Results Score Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Carlson Kiranbatsman
|109
|45
|13
|6
|242.22
|Smale Williamwicket keeper
|40
|27
|6
|0
|148.15
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Overton Craigbowler
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|0
|0
|Shaw Joshbowler
|2.5
|0
|33
|0
|11.65
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
12.4
W
OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smale rocks back and pulls for a run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Banton and Rew.
12.1
1
Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.
9.1
1
Full toss, outside leg and angling across Smale. He gets forward and reverse sweeps for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Ball results in a boundary being saved.