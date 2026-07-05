Results Score Essex vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

County Ground

ESS
ESS

142

MID
MID

143

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Du Plooy Leusbatsman382442158.33
Cracknell Joewicket keeper352750129.63
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Harmer Simonbowler401523.7500
Snater Shanebowler403919.7510

Latest Highlights

18.6
6

MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

18.5
1

Yorker, on line once again. Zafar Gohar pushes forward and guides a cut for one run.

18.4
1

Good length from Z Akhter, on leg stump and angling across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

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