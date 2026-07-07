Match details Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, Neesham James, Smale William, van der Gugten Tim
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Broad Justin, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, McSweeney Nathan, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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