H2h Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA
NOR
NOR
Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire

T20, T20 Blast

NORNorthamptonshire

165

GLAGlamorgan

162

First class, County Championship

NORNorthamptonshire

GLAGlamorgan

(96 ov.) 367/6

First class, County Championship

GLAGlamorgan

(28 ov.) 82/3

NORNorthamptonshire

185