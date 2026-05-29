Highlights Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

175

SOM
SOM

171

12.4
W

OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smale rocks back and pulls for a run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Banton and Rew.

12.1
1

Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

9.1
1

Full toss, outside leg and angling across Smale. He gets forward and reverse sweeps for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Ball results in a boundary being saved.

8.1
4

FOUR! On a good line and length from Sams. Carlson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Rew.

7.5
.

Pitched up, outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives

17.1
2

Short of a length, outside off. Sams goes back and punches a drive for two runs past the bowler.

16.3
1

DROPPED! Back of a length from Leonard, outside off once more. Sams moves onto the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dickson. That was a difficult chance for Dickson. The effort by Dickson results in a boundary being saved.

16.2
1

On a good length, outside off stump again. Overton moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.

12.1
W

OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets forward and skies a shaky sweep, and is caught by Smale behind square.

11.1
W

OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Abell moves onto the front foot and scoops poorly, and is impressively caught by Smale

0.3
.

0 runs

0.2
4

FOUR! Thomas defends for 4 runs.

0.1
1

Banton defends for a run.