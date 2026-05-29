Results Score Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

175

SOM
SOM

171

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Carlson Kiranbatsman10945136242.22
Smale Williamwicket keeper402760148.15
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Overton Craigbowler3034011.3300
Shaw Joshbowler2.5033011.6510

Latest Highlights

12.4
W

OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smale rocks back and pulls for a run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Banton and Rew.

12.1
1

Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

9.1
1

Full toss, outside leg and angling across Smale. He gets forward and reverse sweeps for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Ball results in a boundary being saved.

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