Match details Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

175

SOM
SOM

171

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersSmale William, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Hurle Henry Ellis, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Douthwaite Daniel, Neesham James, McAndrew Nathan John, Crane Mason, Leonard Ned, Nicholls Callum Rhys, van der Gugten Tim, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex
BenchFarooqi Fazalhaq, Ingram Colin

Somerset Squad

PlayersBanton Tom, Thomas Joshua F, Rew James, Abell Tom, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Vaughan Archie M
BenchLammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Smeed Will

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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