Match details Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Glamorgan Squad
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Banton Tom, Thomas Joshua F, Rew James, Abell Tom, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Vaughan Archie M
|Bench
|Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Smeed Will
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet