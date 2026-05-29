Highlights Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smale rocks back and pulls for a run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Banton and Rew.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.
Full toss, outside leg and angling across Smale. He gets forward and reverse sweeps for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Ball results in a boundary being saved.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Sams. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Rew.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives
Short of a length, outside off. Sams goes back and punches a drive for two runs past the bowler.
DROPPED! Back of a length from Leonard, outside off once more. Sams moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dickson. That was a difficult chance for Dickson. The effort by Dickson results in a boundary being saved.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Overton moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.
OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets forward and skies a shaky sweep, and is caught by Smale behind square.
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Abell moves onto the front foot and scoops poorly, and is impressively caught by Smale
0 runs
FOUR! Thomas defends for 4 runs.
Banton defends for a run.