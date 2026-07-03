Results Score Glamorgan vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

Sophia Gardens

GLA
GLA

187

WAR
WAR

184

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Smale Williamwicket keeper625063124
Carlson Kiranbatsman452053225
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Woakes Chrisall rounder403408.500
Tariq Usman401323.2500

Latest Highlights

17.6
4

Full ball, outside off once more. Dickson goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a ramp behind point on the off side, resulting in 4 leg byes.

17.5
1

Yorker, outside off once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

17.3
1

Yorker, outside off once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

Read all highlights