Match details Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Glamorgan Squad
|Players
|Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, Neesham James, Smale William, van der Gugten Tim
|Bench
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Squad
|Players
|Bartlett George, Broad Justin, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, McSweeney Nathan, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet