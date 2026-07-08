18.3 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. McAndrew pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by McSweeney on the on side.

18.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Sales. McAndrew gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 6 runs.

18.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.6 W OUT! Bowled. Willey pitches one up, on a good line. Van der Gugten gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and van der Gugten has to go

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Willey pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Van der Gugten gets forward and drives for six runs through the leg side field.

17.4 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across McAndrew. He rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. McAndrew gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 . Yorker, on a good line. McAndrew gets forward and drives

17.1 1lb Good length from Willey, outside off. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

16.6 1 Good length, outside off. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop for 1 run back behind point.

16.5 1 Good line and length from Weatherall. McAndrew gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.4 6 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off. McAndrew gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Weatherall drops one in short, on leg stump and angling across McAndrew. He gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

16.2 . Dropped in short by Weatherall, pitching on a good line. McAndrew goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Weatherall. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and defends averagely down the ground for 1 run.

15.6 2 Scrimshaw pitches one up, outside off. McAndrew gets on the front foot and drives averagely for two runs down the ground.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. McAndrew goes back and flicks for a half dozen runs.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Scrimshaw. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. McAndrew moves onto the back foot and defends for one run through the leg side field.

15.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Van der Gugten goes back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. McAndrew gets on the back foot and defends through the leg side field for a single run.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Sales, on leg stump. McAndrew moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

14.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Van der Gugten gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

14.4 2 On a good line and length from Sales. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs.

14.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Van der Gugten gets forward and defends

14.2 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Good line and length from Sales once again. Douthwaite pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Douthwaite has to depart

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Douthwaite rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Scrimshaw, pitching on leg and angled across. McAndrew rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

13.5 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching on leg and angled across. Douthwaite gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

13.3 W OUT! Scrimshaw breaks through! Good line and length from Scrimshaw. Cooke moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by Harrison

13.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Douthwaite pushes forward and punches a drive past the bowler for a run.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Cooke. He rocks back and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.

12.6 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Neesham moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Neesham has to depart

12.5 1 Good length from Harrison, outside leg and angling across. Cooke rocks back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

12.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Harrison. Cooke advances and punches a drive for 6 runs.

12.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Cooke gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

12.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump once more. Cooke shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

12.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Neesham pushes forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

11.6 1 Good length from Zaib, pitching outside off. Neesham gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

11.5 . Good line and length. Neesham goes back and defends

11.4 W OUT! Zaib gets the wicket! Good length from Zaib, outside off once again. Dickson goes back and drives, but is caught by Zaib

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Cooke rocks back and slices a cut back through point for a run.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Dickson moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Cooke goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

10.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Cooke rocks back and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

10.5 . Good line and length once again. Cooke gets on the back foot and defends

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Harrison. Dickson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.3 1 Good length from Harrison, on leg stump and angled across. Cooke backs away and plays a cut for a single run behind point.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Dickson. He rocks back and flicks for a single run.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Cooke moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.6 1 Full ball, on line. Cooke pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

9.5 W OUT! Zaib gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Willey down the ground.

9.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dickson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Zaib once again. Kellaway gets on the back foot and defends for a run back behind square.

9.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Dickson gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

9.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

8.6 . Good line and length but angling across Dickson. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Kellaway rocks back and flicks for a single run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Dickson gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kellaway goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Harrison. Dickson gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off. AM Tribe gets forward and skies a sloppy sweep, and is impressively caught by Vasconcelos

7.6 6 SIX! Good line and length. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler for six runs.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. AM Tribe goes back and plays a sloppy pull for a run.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Scrimshaw, outside off stump. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run back through point.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Scrimshaw once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length. Kellaway gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

6.6 . Good line and length. AM Tribe goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Harrison pitches one up, outside off again. AM Tribe pushes forward and defends

6.4 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kellaway advances and drives shakily, and is caught by Harrison

6.3 1 Good line and length once more. Carlson rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

6.2 2 Harrison pitches one up, on line once more. Carlson pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

6.1 . Back of a length from Harrison, pitching on a good line. Carlson goes back and drives

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Kellaway goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Carlson rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

5.4 . Good length from Willey, on leg stump. Carlson goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

5.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kellaway. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

5.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Carlson rocks back and ramps shakily back behind square for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off. Kellaway moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kellaway gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Good length from Zaib, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for a run.

4.3 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Kellaway advances and lifts a shaky drive down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

4.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Carlson moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Zaib once more. Kellaway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.6 . On a good line and length from Weatherall. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives shakily

3.5 . Good length, outside off again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kellaway moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back through point.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Kellaway rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Good line and length once again. Kellaway gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Weatherall. Carlson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Carlson gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps averagely. Smale is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Vasconcelos and McManus.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Carlson advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.4 1 On a good line and length. Smale moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

2.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Smale gets on the back foot and slices a cut

2.2 . Good line and length. Smale rocks back and drives

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Smale pushes forward and plays a sweep

1.6 2 On a good line and length. Carlson rocks back and plays a flick for a pair of runs behind square.

1.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Carlson advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Weatherall, pitching on a good line once again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

1.3 1 Back of a length from Weatherall, on line. Smale goes back and flicks averagely for a run.

1.2 6 SIX! Weatherall drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Smale rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.1 . Back of a length from Weatherall, outside leg and angled across the batter. Smale goes back but misses while trying a ramp

0.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short ball, on leg stump and angled across Carlson. He goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

0.5 . Good line and length once more. Carlson gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Smale pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

0.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Smale moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs.

0.2 1 Good length from Willey, outside off stump. Carlson rocks back and outside edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

0.1 . Good line and length from Willey. Carlson moves onto the back foot and defends

19.6 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Harrison moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.

19.5 . Douthwaite drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Harrison. He gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.4 1 Back of a length from Douthwaite, outside off stump. Sales gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

19.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sales gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

19.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.2 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Sales moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

19.1 1 Douthwaite drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Harrison goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

18.6 . DROPPED! Good length from McAndrew, outside off once again. Sales creates room and drives sloppily. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

18.5 . Full, outside off. Sales gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 W OUT! McAndrew breaks through! On a good line and length. McManus rocks back and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Kellaway

18.3 6 SIX MORE! Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. McManus moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

18.2 . Good length from McAndrew, outside off. McManus moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. McManus rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

17.6 W OUT! Neesham gets the wicket! Good line and length from Neesham. Lynn pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by AM Tribe down the ground.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across McManus. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.4 . Neesham drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McManus gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

17.3 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across Lynn. He gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

17.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

17.2 6 And again! Good length, outside off stump once again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and drives for six runs on the on side.

17.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Lynn pushes forward and drives for two runs through the off side.

16.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Lynn gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run back behind point.

16.5 3 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across McManus. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 3 runs.

16.4 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Kimber advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Kimber is bowled

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kimber moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Lynn goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, outside off stump. Lynn pushes forward and eases a drive for a half dozen runs through the off side.

15.6 W OUT! Kellaway gets the wicket! Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Zaib shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Cooke swiftly whips the bails off, and Zaib has to go

15.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Kellaway once more. Zaib pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

15.4 1 Hundred for Lynn! Good line and length from Kellaway. Lynn goes back and plays a flick for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

15.3 1 Full, on line. Zaib gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

15.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Lynn rocks back and slices a cut behind point for 1 run.

15.1 . Good length, outside off. Lynn pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

14.6 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line but angling across. Zaib goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Lynn moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run through point.

14.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Zaib advances and pulls for one run back behind square.

14.3 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Lynn gets forward and punches a drive for a single run behind point on the off side.

14.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by McAndrew, outside off. Lynn rocks back and eases a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Zaib gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Zaib gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

13.5 3 On a good line and length. Lynn gets on the front foot and outside edges for three runs back behind point.

13.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Zaib gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

13.3 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off again. Lynn gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

13.2 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the leg side.

13.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Lynn moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

12.6 6 SIX! Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Zaib gets on the back foot and hooks behind square for 6 runs.

12.5 1 Neesham drops one in short, pitching outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.4 1 Good length from Neesham, outside off. Zaib moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.3 . Length ball, outside off. Zaib moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

12.2 1 Length ball, outside off again. Lynn gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Neesham, pitching outside off. Lynn moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

11.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Zaib gets forward and punches a drive

11.5 1 Good line and length. Lynn rocks back and pulls for one run.

11.4 . On a good line and length from Kellaway but angled across Lynn. He rocks back and edges onto their body while attempting to play a pull

11.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Zaib gets on the front foot and defends down the ground for a single run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Zaib gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

11.1 W OUT! Kellaway gets the wicket! Good line and length from Kellaway once again. Willey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Willey has to depart

10.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Willey gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Lynn gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Lynn moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Lynn pushes forward and edges onto their body while trying a drive

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Douthwaite, outside off. Lynn gets forward and eases a drive behind point for four runs.

10.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Willey rocks back and flicks for one run.

9.6 1 Full, on line. Willey pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lynn rocks back and cuts for a single run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Lynn pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

9.3 6 SIX! 50 for Lynn in emphatic style! Good line and length once more. Lynn gets forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Willey pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

9.1 1 Good length from Crane, outside off. Lynn gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

8.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Lynn. He rocks back and flicks for one run behind square.

8.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Willey. He gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Lynn. He goes back and pulls for one run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Willey gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

8.2 . Kellaway pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Willey pushes forward and defends

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves down the pitch and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by McAndrew down the ground.

8.1 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. It beats the keeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

7.6 1 Good line and length. Lynn gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

7.5 . Pitched up, on line. Lynn gets on the front foot and defends

7.4 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Lynn. He pushes forward and sweeps for two runs.

7.3 1 Good line and length. McSweeney rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. McSweeney shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Lynn pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

6.6 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

6.5 2 Back of a length, outside off. Lynn goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and defends on the leg side for one run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lynn rocks back and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lynn gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind square.

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot and defends for a run down the ground.

5.6 1 Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off once again. McSweeney gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length from McAndrew, outside off. McSweeney gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

5.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. McSweeney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 W OUT! McAndrew gets the wicket! Back of a length, on a good line. Vasconcelos rocks back and drives shakily, and is caught by Neesham down the ground.

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back and outside edges for four runs behind point.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

4.5 . Dropped in short by Douthwaite, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a pull

4.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Vasconcelos creates space but swings and misses while attempting a pull

4.3 . Dropped in short by Douthwaite, outside off stump once again. Vasconcelos advances but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.2 1 Dropped in short by Douthwaite, outside off stump. Lynn goes back and guides a cut behind point for 1 run.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Douthwaite, outside off. Vasconcelos goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from van der Gugten, outside off. Lynn goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.5 . Short ball, on line. Lynn ducks

3.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Back of a length from van der Gugten, outside off stump. Vasconcelos creates space and drives for a run through point on the off side.

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from van der Gugten, outside off stump again. Vasconcelos advances and pulls for four runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length from van der Gugten, outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

2.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from McAndrew. Vasconcelos rocks back and scoops back behind square for six runs.

2.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

2.3 1 Good line and length. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

2.2 1 Good length from McAndrew, outside off once again. Lynn goes back and cuts back through point for 1 run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 1lb Good length, outside leg and angled across Lynn. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

1.4 4 And again! Full, outside off again. Lynn pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Lynn pushes forward and drives through point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Lynn advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Lynn goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Vasconcelos rocks back and inside edges

0.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Lynn moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lynn goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good length from Kellaway, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and defends for a run on the leg side.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and defends