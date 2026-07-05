Results Score Essex vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Du Plooy Leusbatsman
|38
|24
|4
|2
|158.33
|Cracknell Joewicket keeper
|35
|27
|5
|0
|129.63
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Harmer Simonbowler
|4
|0
|15
|2
|3.75
|0
|0
|Snater Shanebowler
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
6
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.
18.5
1
Yorker, on line once again. Zafar Gohar pushes forward and guides a cut for one run.
18.4
1
Good length from Z Akhter, on leg stump and angling across Hollman. He moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for a single run.