17.6 4 Full ball, outside off once more. Dickson goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a ramp behind point on the off side, resulting in 4 leg byes.

17.5 1 Yorker, outside off once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

17.3 1 Yorker, outside off once again. AM Tribe pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

16.6 1 Thompson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dickson rocks back and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

16.5 2 Good line and length from Thompson but angled across the batter. Dickson goes back and pulls back behind square for two runs.

16.2 1b Yorker, pitching outside off. AM Tribe moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball flies away from Smith for a single bye.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. AM Tribe gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

15.4 1 Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off again. AM Tribe gets forward and flicks for a run.

15.3 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off. AM Tribe rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

15.3 1w Wide. On leg stump. AM Tribe pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

15.1 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Gleeson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Smale gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Smale moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Smale moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, and the ball rolls away from Smith for a couple of byes.

11.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Smale rocks back and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

9.3 . Free hit, but Smale doesn't take advantage of it. Full ball, pitching outside off. Smale gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

9.2 . Good length from Webster, outside off stump again. Smale gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Smale rocks back but misses while trying to play a scoop

8.6 1 Full, on line. Smale gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Tariq but angled across the batter. Smale pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. AM Tribe pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

7.5 . Thompson pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. AM Tribe gets forward and drives on the off side.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Gleeson pitches one up, outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and drives over the off side for six runs.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Gleeson, outside leg. Carlson rocks back and skies a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

3.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

3.5 6 SIX! Full toss, outside leg. Smale moves onto the back foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

3.4 . Mousley pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Smale rocks back and eases a drive

3.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Carlson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Mousley. Smale gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

3.1 . Pitched up, on leg stump. Smale pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

2.6 1b Length ball, outside off once more. Smale gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Carlson rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

19.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Barnard pushes forward and plays a ramp behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Hain moves onto the back foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Barnard gets forward and finesses a glance for a run.

18.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Barnard pushes forward but allows that one to go through to the keeper without playing a shot

18.5 4 DROPPED! Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off once more. Barnard gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by McAndrew.

18.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Barnard goes back and skies a pull down the ground for 4 runs.

18.3 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Barnard gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 2 runs.

18.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Barnard pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 2 runs.

18.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hain gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run down the ground.

17.6 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mousley pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Mousley has to depart

17.5 1lb Full, outside off stump. Hain gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for one leg bye.

17.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mousley gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

17.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Hain rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a pull for a run.

17.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mousley gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep for 1 run.

17.1 1 Hain brings up his 50! Yorker, outside off. Hain gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Mousley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and edges for a run.

16.4 1 Back of a length from McAndrew, on line once more. Mousley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from McAndrew, on leg stump and angled across. Mousley moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

16.2 6 And again! Good length, outside off. Mousley moves onto the front foot and lofts a switch hit for a half dozen runs back behind point.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.1 . CHANCE! On a good length, outside off stump. Mousley moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. A run out chance but WARWICKSHIRE survive the attempt from Cooke's throw.

15.6 2 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Hain gets forward and eases a drive for two runs.

15.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hain moves down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

15.4 . Good length from Crane, outside off stump again. Hain moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Mousley gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

15.2 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off stump again. Hain moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for a single run.

15.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hain gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Hain gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

14.5 1 AM Tribe pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hain moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run on the off side.

14.3 1 Good length from AM Tribe, pitching outside off. Mousley moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off. Hain rocks back and skies a drive for 1 run.

14.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Mousley pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

13.6 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mousley. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg. Mousley moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

13.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

13.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mousley gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

13.2 W OUT! Crane gets the wicket! Good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and skies a flick, but is caught by Dickson

13.1 1 Crane pitches one up, on line. Hain gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

12.6 1 Good length from Kellaway, pitching outside off stump once again. Hain rocks back and pulls for a run.

12.5 1 Kellaway pitches one up, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run straight down the ground.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Webster steps back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Hain gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. Webster gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Kellaway. Hain shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

11.6 . Full ball, outside off. Webster pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.5 . Good length, outside off once again. Webster gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.4 1 Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump once again. Hain goes back and cuts through point for one run.

11.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Webster pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

11.2 1 Douthwaite pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hain gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

11.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Webster gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line but angled across Hain. He gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

10.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Webster gets forward and drives for a run straight down the ground.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Hain goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Webster gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a run.

10.2 . Good length from Neesham, pitching outside off once again. Webster moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Webster moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

9.5 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off again. Hain rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

9.4 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off stump once again. Webster gets forward and drives for one run.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Webster pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Hain moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

9.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hain rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hain rocks back and cuts for a single run.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Webster gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

8.4 1 Full, outside off once again. Hain gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

8.3 1 Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump once again. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Hain moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Webster gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Hain pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Webster gets forward and edges for a run.

7.4 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside off stump again. Hain pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Hain gets forward and drives

7.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Hain moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Crane, outside off stump again. Webster moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.6 1 Good length from Douthwaite, outside off stump. Webster gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off.

6.5 1lb Full, pitching on leg. Hain gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Webster rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side.

6.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Webster moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Hain gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump but angled across Webster. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Hain pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

5.4 . Good length from van der Gugten, pitching outside off again. Hain gets on the front foot and drives

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off once more. Hain gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

5.2 . Good length from van der Gugten, outside off stump. Hain gets forward and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from van der Gugten but angling across Hain. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

4.6 . Good line and length. Webster pushes forward and drives down the ground.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster pushes forward and eases a drive

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.2 1 Good line and length once more. Hain pushes forward and flicks behind square for 1 run.

4.1 . On a good line and length from McAndrew. Hain pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 4 FOUR! Kellaway pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Webster goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.5 . Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump again. Webster goes back and eases a drive

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Webster pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

3.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

3.2 W OUT! Kellaway gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Yates goes back and edges, and is impressively caught by Smale. What an extraordinary effort that was by Smale!

3.1 . Full, pitching outside off again. Yates goes back and inside edges

2.6 W OUT! McAndrew gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off once more. Malik pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.5 1 Good length, outside leg. Yates gets forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Yates rocks back and lofts a pull back behind square for six runs.

2.3 . On a good line and length. Yates moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

2.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Yates gets forward and eases a drive

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Yates gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

1.6 2 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Malik pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for a couple of runs.

1.6 1w Wide. Dropped in short by van der Gugten, too wide outside off.

1.5 . Back of a length from van der Gugten, on line but angling across. Malik rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

1.4 . Good length, outside off. Malik pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Yates moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

1.2 1 CHANCE! Good length from van der Gugten, outside off stump. Malik moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run. A huge run out chance but WARWICKSHIRE survive the attempt from Crane's throw.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off. Malik gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull

1.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Malik pushes forward but misses while trying a leg glance

0.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Malik moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

0.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Yates moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

0.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Malik pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run back behind point.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Malik moves onto the front foot and defends

0.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Malik gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.