Results Score Glamorgan vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Smale Williamwicket keeper
|62
|50
|6
|3
|124
|Carlson Kiranbatsman
|45
|20
|5
|3
|225
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|4
|0
|34
|0
|8.5
|0
|0
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|13
|2
|3.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.6
4
Full ball, outside off once more. Dickson goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a ramp behind point on the off side, resulting in 4 leg byes.
17.5
1
Yorker, outside off once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.
17.3
1
Yorker, outside off once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.