pitches one up, outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

13.2 . Z Akhter pitches one up, on a good line. Hollman moves onto the front foot and defends

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Cracknell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

12.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and drives

12.5 . Full ball, on line. Hollman pushes forward and defends

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cracknell pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Cracknell gets on the front foot and eases a drive

12.2 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Cracknell moves onto the front foot and defends

12.1 . Harmer pitches one up, outside off stump. Cracknell pushes forward and punches a drive

11.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Cracknell pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for a run.

11.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Cracknell pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

11.4 . Full, outside off. Cracknell gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Critchley again. Hollman gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

11.2 4 And another! Pitched up, on line. Hollman pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Critchley, pitching on leg and angled across. Hollman gets on the front foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

10.5 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hollman gets forward and drives

10.4 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hollman gets on the front foot and defends

10.3 1 Full, on a good line. Cracknell goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hollman goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full ball, on line. Cracknell pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.4 6 SIX MORE! Critchley pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs back behind square.

9.3 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line again. Du Plooy pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs behind square.

9.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and drives

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Cracknell goes back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Cracknell gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.5 1 Harmer pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across du Plooy. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Cracknell gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

8.3 W OUT! Harmer breaks through! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Geddes gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Geddes has to depart back behind square.

8.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Du Plooy gets forward and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and defends

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across du Plooy. He pushes forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 1 Full, outside off. Geddes gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and cuts

7.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive

7.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

6.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. De Caires moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is remarkably caught by Walter

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across de Caires. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across du Plooy. He gets forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

6.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for 2 runs behind point.

6.1 1 Full, outside off. De Caires gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

5.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. De Caires gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

5.5 . Cook pitches one up, on a good line. De Caires gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg once more. Du Plooy pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

5.3 4 And another! Full ball, outside off stump. Du Plooy pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the on side field.

5.1 . On a good line and length from Cook once again. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 . Snater pitches one up, on a good line once again. De Caires gets forward and drives

4.5 . Good line and length from Snater. De Caires gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. De Caires gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs through the on side field.

4.3 1 Snater pitches one up, outside off. Du Plooy pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

4.2 4 FOUR! Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Du Plooy goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs through the on side field.

4.1 1 Snater pitches one up, outside off stump. De Caires gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

4.1 1w Wide. Snater pitches one up, too wide outside off.

3.6 . Full, on a good line. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Full ball, on line again. Holden gets forward and drives, but is caught by Jones on the off side.

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Holden gets forward but misses while attempting a cut

3.1 . Full, outside off. Holden moves onto the front foot and slices a cut

2.6 1 Snater pitches one up, outside off stump. Holden gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 1 run.

2.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Holden gets forward and drives

2.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs back behind square.

2.3 . On a good line and length. Holden gets on the front foot and defends

2.2 W OUT! Snater gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Boyle gets forward and punches a drive, but is spectacularly caught by Jones on the off side. A simply stunning piece of fielding by Jones!

2.1 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, outside off stump. Boyle moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Boyle moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Boyle moves onto the front foot and drives

1.1 . Good length from Cook, outside leg and angled across Boyle. He gets forward and defends

0.6 . Snater pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Caires gets forward and drives

0.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. De Caires gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. De Caires moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the on side.

0.3 1 Snater pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Boyle gets forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. De Caires pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

0.1 . Full, pitching outside off. De Caires moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6 2 Good line and length. Jones pushes forward and pulls for two runs back behind square.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Jones gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

19.4 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Harmer. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.3 6 SIX! Harmer brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Harmer moves onto the front foot and pulls for six runs.

19.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Jones pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

19.1 4 FOUR MORE! Sharma pitches one up, on line. Jones gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

18.5 6 SIX! 50 comes up for Harmer by clearing the rope! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Harmer gets on the front foot and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

18.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Harmer pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

18.2 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Harmer moves onto the front foot and drives

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jones. He gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Morgan. Harmer pushes forward and pulls back behind square for four runs.

17.5 2 Morgan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Harmer pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs back behind square.

17.4 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Harmer pushes forward and slices a cut through point for four runs.

17.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Morgan pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Harmer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Morgan pitches one up, on a good line. Harmer gets forward and drives on the leg side for four runs.

17.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jones moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

17.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

16.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Harmer moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Full, outside off. Jones rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.

16.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Harmer pushes forward and pulls for a single run behind square.

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Jones moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

16.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Harmer gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

16.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.

16.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Jones gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.

15.6 1b Full ball, outside off once again. Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Harmer. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

15.4 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Harmer pushes forward and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

15.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Jones. He gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

15.2 . Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Jones pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Harmer gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

14.6 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Z Akhter moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Cox quickly whips the bails off, and Z Akhter has to depart

14.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Harmer gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

14.4 1 Boyle pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Z Akhter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.3 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Z Akhter. He gets forward and drives

14.2 . Boyle pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Z Akhter gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Harmer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

13.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Z Akhter moves onto the front foot and defends

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Harmer gets forward and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

13.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Z Akhter gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

13.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Harmer gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

13.2 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, outside off stump. Harmer gets on the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Z Akhter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

12.6 1 Full ball, on line. Z Akhter pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

12.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Z Akhter moves onto the front foot and defends

12.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Z Akhter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 W OUT! Hollman breaks through! Hollman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Snater gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Cracknell

12.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Snater gets forward and eases a drive

12.1 W OUT! Hollman breaks through! Full ball, outside off. Critchley gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Cracknell back behind square.

11.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Harmer moves onto the front foot and defends

11.5 . Good line and length again. Harmer moves onto the front foot and defends

11.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harmer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Critchley gets forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a run.

11.2 1 Full, on a good line. Harmer pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Critchley pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Critchley pushes forward and drives for one run.

10.5 . Hollman pitches one up, on line once again. Critchley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.4 1 Full, on a good line once more. Harmer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

10.3 . On a good line and length. Harmer gets forward and defends

10.2 W OUT! Hollman gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Benkenstein. He moves onto the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by de Caires behind square.

10.1 1 Good line and length from Hollman. Critchley moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for a run.

9.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Critchley. He pushes forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

9.5 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Critchley gets forward and drives

9.4 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Critchley gets forward and drives

9.3 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across. Critchley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Benkenstein. He gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

9.1 . Good length from Zafar Gohar, outside leg and angling across the batter. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Allison gets forward and drives, but is caught by Boyle down the ground.

8.5 . Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Allison moves onto the front foot and defends

8.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

8.3 1 Hollman pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Allison gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Allison gets forward and eases a drive

8.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

7.6 . Full, on a good line again. Allison gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.5 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Allison gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

7.4 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Allison gets forward and eases a drive

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

7.2 1 Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Allison gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.1 . Pitched up, on line. Allison rocks back and drives

6.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Allison rocks back and cuts behind point for a single run.

6.5 4 And again! Hollman pitches one up, on line. Allison rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Hollman. Allison gets forward and pulls for four runs.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Benkenstein. He gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

6.1 . Good line and length. Benkenstein gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Helm pitches one up, pitching outside off. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and pulls averagely down the ground for a run.

5.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Benkenstein. He gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives

5.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Benkenstein gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

5.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Allison gets forward and defends for a single run behind point.

4.6 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Walter gets forward and drives, but is caught by du Plooy down the ground.

4.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Walter goes back and drives

4.4 . On a good line and length. Walter moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Walter gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.2 1w Wide. Sharma pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Walter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Allison moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.5 W OUT! Morgan breaks through! Good length from Morgan, pitching outside leg and angled across. Cox moves onto the front foot and eases a drive, but is caught by Helm down the ground.

3.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Walter gets forward and finesses a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

3.3 4 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Walter pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

3.2 4 And again! On a good line and length from Morgan. Walter pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Walter. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Cox pushes forward and punches a drive

2.5 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Cox gets on the front foot and drives

2.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Walter pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

2.3 1 Full, on line once again. Cox gets forward and cuts behind point for a single run.

2.2 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pepper moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Walter gets forward and flicks behind square for a run.

1.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Pepper gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Walter gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

1.4 1 Full, outside off stump again. Pepper gets forward and defends through the off side for 1 run.

1.3 1 Full, outside leg. Walter moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

1.2 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Walter. He gets forward and plays a flick

1.1 . Full ball, on line. Walter pushes forward and drives

0.6 . Sharma pitches one up, outside off once again. Pepper pushes forward and guides a cut

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Pepper moves onto the front foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

0.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Pepper. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

0.3 . On a good line and length. Pepper gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 . Length ball, outside off. Pepper pushes forward but misses while attempting a cut