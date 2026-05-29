12.4 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smale rocks back and pulls for a run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Banton and Rew.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

9.1 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across Smale. He gets forward and reverse sweeps for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Ball results in a boundary being saved.

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Sams. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Rew.

7.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives

17.1 2 Short of a length, outside off. Sams goes back and punches a drive for two runs past the bowler.

16.3 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Leonard, outside off once more. Sams moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dickson. That was a difficult chance for Dickson. The effort by Dickson results in a boundary being saved.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Overton moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.

12.1 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets forward and skies a shaky sweep, and is caught by Smale behind square.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Abell moves onto the front foot and scoops poorly, and is impressively caught by Smale

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 4 FOUR! Thomas defends for 4 runs.